ELKHART — Soccer is a game of momentum.
Mishawaka Marian seized it early and held on to it much of the way in a 5-0 Northern Indiana Conference boys soccer victory over Elkhart Wednesday.
The Class 2A No. 5-ranked Knights (8-1-1, 2-0) tallied goals in the 11th and 34th minutes in besting the 3A No. 13 Lions (6-3, 2-1).
“Hats off to Marian,” Elkhart coach Todd Sheely said. “That’s a quality team right there. But you look at the first half and we didn’t do a very goal job of clearing the ball (on the first two goals).”
Marian's Eli Moody pounced on a ricochet shot by junior Zach Fewell and netted in for the Knights’ first tally.
The second goal was chipped in by senior Jaxon Hundt following a Lions goal kick.
“Marian finished its chances and we made some mental errors,” Sheely said. “In the second half, we continued to make those same errors.
“We had some chances, but it wasn’t good enough tonight. They’ve got really good team speed up-top and we weren’t prepared tonight to take that away from them.”
Knights coach Ben Householter explained his team’s plan of attack.
“We knew we had to get the ball wide on them and that’s typically what we do," Householter said. "We can open up the field, get some space and use our speed.”
Marian’s second-half goals were by Fewell on a feed by Hundt in the 45th minute, Moody on a pass from junior Reid Gills in the 50th and freshman Victor Aguilera unassisted in the 60th.
“(Hundt) is always involved there up-top,” said Householter of Hundt. “(Fewell) and (Moody) play very well off each other in the midfield. We talk about what type of creativity can we have to get the ball in (to the attacking zone).”
The clock did not stop once there was a five-goal difference.
Perhaps Elkhart’s best scoring chance in the first half was on shot by junior Eberardo Cabera that was turned away by Knights junior goalkeeper Noah Balyeat in the 28th minute.
Marian finished the night with 14 shots on goal (nine in the first half), with Balyeat making seven stops (six in the first half). The Knights also produced six corner kicks (three in each half).
The Lions bunched six of seven shots on goal in the opening 40 minutes. Elkhart used three goalkeepers. Senior Giovanni Ruvalcaba (seven saves) was spelled during the first half by freshman Ernesto Mujica (two saves). Sophomore Jeremiah Aguilera went between the pipes starting in the 74th minute.
All four of the host’s corner kicks came in the first half.
Householter complimented the Lions.
“Elkhart is a great team,” Householter said. “(Their players) are very good technically and they’re very organized. I know they’re a lot better than what we saw tonight.”
Elkhart was a 4-1 winner in Wednesday’s junior varsity match.
An EHS faculty appreciation ceremony preceded the varsity contest.
Both teams are back in action Saturday. Marian visits Hammond Bishop Noll (1 p.m. EST) and Highland goes to Elkhart (2 p.m.).
MISHAWAKA MARIAN 5, ELKHART 0
Goals
M — Eli Moody (Zach Fewell assist) 11th minute.
M — Jaxson Hundt (unassisted) 34th.
M — Zach Fewell (Hundt) 45th.
M — Moody (Reid Gillis) 50th.
M — Victor Aguilar (unassisted) 60th.
Shots on goal: Marian 14, Elkhart 7.
Goalie saves: Marian — Noah Balyeat 7; Elkhart — Giovanny Ruvalcaba 7, Ernesto Mujica 2, Jeremiah Aguilera 0.
Corners: Marian 6, Elkhart 4.
Records: Marian 8-1-1 (2-0 NIC), Elkhart 6-3 (2-1 NIC).