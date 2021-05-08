ELKHART — For the first time in two years, the Concord Invitational was played at the beautiful Bent Oak Golf Club on Saturday afternoon.
Culver Academies won the event, shooting a 339. Elkhart Christian Academy’s Aiden Hibbard won individually after scoring a 75 during the 18-hole event.
The Northern Lakes Conference saw four teams finish in the top six as NorthWood (348), Northridge (349), Concord (351) and Goshen (355) placed third through sixth in order.
“It’s just great,” said Concord coach Jeff Patty when asked about getting a chance to host the event after two years. “They’ve put a lot of work into this golf course, so to be able to show it off as the only golf course in Elkhart now is really good. … And since we’re hosting the NLC here, it’s a great practice round.”
NorthWood had four players all shoot 90 or better, led by Earl Williams' 81.
Concord’s Will Harris had the best day for the Minutemen. He shot a 76 to finish second individually on Saturday and managed the best front-nine performance of the tournament (35), highlighted by a birdie on hole two and an eagle on hole eight.
“Will didn’t start off great,” Petty said. “Starting on the (back-nine), it’s a lot tougher golf course. But then he just went after it and scored because that’s what he likes to do. If he can get after it, he’ll get after it. He puts in the work to be able to do that.”
Northridge was down a couple key contributors due to prom being on Saturday night, but the Raiders had some key performances from Brock Reschly (77) and Tyler Frazier (79) to help pick up the slack. Sophomore Coby Hochstetler shot a 93 in his first ever varsity event.
“I’m happy with where they’re at,” said Northridge coach Todd King of his team. “This is a great, great tournament to be in because in a few weeks we’ll play the NLC here. So, in our minds, this was more of a practice-type round as well. Just getting experience with the golf course. … Now we have a better idea of what to expect. But, overall we’re pleased and excited about (Saturday)’s round.”
Fresh off of a win at the Wawasee Invitational last weekend, Goshen played another great round of golf on Saturday. Like the Raiders, the RedHawks were missing a key piece to their team in Chase Meyer, who was unable to compete. Meyer won the Wawasee Invitational individually by shooting a 77, winning a playoff to secure the first place finish.
Goshen saw golfers Jackson Guipe (82) and Cam Schnieder (86) step in and perform well in Meyer’s absence.
“In the four invitationals we played until (Saturday), Chase has been a medalist in two of those,” Goshen coach Brent Randall said. “He had a prior commitment and couldn’t play with us, but for the four varsity players that were here, I think they stepped up and played very well. I’m particularly proud of our senior Cam Schnieder. He broke 90 for the first time (on Saturday) in all the years he’s played golf. He went 46, 40 and played solidly, so I’m really proud of him.”
NLC conference play gets started this week with various nine-hole round robin meets over the next two weeks before the conference tournament takes place at Bent Oak on May 22.
“We’re 7-0 (in nine-hole competition), but I’m a little concerned that we really haven’t been tested,” Randall said. “We’ve had a couple of close matches, but nothing compared to how we will get tested in the next two weeks. We start our conference round-robin season on Tuesday against Plymouth and Warsaw. And then, for the next week-and-a half after that, it’s all round-robin competition against conference opponents. So, we’ll certainly get tested during that time.”
2021 Concord boys golf invitational – final results
Winner: Culver Academy, 339
Final standings:
1. Culver Academy, 339: AJ Davidson 83, Owen Hart 83, Rory Sullivan 85, Drew Collins 88, Desi Martello 94
2. South Bend Saint Joseph, 348: Sean Eagon 81, Joe Borsodi 85, Mathew Eagon 88, Ben Kromkowski 94, Michael Kloska 95
3. NorthWood, 348: Earl Williams 81, Jon Cripe 88, Kyle Cripe 89, Cooper Wiens 90, Ben Vincent 103
4. Northridge, 349: Brock Reschly 77 (third place individually), Tyler Frazier 79 (fourth place individually), Coby Hochstetler 93, Landon Sorg 100, Landon Cawood 103
5. Concord, 351: Will Harris 76 (second place individually), Andrew Bondurant 88, Ben Harris 92, Liam McDowell 95, Gavin Smith 105
6. Goshen, 355: Jackson Guipe 82, Cam Schnieder 86, Jacob Moyer 91, Zach Subera 96
7. Lakeland, 364: Ben Keil 79 (fifth place individually), Tommy Curtis 88, Nate Keil 97, Luke Franke 100, Carson Aldrich 112
8. Mishawaka Marian, 370: Evan Trippel 84, Josh Schmist 95, Ben Padrnos 95, Max Christianson 96, Will Christianson 100
9. Wawasee, 377: Jay Finlinson 92, Brandon Tayagua 93, Vaughn Dyson 95, Caleb Clevenger 97, Aiden Jonsson 107
10. Fairfield, 377: Carter Kitson 88, Andrew Miller 94, Noah Hochstetler 97, Ethan Yoder 98, Dylan Yoder 109
11. Trinity, 416: Max Cressy 94, Jacob Palmer 95, Caleb De Lorenzo 107, Billy Mattison 120
12. Mishawaka, 417: Ben Pamachena 88, Kaleb Johnson 107, Bean Smith 108, Matt Witt 118
13. Fort Wayne Snider, 422: Ashton Wolf 103, Max Amin 104, Cage Lewman 106, Hunter Schenkel 109, Ronnie Russell 117
14. Elkhart, 425: Andrew Swaim 102, Spencer Dexter 106, Jacob Windy 107, Frankie Yeakey 110, Mason Lymburner 111
15. Bethany Christian, 428: Cameron Heinisch 89, Austin Shenk 100, Aaron Shenk 108, Elliot Borden 131
Individuals: Aiden Hibbard, Elkhart Christian Academy, 75 (first place individually), Chase Feenstra, NorthWood, 90
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.