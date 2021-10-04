TOPEKA — After a first half that didn’t stack up to expectations, Bethany Christian regrouped and blanked Prairie Heights 6-0 in the opening match of the IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 35 boys soccer tournament Monday at Westview.
With the win, the Bruins advance to play Elkhart Christian in Wednesday’s second match. The first game at 5:00 p.m. pits Westview against Central Noble.
Bethany led 1-0 at halftime Monday after senior Beck Willems headed a left-side corner kick from junior Justin Thomas into the net for the Bruins in the 28th minute.
Bethany held a 7-2 shots-on-goal edge and 4-0 corner-kick advantage in the first 40 minutes.
“We were a bit leggy, a bit tired in that first half,” Bruins coach Tony Janzen said. “We played last Monday, Thursday and Saturday and they were all competitive. We could see the pressure was just building. So we talked at halftime about continuing to move the ball fast and we made some switches in our formation. We put some different guys in some different spots.
“Once we got that first goal in the second half it was like ‘we can do it.’”
Bethany (6-9) potted four goals — two by sophomore Luke Yordy and one each by Thomas and junior Jordan Ross Richer — in the first 12 minutes of the second half in besting the Panthers (4-11-1). Another Thomas goal closed the scoring in the 76th minute.
“(Thomas) is our center (midfielder) and does a lot of our attacking,” said Janzen of a player that had two goals and two assists on the night. “He’s so skilled. We get the him the ball where we can.”
Ross Richer paced the team with seven goals in the regular season.
The Bruins were familiar with Prairie Heights, having beaten that club 5-3 Sept. 23 in Brushy Prairie.
“I give all the credit to (Panthers head coach) Craig (Burkholder) and his assistant coaches and what he does with that program year in and year out,” Janzen said. “They work so hard. (The September meeting) was kind of a funny game. They had three shots and scored all their goals on those.
“The guys knew if we connected on passes and didn’t dribble so much the holes were going to come. We did that (in Monday’s second half).”
Bethany wound up outshooting Prairie Heights 16-3. Senior goalkeeper Evan Brown made one save for the Bruins. Sophomore Sam Zolman had seven stops and junior Conner Keeslar four for the Panthers.
“The first half we did not connect the ball very well,” Burkholder said. “We improved a little bit in the second half, but not as much as we needed to. (Bethany) is very good. They will give Elkhart (Christian) at very good battle Wednesday."
Senior Isaac Burns, who set Prairie Heights school records for single-season and career goals with 30 and 42, respectively, in the past season-plus, was kept off the sheet Monday.
2021 Boys Soccer Sectional 35 — first round results
(At Westview)
BETHANY CHRISTIAN 6, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 0
Goals
BC— Beck Willems (Justin Thomas assist) 28th minute.
BC — Luke Yordy (unassisted) 44th.
BC — Yordy (J.J. Fleming) 44th.
BC— Jordan Ross Richer (Thomas) 51s.
BC — Thomas (Gabe Sanchez) 52nd.
BC — Thomas (Yordy) 76th.
Shots on goal: Bethany 16, Prairie Heights 3.
Goalie saves: Bethany — Evan Brown 1; Prairie Heights — Sam Zolman 7, Conner Keeslar 4.
Corners: Bethany 8, Prairie Heights 0.
Records: Bethany 6-9, Prairie Heights 4-11-1.
