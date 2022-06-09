PLYMOUTH – The competition was stiff during Thursday’s boys golf regional at Swan Lake Golf Club in Plymouth, and that spelled trouble for The Goshen News’ coverage area teams hoping to make top three to advance to state.
The three teams that advanced to Tuesday’s state finals in Carmel all played tremendous rounds, shooting under 300 with Leo (295) finishing first, Warsaw second (298) and Penn third (298).
From the area, Northridge finished sixth after shooting a season-best 312, Fairfield came in 11th with a 334 and Goshen came in 12th at 335.
Individually, Fairfield freshman Brayden Miller (71) earned himself a bid to state, while Northridge junior Brock Reschly will make an appearance at state for the second-straight year after shooting a 73.
STATE BOUND
On Wednesday, Reschly’s chances of earning a state bid for the second year in a row were unknown after he felt a bit under the weather for most of the day.
After waking up still not feeling 100 percent and bogeying the first two holes Thursday, state seemed to be drifting away from the junior.
“At the beginning of the day, I wasn’t feeling great,” Reschly said. “But as I continued to play, I just kind of forgot about it and focused on my game. After a while, it wasn’t a big deal.
"Last year (at regionals), I bogeyed the first hole and the third hole, and I was two over through three. I guess I just had the mindset that there was still a lot of golf left to play at that point. And even though I made two bogeys, I was hitting the ball well. So I knew if I just kept playing, I’d be able to figure it out.”
Reschly did indeed turn things around, shooting a 37 on the tougher portion of the course in the front nine. He stayed consistent on the back nine, shooting a 36 behind a birdie, a bogey and seven pars to earn himself another trip to Prairie View Golf Club.
“It’s just awesome,” Reschly said. “It’s the biggest tournament in the state with the 100 best players in the state. To be able to be a part of that again is really, really awesome.”
“I was really impressed with Brock because he didn’t have the best start after bogeying one and two,” Northridge head coach Todd King added. “That could’ve gone either way, but Brock has the mental toughness to just keep going at it. He has faith in his game, and he was swinging it well. After (the bogeys), he played one-under par the rest of the way. I’m proud of him for that.”
Brayden Miller will be joining Reschly at state as an individual after shooting a 71 as a freshman at Swan Lake. He shot a 35 on the front nine with three birdies, two bogeys and four pars after shooting a 36 on the back behind nine par putts.
“In all of (three) of my practice rounds (at Swan Lake), I shot a 72,” Miller said. “But then, I looked at the scores from last year that got out, and they were 74 or 75. So I knew anywhere under 74 would probably be enough. My goal was to score a 72 at even par. I knew I could do that. I know I can go lower, but I’m happy with the score.”
Miller’s been consistent all season long, separating himself as one of the best individual golfers in the area during his first year at the varsity level. Now he’ll get the chance to represent Fairfield in Carmel.
“Obviously I’m excited as can be (for Brayden),” Fairfield head coach John Kauffman said. “I was hoping for that, and I knew he was capable of doing it. I couldn’t be happier for him. He struck the ball well and hit 17 greens in regulation overall. He couldn’t quite get his putter going, but to still walk away with a 71 is astonishing. I’d like to think his putter will get hot at state, and who knows what will happen.”
OTHER AREA PERFORMANCES
From a team perspective, the Raiders stood out from the area with a sixth-place finish out of 18 teams Thursday afternoon.
Following Reschly’s 73, senior Ty Miller played a solid round of golf by shooting a 76. Sophomores Conner and Coby Hochstetler played up to expectations, shooting an 80 and 83, respectively, while senior Landon Sorg ended his high school golf career with a 93.
Northridge went 16-1 in nine-hole matches this season, finishing in second within a strong Northern Lakes Conference behind state bound Warsaw.
“Team-wise, I’m so proud of them,” King said. “They came out and did their best. You can’t ask anymore of them than that. They came out, represented Northridge with class and left it all out there.
“We progressed so well through this season and improved a lot from last year. The Hochstetlers both improved tremendously. Last year here, Coby shot a 97 and this year, an 83. Conner was hurt and didn’t play, but shot an 80 this year. That’s just great experience for those sophomores. … I’m going to miss our seniors. They’re just great kids Ty and Landon. Great work ethic, great attitudes. They’re just great guys.”
Fairfield finished in 11th just a few strokes away from a top-10 finish.
The Falcons were led by Miles Nine (83) and Carter Kitson (88) in the second and third spots behind Brayden Miller.
Kauffman’s group went 20-3 in nine-hole matches this season, bringing home a Northeast Corner Conference championship in the process.
“We started out a little nervous, but they really settled it down on the second nine,” said Kauffman of his team's performance Thursday. “I felt like we played better overall and improved by 10 strokes over last week’s score (at sectional).”
Coming in just a stroke behind the Falcons was Goshen at 335, good for a 12th-place finish.
The RedHawks saw senior Chase Meyer finish his high school career with a 78, while fellow senior Jacob Moyer ended the round with an 80. Freshman Todd Kauffman finished third-best for Goshen with an 87.
The RedHawks ended the 2022 campaign at 13-5.
“I’m really proud of the resiliency this team showed here,” Goshen head coach Brent Randall said. “Finishing with a 335, I’m really not disappointed in that at all.”
The RedHawks lineup will look a lot different next season with Meyer, Moyer and Zach Subera all graduating. They’ve helped anchor Goshen’s golf program over the last few years, and Randall had nothing but good things to say about the trio following the end of their golf careers in high school.
“Those three kids and their dedication to the game of golf, that impact will be felt for years to come,” he said. “Their reach is going to last for four, five years in this program. That’s a testament to those three guys.”
Four individual area players competed Thursday in regionals as well, with Westview freshman Silas Haarer leading the group by shooting a 77.
NorthWood had two golfers represented, with junior Earl Williams finishing his round with a 78 and senior Cooper Wiens rounding out his career with an 88.
Lastly, Wawasee junior Jay Finlinson competed well, finishing his round at Swan Lake GC with an 86.
2022 Plymouth boys golf regional – top three teams advancing to state
1. Leo, 295: Justin Hicks 70; Wes Opliger 70 (individual medalist); Patrick Judd 77; Isaac Rorick 78; William Nussbaum 90
2. Warsaw, 298: Jaxon Gould 72; Cal Hoskins 73; Jack Yeager 75; Ben Brander 78; Aiden Bowell 81
3. Penn, 298: Ryan Hahaj 72; Maddox Snyder 72; Jack Urbanski 75; Dylan Mounts 79; Jack Stewart 83
Individuals advancing to state on non-advancing teams: Hunter Melton, Fort Wayne Carroll (70); Brayden Miller, Fairfield (71); Brock Reschly, Northridge (73); Owen Kruschwitz, Manchester (73); Karson Parrott, Kokomo (75).
Goshen News coverage area teams – final results
6. Northridge, 312: Brock Reschly 73; Ty Miller 76; Conner Hochstetler 80; Coby Hochstetler 83; Landon Sorg 93
11. Fairfield, 334: Brayden Miller 71; Miles Nine 83; Carter Kitson 88; Andrew Miller 92; Noah Hochstetler 100
12. Goshen, 335: Chase Meyer 78; Jacob Moyer 80; Todd Kauffman 87; Braxten Sheets 90; Zach Subera 92
Goshen News coverage area individual competitors – final results
Silas Haarer, Westview, 77; Earl Williams, NorthWood, 78; Jay Finlinson, Wawasee, 86; Cooper Wiens, NorthWood, 88