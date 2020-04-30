There was a lot of uncertainty heading into the boys golf season in the area. A lot of teams had strong returning players, making it to be an interesting season.
Westview won a sectional title last spring for the first time since 2002, but was losing its top player in Carter Giggy. The individual sectional winner as well, NorthWood’s Sean Hogan, also graduated last year.
The top returning individual, in terms of sectional scoring, was Concord’s Travis Hermon. The senior carded a 79 at least year’s Northridge sectional, good to finish third individually. Combine that with five other returning letterwinners, and the Minutemen seemed poised to have a strong 2020 campaign.
Here’s what the rosters of some of the area boys golf teams would’ve looked like had a season occurred.
BETHANY CHRISTIAN
Head Coach: Jon Shenk, 5th season.
Assistant Coaches: Eldon Heatwole, Jacob Saylor
Previous year’s record: 2-10.
Returning letterwinners: Senior — Micah Shenk. Junior — Aaron Shenk.Sophomore — Austin Shenk.
Other varsity candidates: Freshmen — Cameron Heinisch, Olivia Renze.
CONCORD
Head Coach: Tim Koontz, 6th season.
Assistant Coaches: Jeff Petty, Mike Auger.
Previous year’s record: 14-8.
Returning letterwinners: Seniors — Travis Hermon, Jake Eakins, Dylan Prough, Paxton Starrett. Juniors — Will Harris, Andrew Bondurant.
Other varsity candidates: Juniors – Brayden Newburn. Sophomores — Collin Conner, Liam McDowell. Freshmen — Charlie Deuel, Nate Schraw, Grayson Hartsough.
FAIRFIELD
Head Coach: John Kauffman, 3rd season.
Assistant Coach: Kurtis Miller.
Previous year’s record: 18-3.
Returning letterwinners: Seniors — Cody Maust, Skyler Miller, Justin Bontrager.
Other varsity candidates: Senior — Glenn Tharp. Sophomores — Donald Strauss, Noah Hochstetler. Freshmen — Andrew Miller, Ashton Miller, Brock McDonald, Caleb Miller, Caleb Decker, Carter Kitson, Lincoln Penrose, Matt Henry.
GOSHEN
Head Coach: Brent Randall, 13th season.
Assistant Coach: Matt Nafziger.
Previous year’s record: 11-9 (3-4 NLC).
Returning letterwinners: Seniors —Jake Jennette, Ethan Vallejo, Joseph Narayan. Junior — Cam Schneider. Sophomores — Zach Subera, Chase Meyer, Jacob Moyer.
Other varsity candidates: Seniors — Jacob Rohn, Ben Schneider. Junior — Kalvin Russell. Sophomores — Soroosh Kermani, Harrison Savchuk. Freshmen — Jackson Guipe, Julien Keim.
LAKELAND
Head Coach: Jon Roush, 20th season.
Returning letterwinners: Senior — Bayley Iddings. Juniors — Carson Aldrich, Luke Franke. Sophomore — Quinnlin Raber.
Other varsity candidates: Senior — Michael Marter. Freshmen — Tommy Curtis, Ben Keil, Mark Wells.
NORTHWOOD
Head Coach: Phil Ummel, 2nd season.
Assistant Coach: Steve Mathews.
Previous year’s record: 4-4.
Returning letterwinners: Senior — Keaton Kitson. Juniors — Jon Cripe, Kyle Cripe. Sophomore — Cooper Wiens.
Other varsity candidates: Junior — Riley Linville. Sophomores — Ashton Beachy, Drew Callander, Braden Chupp, Skyler Mast, Hunter Snider. Freshmen — Tim Bartley, Chase Feenstra, Ashton Hochstetler, Andre Hostetler, Camden Ransberger.
WEST NOBLE
Head Coach: Marc Daniel, 4th season.
Previous year’s record: 13-5.
Varsity roster: Seniors — Eion Fuleki, Brogan Jones, Joel Mast, Raven Slone, Dillan Sumowski, Logan Sumowsk. Junior — Brockton Miller. Sophomore: Brayden Bohde.
