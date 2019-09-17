GOSHEN — Neighboring boys soccer sensations met on Goshen High School’s RedHawk Pitch Tuesday evening.
Class 3A No. 16-ranked Goshen turned back 1A No. 3 Bethany Christian 2-1 in front of an enthusiastic crowd.
“Coming in — on paper — we knew we would be better than they were, but in terms of the rate that they work at, they are one of the best teams,” said RedHawks coach Viratham Mounsithiraj after his team moved to 6-4 on the 2019 season. “I knew it was not going to be a cake walk for us.
“They put more pressure on us in the second half. We got a little nervous. The first half, we played better in terms of distributing the ball and getting the balls moving side to side. In the second half, we got too much on one side. That’s not what we want to do. You leave too many openings for counter attacks.”
Bethany (7-3) cut the gap to 2-1 with a direct-kick goal from sophomore Alann Torres in the 65th minute.
“I think it was knuckling a little bit,” said Bruins coach Hank Willems. “(Torres) is a very skilled player. He touches the ball a lot for us. He’s going to take most of our set pieces.”
The Bruins are a young bunch. Seven freshmen and sophomores see a good deal of playing time.
“As a 1A school we’ve worked really hard this year to become a deeper team. I think that’s going to serve us. (Goshen) is the best team we’ve seen so far. I don’t think we’ll see a team like that in the 1A state tournament.”
Willems notes that BC’s three losses are to ranked teams — Northridge and Goshen in 3A and Mishawaka Marian in 2A.
“We’ll end up playing 10 ranked teams during our 16-game schedule,” said Willems.
Goshen took a 2-0 lead in the 60th minute. Senior Alex Munn dribbled the ball along the touch line on the left side of the goal and then fired a shot into the upper right of the goal for 2-0 lead.
“He’s able to get inside the 18 but doesn’t shoot much,” said Mounsithiraj of Munn. “We tell him he’s not going to score if he doesn’t shoot. He just took a shot and it was good.
“Will that happen everytime? No. But we’ll take it.”
The RedHawks put 17 shots on goal in the first half — 11 in the first half. The Bruins finished with two shots on goal in each half.
Goshen went up 1-0 when senior Kevin Cruz converted a drop pass from senior Chris Lozano into goal in the 27th minute.
“(Cruz) has got a good shot on him,” said Mounsithiraj. “We just don’t get enough shots for him.”
RedHawks junior goalkeeper Fernando Flores faced four shots on goal in the first 66 minutes and stopped three of them. Junior Rodrigo Lazo Reyes played the last 14 minutes in net for the RedHawks.
Goshen took seven corner kicks — four in the second half. Bethany wound up with one corner. That lone first-half corner came in the final seconds of the opening period. The ball was served to junior Colin Ward who headed the sphere wide left.
Bruins sophomore keeper Evan Brown made 14 saves — nine in the first half. BC senior defender Jack Von Gunten used his head to turn away a Goshen shot in the first 10 minutes.
In Tuesday’s preliminary, the Goshen C-team beat the Bethany JV squad 2-1. Juan Collazo Macias and Johan Gomez netted goals for the RedHawks while Jachin Camoriano scored for the Bruins.
Bethany visits Culver Academy and Goshen goes to NorthWood, both Thursday, Sept. 19.
GOSHEN 2, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 1Goals
G — Kevin Cruz (Chris Lozano assist) 27th minute.
G — Alex Munn (unassisted) 60th.
B — Alann Torres (direct kick) 65th.
Shots on goal: Bethany 4, Goshen 17.
Goalie saves: Bethany — Evan Brown 14, Jack Von Gunten (defender) 1.
Goshen — Fernando Salazar 3, Rodrigo Lazo Reyes 0.
Corners: Bethany 1, Goshen 7.
Records: Goshen 6-4, Bethany 7-3.
