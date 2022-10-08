ELKHART — For the first time as head coach of the Bethany Christian Bruins soccer program, Tony Janzen is a sectional champion.
After taking over as head coach before the 2020 season, the Bruins failed to earn a sectional title during his first two years as the leader of the program.
That streak is now over after Janzen and his Bruins took down Elkhart Christian Academy, 2-0, to win the Class 1A Sectional 35 title at ECA Saturday night.
“It’s a really great feeling,” Janzen said. “I’m happy for the guys and the success that they feel right now. We were the favorites coming into this sectional, and that hasn’t been the case over the last couple of years with Westview.
“We could kind of play up the underdog role going into the championship game the last two years, but this year was different. We had a little more pressure on us for this one, and we told the guys to try to relax and enjoy the moment. I think they did that, and it showed in their performance (Saturday).”
The Bruins (11-8) were playing very free, especially in the first half.
Bethany’s offense attacked ECA’s defensive zone consistently, which helped lead to an early advantage on the scoreboard.
Around six minutes into the contest, freshman Sawyer Beachy fought off a couple ECA defenders, got past Eagles goalkeeper Isaac Badskey and kicked a dribbler just over the line to hand the Bruins a 1-0 lead with 34 minutes before half.
Bethany continued its confident play throughout the first half, getting good looks around the net with some shots on goal by Beachy and senior Jordan Ross Richer that were saved by Badskey.
Despite the extra chances, Bethany only had a one-goal lead at halftime to show for it.
“I told the team it would be a very different second half if we could score early,” Janzen said.
Bethany would do just that during the first minute out of the break, going up by two goals on the Eagles in the 41st minute.
Ross Richer made a couple nifty moves past the ECA defense before kicking one into he right corner of the net to give his team a 2-0 advantage.
“ECA thrives on converting its small amount of opportunities,” Janzen said. “And usually we get punished for our mistakes defensively. But our goalie (Jacoby Reinhardt) came up back with some huge saves, and we were able to maintain that two-goal lead.”
In desperation mode, the Eagles got much more aggressive in Bethany’s defensive zone.
ECA’s most notable player — senior Luke Schramm — gave the Bruins fits around the goalie box for a majority of the contest, but he’d never manage to put one through on Saturday night in what would be his final high school game.
“As long as we could keep that two-goal cushion, we were feeling good,” Janzen said. “We knew (Schramm) was going to be their guy. And we knew we’d need guys in and around him at all times. One guy was behind him, and one guy was behind. But he still managed to get a couple opportunities. He’s just so tough.
“There was a stretch of time there though where I was thinking it was going to be 2-1, and we were really going to have a game on our hands. I was relieved we didn’t have to worry about that.”
After Saturday night’s sectional championship win, Bethany now sets its sights on a regional semifinal matchup with Westview (17-1-1) in Emma Wednesday.
The Warriors defeated the Bruins, 3-0, during the regular season.
“I’m happy the guys are getting to feel this success,” Janzen said. “They really deserve it. This is a good team that plays a really tough schedule. Not a lot of 1A schools are playing teams like Goshen and Northridge, so I feel like that’s really prepared for the postseason and what’s to come.”