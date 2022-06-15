On Wednesday, Northridge junior Brock Reschly and Fairfield freshman Brayden Miller both finished their respective runs in the state boys golf finals at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel on a high note.
Competing in the event for the second straight year, Reschly improved by over 30 spots from his finish in 2021, placing 29th out of 104 golfers.
As a freshman in his first varsity year, Miller made it into the top 15, finishing tied for 12th and receiving all-state honors in the process.
The winner of the team state championship was Guerin Catholic after finishing with a 602 over both days of play. The score was just good enough to edge Westfield, which finished in second with a 603.
Individually, Valparaiso sophomore Aidan Guiterrez won the state title over Indianapolis Cathedral senior Ryan Ford in a playoff after both players finished with a total score of 142 (-2).
MILLER CRACKS TOP 15
Following a 77 (+5) Tuesday, Miller shook off the nerves and played more comfortably Wednesday. He’d shoot a 72 (E) backed by three birdies and 13 pars during the round.
After finishing tied for 22nd following Tuesday’s round, Miller climbed 10 spots into a tie for 12th with his combined score of 149 (+5).
“It was a great experience to be able to compare my skill level to others around the state,” Miller said. “And now, I feel like I’m right there. If I could’ve just gotten a few more putts to fall, I’m right there. But again, overall it was a great experience and a lot of fun.”
Even with an early 8 a.m. tee time on both days, the heat played a major factor for all of the competitors, including Miller.
The heat, combined with a bit of early jitters Tuesday, led to a higher score than he would’ve hoped for on Day 1.
“Tuesday, it kind of took a toll on me,” said Miller of the heat. “I really didn’t hydrate well enough, and that kind of affected me later in the round. I fell off a little bit. I was losing focus and getting headaches.
“The second day was a lot better. The key was to drink water, and I’d find shade on every hole there was some. I’d hide under the shade until it was my turn to go.”
With a strategy in place to fight the heat, along with a better feel for the course, Miller’s round on Wednesday was more up to par with his expectations.
While he did double bogey his second hole of the day on No. 11, the freshman managed to par seven of the nine holes on the back of the course.
Miller’s best string of holes over both days came on the front nine Wednesday, where he’d hit birdie putts on holes three, six and seven. He’d par the other six to finish the nine-hole stretch with a 33.
it was a solid improvement after he had bogeyed hole six and double bogeyed hole seven the day prior on the front nine.
“I just placed (the ball) on the fairway every time,” said Miller of the difference in play on the front nine. “My iron game is good enough to where I trust it to go after pins a lot. I hit seven out of the seven fairways (Wednesday) on the front nine and just made the opportunities I had for birdie.”
Miller finished tied for the second-highest score among the 10 freshmen who were in the field, and now he has the blueprint needed to improve as his high school career continues.
“I’m pretty happy with my performance overall,” Miller said. “Especially Wednesday’s round. I wish I could’ve played a little better Tuesday so I could’ve gotten into the top 10, but now I know what I need to do for next year and I’ll be back. I’m hoping for another good run at it.”
RESCHLY MAKES TOP 30
Last year, Reschly finished in 60th with a combined score of 164 (+20) as a sophomore.
This year, the improvements in the junior’s overall game were noticeable, as he shaved nine strokes off of his 2021 score, carding a 155 (+11) to finish 29th overall.
“Having played the course already definitely helped,” Reschly said. “But I think last year, when I got here, everything was so cool. I was like ‘woah, this is cool.’ But this year, when I got here, it’s obviously still cool, but the shock that this was the state finals wasn’t as strong. I feel like I was more comfortable, and I wasn’t as nervous.”
After shooting an 87 on Day 1 last year, the junior improved by nine strokes on the first day in 2022, shooting a 78 (+6) behind two birdies and nine pars.
Wednesday, Reschly got off to a tough start on the back nine, making four bogeys and a double bogey to shoot a 42 through nine.
On the front nine, the Northridge Raider found a groove, shooting a 35 after being paced by three birdies on holes one, seven and nine. He’d finish the round with a 77 (+5).
“On Tuesday, I just kind of struggled all day,” Reschly said. “I made a couple putts, but I never really got anything going. Wednesday, I came out, and it was just horrible to start. I’d make a swing, and I couldn’t tell you at all where the ball was going to go. But on the front nine, I turned it around a little bit.
“I’m not sure what changed for me there, but I definitely started to play better (on the front nine). I actually liked starting on the back nine because we could get the hard holes out of the way early and kind of mentally prepare for the front.”
Similarly to Miller, Reschly did his best to escape the elements by loading up on water, finding shade when he could and keeping his arms and hands free of sweat with a towel.
“I obviously wish it wasn’t as hot as it was,” Reschly said. “It probably affected me a little bit, but I tried to make it where it wasn’t as big of a deal and it wasn’t going to negatively affect me that much.”
After the completion of both days, Reschly saw the progress that he’s made within the game of golf over the past year.
“I’m just way better of a player now than I was last year,” Reschly said. “Just to make it to state last year was awesome, but this year, I was coming here trying to do something. A good example is last year, I shot a 77 on the second day, and I thought it was amazing. This year, I shot a 77, and I didn’t even play that well. Obviously I’ve made a huge jump, and I think it shows how much better of a player I am. … Hopefully I can make another big jump next year.”