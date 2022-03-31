In 2022, the Northern Lakes Conference should be highly competitive once again in boys golf.
Northridge, Goshen and NorthWood all had very good campaigns in 2021, and key players from each of those teams are back this season.
The Raiders went 12-4 a season ago, falling just short of an NLC championship before redeeming themselves with a sectional championship near the end of the campaign.
Northridge head coach Todd King returns to lead senior Ty Miller and junior Brock Reschly, who were a sectional medalist and a state qualifier, respectively, in 2021.
Other experienced returners include Landon Sorg and sophomores Conner and Coby Hochstetler.
“Our expectations this season are to compete for the conference championship as well as the sectional championship,” King said. “Both should have very strong fields, and we feel our boys will be up for the challenge. We have worked hard to become very consistent with our games and continue to put in the time needed in order to maintain the consistency and strong play. As always, we also continue to work to improve and maintain our short game as well as course management, so that is a never-ending focus for improvement.
"Lastly, we are excited by how this group gets along with each other and positively pushes one another, creating a very positive team culture and making it a fun group to coach.”
Goshen went 17-3 in 2021, and the RedHawks have the capable golfers to win an NLC title and more in 2022.
Senior Chase Meyer returns to the No. 1 spot after winning an individual NLC championship and earning all-conference honors in 2021. The RedHawks also return seniors Jacob Moyer and Zach Subera to complement junior Jackson Guipe in the rotation.
Behind them, several golfers like juniors Preston Schuetz and Julian Keim and sophomores Braxton Sheets and Tyler Scott will compete for the fifth spot in the lineup.
“We have four of our starting five back this year from a very successful season a year ago,” Goshen head coach Brent Randall said. “I'm excited for the young guys who are on our roster this season. We have six freshmen that are all 'on fire' for golf. Four of them will complement our JV or varsity team very nicely. We have good talent in our sophomore and junior classes as well.”
NorthWood went 7-3 in dual matches last season and will look to be an NLC wild card with its top two golfers returning in senior Cooper Wiens and junior Earl Williams.
The key for the Panthers this season will be building depth behind those two players. NorthWood head coach Phil Ummel has several upperclassmen on the roster – seniors Brady Chupp and Drew Callander and juniors Ashton Hochstetler, Chase Feenstra and Camden Ransberger – that will compete for those roles.
In the Northeast Corner Conference, Lakeland looks to be the team to beat heading into 2022. The Lakers went 13-3 last season, winning the NECC conference and tournament championships after going undefeated in conference play.
Juniors Ben Keil and Tommy Curtis, as well as sophomore Nate Keil, return to lead head coach Jon Roush’s group.
“I’m excited for the season to start as we should be fairly good as long as we can get people to step into the four and five spots,” Roush said. “We want to repeat as conference champs, finish in the top three in the sectional and improve each and every day. I Just want the kids to have fun and relax. No pressure.”
BETHANY CHRISTIAN BRUINS
Head coach: Jon Shenk, 7th season (12-36 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Eldon Heatwole
Last season’s record: 0-12
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Austin Shenk; Juniors: Cameron Heinisch
Other varsity players: Seniors: Evan Brown; Freshmen: Noah Schrock, Keagan Meyer
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: “From the top to the bottom of the lineup, I have fantastic group of kids to coach. We still have a very small team, just five players. It feels like a nice luxury, however, to have a complete team this year, as we only had four players last year. Cameron Heinisch will be a really solid golfer in the number one position. He is the type of player that can get hot and shoot low numbers. He worked hard on his game and posted some great scores in summer tournaments last year. Austin Shenk will play in the two position. He is one of the most mentally tough players I have coached and has really nice touch around the greens. Heinisch and Shenk will provide high quality leadership from the top of our lineup.”
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
Head coach: Todd Chesnutt, 1st season
Assistant coaches: Tara Boessler
Last season’s record: 13-4 (3-4 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Liam McDowell; Juniors: Charles Deuel, Nate Schraw, Austin Zimmerman.
Other varsity players: Seniors: Dillion Shaffer, Collin Conner, Pablo Martinez; Juniors: Grayson Hartsough, Caleb McDonald; Freshman: Lucas Prough
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Our team doesn’t have a ton of competitive experience, but we make up for it with desire and dedication. We have been practicing in our new indoor facility since January and have made great strides. I look forward to watching our team progress throughout the upcoming season.”
FAIRFIELD FALCONS
Head coach: John Kauffman, 5th season (45-15 record overall)
Assistant coaches: Kris Kauffman
Last season’s record: 13-8 (8-3 NECC)
Returning letterwinners: Miles Nine, Noah Hochestler, Carter Kitson, Andrew Miller, Lincoln Penrose
Other varsity players: Brayden Miller, Carson Yoder
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We have our top four golfers coming back from last year, and we have an incredible talent in Brayden Miller coming in as a freshman, so I am expecting a good season even with only one senior on the team.”
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
Head coach: Brent Randall, 16th year (166-114 record overall)
Assistant coaches: Michael Koronkiewicz
Last season’s record: 17-3 (4-3 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Chase Meyer, Jacob Moyer, Zach Subera; Juniors: Jackson Guipe
Other contending varsity players: Juniors: Preston Schuetz, Julien Keim; Sophomores: Braxton Sheets, Tyler Scott; Freshmen: Todd Kauffman, Kael Bestus, Joshua Narayan, Kendall Scott.
LAKELAND LAKERS
Head coach: Jon Roush, 23rd year
Assistant coaches: Chris Keil
Last year’s record: 13-3, (11-0 NECC) NECC regular season and tournament champions
Returning letterwinners: Juniors: Ben Keil, Tommy Curtis; Sophomores: Nate Keil
Roster: Seniors: Jensen Miller; Juniors: Ben Keil, Tommy Curtis, Carlos (CJ) Olivares; Sophomores: Nate Keil, Carter Loveall, Keith Miller, Noah Owsley, Clayton Trump; Freshmen: Ethan Rasbaugh
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
Head coach: Todd King, 2nd season (12-4 record overall)
Assistant coaches: Ken Brewster, Courtney King
Last season’s record: 12-4 (5-2 NLC) sectional champions
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Ty Miller, Landon Sorg; Juniors: Brock Reschly; Sophomores: Conner Hochstetler, Coby Hochstetler
Other varsity players: Seniors: Brayden Maxey; Sophomores: Isiah Lehman
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We are very excited for the 2022 golf season to begin! Varsity returners include State qualifier Brock Reschly and sectional medalist Ty Miller, along with last year's sectional team members Conner Hochstetler and Coby Hochstetler. Returning letterwinner Landon Sorg along with new team members Brayden Maxey and Isiah Lehman look to contribute as well."
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
Head coach: Phil Ummel, 4th season (11-7 overall dual matches record)
Assistant coaches: Steve Mathews, Kyle Cripe, Isaac Wood
Last season’s record: 7-3 in dual matches (4-3 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Brady Chupp, Cooper Wiens; Juniors: Ashton Hochstetler, Earl Williams
Other varsity players: Seniors: Drew Callander; Juniors: Chase Feenstra, Camden Ransberger; Sophomores: Trevor Barrett, Bryce Blosser, Sam Holden
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: “I am really excited for this upcoming golf season. We return our top two players from last season (Cooper and Earl). Now we need to find some depth behind them. Fortunately, we have several players who have improved their games and are capable of filling those roles. Most importantly though, we have a team filled will high-character young men who will work hard, have great attitude and represent our team well throughout the season.”
WAWASEE WARRIORS
Head coach: Steve Coverstone
Roster: Seniors: Caleb Clevenger; Juniors: Jay Finlinson, Vaughn Dyson, Josh Long; Sophomores: Weston Delong, Clayton Ousley, John Hoy; Freshmen: Myles Everingham, Robbie Finlinson, Rhys Jonsson, Sawyer Grimes, Sam Trowbridge, Noah Kohler, William Mast, Clayton Black
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We graduated many seniors and have eight incoming freshmen. We have three returning sophomores, three returning juniors and one returning senior. Our team has some good talent. We are young and need to get more tournament experience. These guys have good attitudes and work hard.”
WEST NOBLE CHARGERS
Head coach: Patrick Hicks, 1st season
Last season’s record: 7-11 (6-5 NECC)
Returning letterwinners: Brayden Bohde, Brendan Parson, Luke Schermerhorn, Rodrigo Melchor
Other varsity players: To be determined
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: “I am looking forward to my first season. We had a lot of new interest from first-time golfers. Between the students coming back and the new ones coming in, I believe we have a team that will be competitive in the NECC.”
WESTVIEW WARRIORS
Head coach: Jeff Marchant, 8th season
Last season’s record: 10-5 (4th in NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Carl Miller, Landon Bennett, Nathan Miller, Gramm Egli; Juniors: Evan Litwiller; Sophomores: Wade Springer
Other varsity players: Seniors: Elijah Hostetler; Sophomores: Riley Helman, Judson Hershberger, Jace Lang; Freshmen: Silas Haarer, Bryan Yoder, Luis Osorio, Dylan Schrock
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: “Looking forward to the season. We have most of our varsity team back from last year, and we have some new players this year that have some experience and right now we are all excited to get this season started. We want to improve on last year’s record of 10-5, and we want to place in the top three at sectionals.”
