CARMEL — After tapping in a bogey putt, Brock Reschly was emotional.
Normally, it would’ve probably been only frustration for the Northridge senior, as it was a three-putt to give him a final score of 75 for the round.
These weren’t normal emotions, though, because it wasn’t a normal round.
It was the final high school appearance for Reschly, capping off one of the most decorated careers in Northridge program history.
“I guess I can’t really believe that it’s over,” Reschly said. “I think that, coupled with a little frustration — I’ve played six rounds here and never really had a good one ever. I think it was a lot of emotions.”
Reschly is part of the last group of athletes whose prep careers were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. He did not get a freshman season in the spring of 2020 because of it.
Once his high school career did officially begin, he became the No. 1 player for the Raiders. As a sophomore, he helped Northridge win a team sectional championship, then qualified for the state meet as an individual out of the Plymouth regional.
He repeated those successes in 2022, improving on his state finals performance by more than 30 spots as a junior.
Then came this season. The lone senior in the varsity roster, Reschly became even more of a leader than he normally was due to being the elder statesman of the team.
“I think being the only senior and also being the best player, I’m kind of a leader naturally; I have to be,” Reschly said. “I’d say I definitely felt that this season. I think I learned how to get better at it as the season went on.”
Northridge coach Ken Brewster explained how Reschly was able to help the players on the team, specifically junior Conner Hochstetler.
“He was a kid I knew I could trust,” said Brewster of Reschly. “For him, the coaches would tell some of the other kids that they have the ability, and kids don’t always want to listen to coaches and parents on things like that. But Brock, he was the voice of reason. I think Conner had the season he had because Brock was there to tell him that he was good enough. … He was just invaluable in that leadership role, and we’re going to miss that.”
Despite having a decorated career with two state appearances, Reschly had yet to win an 18-hole invitational coming into this season.
It took him nearly six weeks into his senior year, but Reschly finally broke through, winning the Northern Lakes Conference tournament in mid-May. He then backed that up by winning the Warsaw Invitational the week prior, finally giving him the 18-hole success he had been chasing for years.
The 2023 postseason didn’t produce Reschly’s best scores, but he still led the team in winning a third-straight sectional championship. He then carded a 74 at the regional, helping the Raiders finish third to advance as a team to this week’s state tournament.
After a 79 in the first round Tuesday, Reschly bounced back with a 75 Wednesday. It ended up being his best two-day score at the state finals across his three trips to Prairie View GC in Carmel.
When the round ended, the emotions started flowing. Reschly noticeably was wiping away tears walking off the green on No. 9 (Northridge played the back-nine first). Brock’s father, Sam, then started crying, as did his mother, Jeanna, and younger sister, Alex.
Reschly’s future college coach, Purdue-Fort Wayne’s Billy King, was there to give hugs to everyone.
“All of those guys being here as I walked off the green for the last time, it meant a lot,” Reschly said.
The final hug came from Brewster. While Brewster was only Reschly’s head coach for one season, he was an assistant coach for the two prior years. He and Reschly have developed a close bond the past three years, especially in the 2023 season that saw Northridge advance as a team to state for the first time since 2012.
Brewster shared what he told to Reschly after the round.
“I just said, ‘You were better. It was only a stroke from last year, but it was still better,’” Brewster said. “’You were four strokes better (Wednesday) than what you shot (Tuesday), and you’re going on to bigger and better things.’
“He was emotional, obviously. Give him a couple days, and he’ll feel better about it. He won’t be happy, per se — he wanted to finish in the top 10 if he could. But he battled, he really stayed with it and I’m just proud of him.”
When all the golf finished up, Reschly received a little bit of a surprise, as he earned all-state honors through the Indiana Golf Coaches Association. This complimented his academic all-state selection that he had received two weeks ago, putting a bow on an outstanding high school career.
“It was awesome,” Reschly said. “I’m going to miss (my teammates) a lot. I’m definitely proud of the career I had. I wouldn’t trade this team for anything.”