Plenty of marquee boys golf talent returns to The Goshen News coverage area this spring, setting the stage for what could be a successful few months on the links.
Two-time state qualifier, Brock Reschly, is back for his senior season at Northridge High School. He finished in 60th place at the state meet as a sophomore and 29th as a junior, which have been his only two competition seasons of high school golf so far given his freshman season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reschly is only one of two seniors for the Raiders, but that doesn’t mean Northridge lacks experience. Their overall depth on the roster will put them in contention for both Northern Lakes Conference and sectional championships, the latter they’ve won two in a row of.
“This team returns five players with varsity experience from last year’s NLC runner-up team and sectional championship team,” Northridge coach Ken Brewster said. “With many young guys improving their game over the past year, and the addition of a strong freshman class, I feel this team is primed to make run at the NLC title, and another run at the sectional title. Two-time state qualifier Brock Reschly will lead the way for the Raiders, while Conner and Coby Hochstetler bring two years of full-time starting experience to the lineup. I expect at least two-to-five other players (Isaiah Lehman, Vadim Kidun, Alex Thompson, Brayden Hershberger and Kaden Miller) to possibly help out at the varsity level before the year is over, maybe even more. This team should also have a very competitive JV squad that will push the varsity players to get that much better.
“I look forward to this team leaving its own legacy at Northridge High School, and working to accomplish the goals they have set out for themselves.”
Reschly was joined at the state meet last year by Fairfield’s Brayden Miller, who broke onto the scene as a freshman for the Falcons. Miller ended up placing 12th at the state finals a season ago, earning all-state honors with his performance.
Like Northridge, Fairfield also has plenty of experience back on a team that was the regular season Northeast Corner Conference champions. While Miller could be in the mix for the individual state championship, the Falcons will be in a prime position to advance to the regional as a team for a second-straight year.
“Looking forward to the upcoming season,” Fairfield head coach John Kauffman said. “We had a record number of guys trying out this year, which is very exciting. We are returning our top four golfers from last year, which includes Brayden who qualified for state as a freshman, so we are expecting to compete very well this year. It is easily the most talented roster from top to bottom that I have had the privilege to coach, so it was very difficult to get the roster where it needed to be.”
Elsewhere in the NLC, NorthWood returns a bevy of talent too, including the individual champion from the Northridge sectional last year in Earl Williams. The then-junior just missed out on advancing to the state meet at the regional, giving him extra motivation coming into his senior campaign.
“I am very much looking forward to the upcoming season, as we have high hopes for this team,” NorthWood coach Phil Ummel said. “It certainly helps to be returning one of the top players in the area in Earl Williams. He was medalist in four different tournaments last year and provides a stabilizing force for our team. We also return several players who gained varsity experience last year who will provide solid depth behind him. We just need to find a greater consistency in our play to take it to the next level. Most importantly, though, we have a team filled will high-character young men who will work hard, have great attitudes, and represent our team well throughout the season.”
A team that could challenge Fairfield in the NECC is Westview. The Warriors went 13-4 in nine-hole matches last season, going 9-2 in the conference ones. They also have a top-end golfer back in sophomore Silas Haarer, who nearly qualified for the state meet last season.
“There’s a lot of good teams in the area this season,” Westview coach Jeff Marchant said. “We are going to need a few guys to step up and work on their game to stay competitive, but we can do it. Weather always plays a part in the start to our season, but we are ready and excited to get started.”
Another strong individual to keep an eye on is Elkhart Christian junior Aiden Hibbard. As a sophomore, he was the medalist at the South Bend sectional and will be a key piece for first-year head coach Matthew Starzyk.
“We are very excited to get the season started and improve on our record from last year,” Starzyk said. “The guys are looking sharp in practice so I think we are in for a great season.”
2023 Goshen News area boys teams — preseason info
BETHANY CHRISTIAN BRUINS
Head coach: Jon Shenk, 8th season (16-47 overall record)
Assistant coach: Eldon Heatwole
Last season’s record: 3-11 (2-2 HPC)
Returning letterwinners: Senior: Cameron Heinisch; Sophomores: Noah Schrock and Keagan Meyer
Other varsity players: Sophomore: Emerson Landis; Freshmen: Jack Sawatzky, Dominick Ramer and Gideon Miller
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We are very young. We have one senior, three sophomores, and three freshmen. The returning players are doing a great job mentoring and guiding the younger players. Our success this year will need to be measured in excitement for the game and in-year improvement, as opposed to overall record. On an individual level, senior Cameron Heinisch will be and exciting player to watch this year. He has a nice combination of consistent ball striking and very good short game play.”
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
Head coach: Todd Chesnutt, 2nd season (7-9 overall record)
Last season’s record: 7-9 (2-5 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Charlie Deuel, Nate Schraw and Lucas Prough
Other varsity players: Tommy Brunner, Mason Oiler, Nathan Potter, Braydon Whitehead, Ben Harris and Gavin Ernsberger
Coach’s thoughts on the upcoming season: “We have been working hard in the winter months. Our team is fortunate to have the luxury of a putting green and two hitting bays with a simulator, but we are excited to get outside and see the fruits of our labor! As a new coach from last year, I personally learned a lot, and I'm looking forward to improving on my own performance.”
ELKHART LIONS
Head coach: Todd King, 1st season (5th overall; 46-22 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Randy Styles, Matt Kline, Matt Windy and Nick Foy
Returning letterwinners: Senior: Jacob Windy; Sophomores: Steven Webb, Will Cochrane and Colin Krempec
Other varsity players: Junior: Jack Watson; Sophomores: Ben Miller and Gabe Kazmierczak; Freshmen: Nathan Windy, Carson Scott, Kyler Farmer and Felipe Azua
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “As the upcoming season approaches, the boys are off to a good start. They have done a good job buying into the change in coaching staff. We are excited for the upcoming matches and early invites so we can get a better idea of where we stack up against area teams. Our varsity lineup being young does not see much change from last season, so there is good potential for a strong season. As a freshman last year, Steven Webb qualified to the Plymouth Regional and the sectional team (Webb, Jacob Windy, Will Cochrane, and Colin Krempec) was close to moving out to regionals, so we are excited to see how the season unfolds. We are also looking forward to helping the boys improve in their game throughout the season in order to be ready to compete in the conference and sectional tournaments.”
ELKHART CHRISTIAN ACADEMY EAGLES
Head coach: Matthew Starzyk, 1st season
Assistant coach: Chad Hibbard
Last season’s record: 6-5
Returning letterwinners: Juniors: Aiden Hibbard and Carson Hiler; Sophomores: Caleb Overmyer, Evan Overmyer and Cooper Curtis
Other varsity players: Sophomore: Hunter Huber; Freshmen: Halen Bontrager, Kian Hibbard and Jaden Vida
FAIRFIELD FALCONS
Head coach: John Kauffman, 6th season (65-18 overall record)
Assistant coach: Kris Kauffman
Last season’s record: 20-3 (11-0 NECC; conference champs)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Carter Kitson, Andrew Miller and Carson Yoder; Junior: Miles Nine; Sophomore: Brayden Miller
Other varsity players: Senior: Seth Yoder; Freshmen: Alex Nixon, Benjamin Kio, Brady Park, Colton Stutsman, Hudson Bontrager, Jake Elliot, Jasper Carl and Lincoln Wogoman
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
Head coach: Brent Randall, 17th season at Goshen (32nd overall)
Last season’s record: 14-6 (4-3 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Junior: Braxten Sheets; Sophomore: Todd Kauffman
Other varsity players + coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We will be a very young team. After graduating three key seniors a year ago, our team will need young players to set up and play. We also have a few new kids who have not played on the team before. Myles McLaughlin (11), Will Herschberger (12), Blaine Miller (12) and Levi Subera (11) will all contribute. Other key contributors may be Tyler Scott (11), Merrill Weddell (11), Kael Bestul (10), Joshua Narayan (10) and Kendall Scott (10). Freshman players are Domaniq King and Issac Pfahler. Both have been working hard so far this spring.”
JIMTOWN JIMMIES
Head coach: Drake Berghoff, 6th season (22-54 record)
Assistant coaches: Loren Crosbie and Mark Landis
Last season’s record: 2-15 (2-9 NIC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Gary Langford and Miles Bell; Sophomores: Tatsu Gravender, Nate Crosbie and Wyatt Dunsmore
Other varsity players: Seniors: Connor Watts, Payton Phillips, Gaege Wachs and Malachi Williams; Junior: Nicholas Hoffman; Freshmen: Brayden House and Leighton Gingerich
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “This will be a unique season. We will not have an official home course this year so we’ll be bouncing from place to place on practice days, and all matches will be on the road. Our returning players should be familiar with most of the courses that we’ll play, and the new guys aren’t going to know that anything has changed, so I’m not overly concerned with losing that home course advantage that can be such a valuable thing in golf. We’re looking forward to navigating some of those challenges and I’ve promised the team that we’ll make the very best of things as we always have. This is the biggest team that we’ve had in a few years, so I’m excited about some of the changes that will allow us to have an extra set of eyes out on the course to help out with rules and advice. I hope to have Loren Crosbie and, from time to time, Mark Landis, a couple of guys who I trust and respect the heck out of, and that I know can make our team better. I’ve also recently connected with Tom Conway, who I know will be in our corner when we need him, and is also willing to share his knowledge. I think and I hope that the guys are going to be able to look around and say, ‘hey, it’s not just my coach and maybe mom and sad out here rooting for us. There are other people around that care about this game, that care about us, and want to see us succeed.’”
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
Head coach: Ken Brewster, 1st season (two prior years as Northridge HC, with 21-10 record; spent last two seasons as an assistant)
Assistant coach: Clinten Lawrence
Last season’s record: 14-1 (6-1 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Senior: Brock Reschly; Juniors: Conner Hochstetler, Coby Hochstetler, Isaiah Lehman and Vadim Kidun
Other varsity players: Senior: Sid Eveler; Juniors: Camden Hershberger and Noah Wollschlager; Sophomores: Alex Thompson and Jason Wickey; Freshmen: Kaden Miller, Brayden Hershberger and Owen Kaehr
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
Head coach: Phil Ummel, 5th season (21-9 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Steve Mathews, Kyle Cripe and Isaac Wood
Last season’s record: 10-2 (5-2 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Chase Feenstra, Ashton Hochstetler, Camden Ransberger and Earl Williams; Junior: Trevor Barrett
Other varsity players: Juniors: Bryce Blosser, Sam Holden, Dominic Mashack and Jayden Rodes; Sophomore: Jack Walter; Freshmen: Isaac Bell, Kayson Carter, Collin Deatsman, Ty Frye, Collin Goss, Maddix Mullet, Brandt Rodes, Colton Rouch, Keaton Scott, Mavox Tompos and Caleb Vincent
WAWASEE WARRIORS
Head coach: Steve Coverstone, 22nd season
Assistant coach: Dina Coverstone
Last season’s record: 8-5 (4-3 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Jay Finlinson and Vaughn Dyson; Junior: Weston Delong; Sophomore: Myles Everingham
Other varsity players: Senior: Josh Long; Sophomore: Maddux Everingham; Freshman: Preston Scherer
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We have a chance to be a good team.”
WEST NOBLE CHARGERS
Head coach: Patrick Hicks, 2nd season (2-15 overall)
Last season’s record: 2-15 (2-9 NECC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Luke Schermerhorn, Rodrigo Melchor and Nevin Phares; Sophomore: Isaac Mast
Other varsity players: Senior: Austin Cripe; Sophomore: Drew Burns; Freshmen: Tristan Reed, Blake Ewell
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “I’ve got a great group this year with four returning starters from last year that are excited to get the season started. Between the returning starters and some incoming first year players, we will be looking to improve on our seventh place conference finish in a tough NECC last season.”
WESTVIEW WARRIORS
Head coach: Jeff Marchant, 9th season (74-40 overall record)
Last season’s record: 13-4 (9-2 NECC)
Returning letterwinners: Senior: Evan Litwiller; Junior: Wade Springer; Sophomore: Silas Haarer
Other varsity players: Juniors: Judson Hershberger and Jace Lang; Sophomore: Bryan Yoder; Freshmen: Brett Springer and Hunter Egli