MISHAWAKA — Brock Reschly has had a decorated high school boys golf career. He qualified for the state meet in both his sophomore and junior seasons and has been the No. 1 player for Northridge for the majority of his tenure at the school.
Despite all the success, Reschly had yet to accomplish one thing — win an 18-hole invitational.
He picked a great time to check that off the list.
The senior carded a 71 (+1) at the Northern Lakes Conference championship invitational Saturday at Eberhart-Petro GC, winning medalist honors. He also helped the Raiders shoot a team score of 311, edging Warsaw by four strokes to give them the outright NLC title.
“It feels pretty good to get that off the chest,” Reschly said. “… That’s kind of been the thing the last couple of years: we’ve never been able to beat Warsaw. Finally being able to do that feels really good.”
Reschly tied for the medalist honors at the Concord Invitational two weeks ago, but lost in a playoff to Fairfield’s Brayden Miller. He shot an impressive 3 under 69 at the Manchester Invitational April 22, but finished runner-up. He was also second place at both last year’s NLC invite and sectional tournament.
“It’s cool to see him finally win an 18-hole match,” said Northridge coach Ken Brewster about Reschly. “He has been good, but if you look at the northern territory, we have some good golfers up here. We might not be as deep as those teams down south, but a lot of teams have a pretty good No. 1, and that’s why I think it’s been tough for him to win. Every week, there’s five, six, seven guys that can win a tournament. … It’s great to see him break through. I feel like that’s going to help him going forward, too, because now the monkey’s kind of off his back.”
Starting on the back nine, Reschly trailed Warsaw’s Aidan Bowell and was tied with NorthWood senior Earl Williams halfway through the round. The senior’s fortunes then changed once he started the front nine, making birdies on holes No. 1 and 2 to take the lead.
He then finished with a flurry. A chip shot rolled just onto the edge of the green on the eighth hole, giving him a 15-foot putt for par. Reschly drilled it, salvaging the hole.
After a slightly errant tee shot on hole No. 9, Reschly hit arguably his best shot of the round, clubbing an iron out of the rough and to within five feet of the hole. He knocked in the ensuing birdie putt to close out his round of 71.
“That putt on 8 was pretty big because if it didn’t go in, I was making double bogey because it would’ve run 10 feet past the hole,” Reschly noted. “I just carried the momentum from that and hit a great approach shot on 9. That was pretty big. It would’ve been a lot closer without that.”
It was the third invite win for Northridge on the season, but none more important. Conner Hochstetler carded a 79, Isaiah Lehman 80 and Coby Hochstetler 81 to round out the scoring for the Raiders. Lehman’s performance was noteworthy, as it was only one away from his season best across 18 holes.
“To have (Lehman) come out, really that’s the score that cements the win,” Brewster said. “Your No. 1, 2 and 3 players, you kind of expect them to play well. That 4 and 5, either one of them … you’ve got to rely on one of them, and it’s pretty cool that (Lehman) stepped up. I’m happy for Isaiah.”
Northridge went 7-0 in the regular season NLC duals, including beating Warsaw in a playoff last week. Being able to close the conference title outright brought a sense of relief to Brewster.
“You don’t go 7-0 in the regular season to come lose the tournament,” Brewster said. “That’s kind of what we talked about after Tuesday’s (wins over Goshen and Mishawaka): it was like ‘Alright guys, you went 7-0, now you’ve got to finish this.’ We knew Warsaw was going to be our competition and we knew it was going to be close … You go in knowing you should be doing this, but then to actually do it is a pretty good feeling.”
NORTHWOOD RALLIES FOR THIRD PLACE
On a day where the weather was far from ideal — temperatures in the low-50s with the wind making it feel cooler than that — NorthWood was able to scramble to finish third with a score of 328.
“We got off to a rough start; guys weren’t playing well at the beginning,” NorthWood coach Phil Ummel said. “One of our guys hit Warsaw’s No. 2 player in the head and he was kind of a mess for a few holes, just trying to recover from that, mentally. But it was good to see the guys stick with it, continue to do the right things and be rewarded by it.”
The Panthers were 11 shots ahead of fourth-place Wawasee (339). Concord took fifth with a 349, Goshen sixth at 350, Plymouth seventh at 362 and Mishawaka eighth at 366.
Williams led NorthWood with a 74, tying for second individually alongside Bowell. Trevor Barrett also had a solid round for the Panthers, with his 84 being one of his best showings all season.
“He’s not had nearly as good of a junior season as he’s wanted to,” said Ummel of Barrett. “He played a lot of varsity for us last year, and this is only his second varsity event this year. The first one he played, he kind of bombed, but he was playing solid in the last couple of weeks on the JV. He got another shot (Saturday), and for him to come out and post a really respectable score from the 5-spot was huge. Hopefully, it’ll lead for good things for him in the upcoming couple of weeks.”
While most teams still have a few nine-hole matches and at least one more 18-hole invitational on the schedule, most of the focus now turns to the postseason. Boys golf sectionals are scheduled for Friday, June 2, with area tournaments being held at Erskine GC in South Bend, Meadow Valley GC in Middlebury and Rozella Ford GC in Warsaw.
2023 NLC BOYS GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP INVITATIONAL — Final results
1. Northridge, 311: Brock Reschly 71 (medalist), Conner Hochstetler 79, Isaiah Lehman 80, Coby Hochstetler 81, Vadim Kidun 88
2. Warsaw, 315: Aidan Bowell 74, Austin Craig 78, Dylan Barkey 80, Breckin Christner 83, Finn Bailey 87
3. NorthWood, 328: Earl Williams 74, Caleb Vincent 83, Trevor Barrett 84, Chase Feenstra 87, Ashton Hochstetler 92
4. Wawasee, 339: Myles Everingham 83, Vaughn Dyson 85, Jay Finlinson 85, Preston Scherer 86, Weston Delong 93
5. Concord, 349: Lucas Prough 82, Ben Harris 85, Charlie Deuel 88, Nate Schraw 94, Tommy Brunner 96
6. Goshen, 350: Todd Kauffman 79, Braxten Sheets 89, Myles McLaughlin 91, Tyler Scott 91, Joshua Narayan 92
7. Plymouth, 362: Dan Nguyen 80, Carter Snyder 92, Easton Tapia 92, Michael Sheely 98, Amro Yasin 100
8. Mishawaka, 366: Andrew Smith 82, Brady Fisher 91, Tanner Roop 93, Bren Dickerson 100, Cole Challberg 100