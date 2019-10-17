GOSHEN — On one half of the Class 1A boys soccer regional bracket at Argos sits No. 6 Bethany Christian. On the other half is No. 4 Argos. With two high-profile teams playing separate semifinal contests Saturday, it’d be easy for both teams to look over their semifinal opponents and focus on a potential regional championship game against the other.
Bethany Christian is making sure its not doing that this week, though, as it prepares for Morgan Township first on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Argos.
“While we’re mentioning Argos, it’s not much. We’re training for Morgan Township,” Bethany Christian coach Hank Willems said. “We don’t know a whole much about them, but we’re really working on some things that we need to do better, regardless of who we play. We’re definitely not going to look past anyone.
“We had a couple of games this year where we were not great, so on any given day we can be pretty average. So, we need to take Morgan Township seriously.”
Both Morgan Township (6-7) and Argos’ opponent in the semifinal Saturday, Andrean (3-12), have losing records in 2019. They’re still regional champions, though, and Bethany knows not to take Cherokees lightly.
“All the teams right now in regionals are really good. They made it to regionals, they’re up there,” Bruins senior Omar Gonzalez said. “They’ve made it past sectionals and they’re on to regionals, so we have to respect each team because they’ve made it that far. Anything can happen.”
The Bruins are coming off a sectional that saw them defeat Central Noble, 4-0, in the semifinals and Elkhart Christian Academy, 1-0, in the championship game. It was the program’s third-straight sectional crown and sixth overall.
“We did not play well, but I’ll give ECA credit: they played a very intentional high-line, and we did not adjust to it wonderfully,” Willems said. “We had a lot of chances; just didn’t finish them. It definitely took us a while to get adjusted to their style of defense. Considering we had beat them 4-0 earlier (in the season), it caught us off guard a little bit.”
After reaching as high as No. 3 in the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Class 1A poll, the Bruins struggled down the stretch of the regular season. They went 4-4-1 in the last nine games after starting the season 5-2.
“We had the really big weekend at the beginning of September when we hosted our Bruin Classic, and since then, we have not had our full starting group for any game,” Willems said. “It’s been frustrating … we’re back to full strength better than we’ve been, but it’s been sickness, injury. Just a variety of things.”
One of those losses was in the season finale against Argos. The Dragons spoiled senior night for the Bruins, shutting out Bethany, 4-0, on their home field.
“That was pretty bad. It was horrible because it was our senior night. We were missing a couple of players; we had some injuries,” Gonzalez said, who missed the game due to injury. “That game, our hope just went down, our confidence went down. After the first goal, the whole team put their heads down and were like, ‘I guess this is how it’s going to be.’ They just kept scoring. It hurt really bad because we were on our home field.”
While Willems admitted “Argos is looming out there” and they “want that opportunity to redeem ourselves,” the Bruins have to take care of Morgan Township first before it can worry about a rematch with the Dragons.
“We’re going to have to minimize our mistakes and we’re going to have to make teams defend us,” Willems said. “We just have to be more aggressive, offensively. We were very offensive-minded midseason, and with all of our injuries, we’ve been struggling to find an offensive identity. And if we do that, I think we have a pretty good chance. The winner of our regional I think has a real chance to do something really special.”
Saturday is an historical day for Bethany Christian athletics as a whole, as it’ll be the first time both the boys and girls soccer programs play in the regional tournament in the same year. The girls are playing Argos in the LaVille regional semifinal at 10 a.m. Saturday.
“It is great for us. We show we can compete. We’re really lucky to be in an area where soccer is so good,” Willems said. “And, our middle school boys and girls both made it to their conference finals for the first time ever. So, it’s been a great fall for Bethany soccer all the way around.”
