At such a young age and without a freshman season a year ago, Northridge sophomore Brock Reschly defied the odds and truly left his mark on Indiana high school golf in 2021.
After shooting a 74 at Swan Lake Golf Course in Plymouth during the regional round last Thursday, Northridge’s No. 1 golfer earned a trip to this week’s boys golf individual state championship at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
After shooting an 87 on Tuesday, Reschly bounced back with a 77 on the second day of the state meet Wednesday to finish with a 164 (+20) overall, tying him for 60th out of 97 golfers competing. Kash Bellar of Peru High School won the individual championship with a 138 (-6) and Center Grove (606) beat out Guerin Catholic (607) by a stroke to win the team championship.
“It was obviously a great experience,” Reschly said. “I’m only a sophomore, so I think it’ll be really beneficial for me for the next few years. … Obviously I would’ve liked to have played better, but I still a great time.”
“It was neat,” added Northridge coach Todd King of Reschly getting a chance to compete at state. “I’m so proud of Brock and everything he accomplished this season. Watching him qualify for state was kind of like the icing on the cake. … It really sets the foundation for the future. Not just for Brock, but really for the whole team.”
On Tuesday, Reschly got off to a solid start by parring five of the first six holes. As the day went on, however, the sophomore struggled to find consistency on the course. Reschly would end the round with seven bogeys, a double bogey and two triple bogeys to finish 15-over par.
“(Tuesday), it went left about every time off the tee,” Reschly said. “When you miss that bad, you get in trouble quickly. I couldn’t figure out how to hit (the ball) straight. I was just off a little bit.”
Reschly found the consistency that eluded him on Wednesday and shot 10 strokes better. He bogeyed three of his first four holes during the round, but would go on to finish just 4-over par on the back nine after parring four of the last five holes. His momentum continued to grow on the front nine, where he finished just 1-over after parring eight of nine holes.
“At times, it can be an eye-opener because it’s big time,” King said. “He grinded (on Tuesday) and had a good back nine. That carried over into (Wednesday), and he played a really solid 18 holes. The front nine, he hit two greens in regulation and just had a great short game going. And on the back nine, he was just one over with a 37. … That second day kind of frees the nerves and takes away the pressure. He was more relaxed, and as a result he played really well.”
Reschly was a part of a Raiders team this season that won a sectional title in King’s first year as head coach. They lose senior Landon Cawood, but return everyone else along with some solid junior varsity players who earned varsity experience throughout the 2021 campaign.
“This is just the next step to bigger and better things,” said King of Reschly. “It’s just like in any sport; he needed to put himself in this situation, so he could rise to the challenge, learn from the experience and build on it. That’s exactly what he did.”
“This really showed me that I can play with the best players in the state,” Reschly added. “It’s a big confidence boost going into next year, especially with the way I played on the back nine (Wednesday).”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.