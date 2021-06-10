PLYMOUTH — Northridge’s Brock Reschly knew that if he just played his style of golf, he’d be able to make it to the state tournament.
The sophomore did just that on Thursday.
Reschly shot a 74 on the Black Course at Swan Lake Golf Club, good enough to advance him as an individual out of the Plymouth regional and to the IHSAA boys golf state meet next Tuesday and Wednesday at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
“It was one of the things I had written down as a goal at the beginning of the season,” said Reschly on making the state tournament. “And, I think to be able to accomplish that feels good. … I just wanted to get here and have a chance to make it out, and then see what I do. If I played well, I knew it’d be close.”
Reschly and his Northridge teammates started on the front-nine Thursday, and the sophomore came out focused. He shot a 35 through the first nine holes, including a birdie on the ninth hole to give him a one-under front half.
“It took a little bit of the pressure off of my shoulders because I knew I only had to go out and shoot maybe 39 or 40 on the back-nine; I didn’t sort of have to press and try and shoot a score,” said Reschly of how important it was to start strong.
Reschly then followed it up with a 39 on the back-nine, leaving him tied for fourth in the overall standings. Three players finished tied for first with a 72, with Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger’s Sam Brita winning a playoff to earn individual medalist honors.
Northridge’s No. 1 singles player said avoiding trouble is what allowed him to play well at a difficult course.
“The thing that was important was there were no balls out of bounds and no balls in the water,” Reschly said. “No real big mistakes and no double bogeys, either. And, five birdies helped, too.”
The top three teams and top five individuals on non-advancing teams move on to the state tournament next week. The three teams advancing out of the Plymouth regional were Dwenger (298), Columbia City (302) and Penn (311). Along with Reschly, the other four individuals to advance to state were Fort Wayne Canterbury’s Joe Shaklik (72), Peru’s Lash Bellar (74), Fort Wayne Concordia’s Bailey Marquart (75) and Kokomo’s Brandon Hansen (75).
Northridge as a team shot a score of 335, finishing 11th. To go with Reschly’s 74, Ty Miller shot 81, Landon Cawood 84, Landon Sorg 96 and Coby Hochstetler 97 for the Raiders. With only Cawood graduating after this season, Northridge coach Todd King is excited for the future of the program.
“I knew coming into (this year) that this would be a year to build upon for next year,” King said. “Whatever we did this year, we’re just trying to carry over to next year. So, I’m really excited for what we accomplished. There’s a lot of great things looking ahead for Northridge boys golf.”
GOSHEN FINISHES 12TH
After finishing second in the sectional last week with a 341, Goshen made a five-shot improvement as a team in the regional. They carded a 336, one shot back of Northridge to finish in 12th place.
Jackson Guipe led the RedHawks with a 79, but coach Brent Randall was most impressed with the way Jacob Moyer played. Goshen’s No. 3 player scored an 82, finishing second on the team.
“Jacob Moyer, our number three guy, goes out (on the back nine) in 39; just plays really well,” Randall said. “Unfortunately, he comes back with a 43, but an 82 at the regional on a course that’s probably at least two shots tougher than the sectional course we played — that’s really solid for him. I’m so happy for him and proud of the way he played.”
Other players’ scores for Goshen were Chase Meyer 83, Zach Subera 92 and Cam Schneider 105.
With Guipe (sophomore this year), Moyer, Meyer and Subera (all juniors) coming back next season, Randall is hopeful this week’s experience will help the RedHawks in the 2022 campaign.
“This is my juniors’ second year without the year last year because of COVID,” Randall said. “They came as freshmen; they brought our program here as freshmen. Now they’ve done it again as juniors, and it’s huge. Chase, Jacob and Zach, they’re back next year and I know we want to take the next step.”
NORTHWOOD TAKES 14TH
The Panthers had a team score of 343 to finish 14th. Their individual scores were Cooper Wiens 79, Earl Williams 82, Jon Cripe 85, Ben Vincent 97 and Brady Chupp 100,
Much like their NLC foes in Goshen and Northridge, NorthWood will return most of its lineup next season. Only Vincent and Cripe will be lost to graduation.
“The experience is something that, hopefully, the guys will be able to take with them for next year,” NorthWood coach Phil Ummel said. “Hopefully it motivates them to play some more this summer, see the type of scores that are shot here and maybe they can start getting there come next year. We’ve got a solid group of guys coming back.”
OTHER AREA INDIVIDUALS COMPETE
Lakeland sophomore Ben Keil was two shots off from making it to state, firing a 77 in his round.
Two Concord seniors, Will Harris and Andrew BonDurant, also competed at Swan Lake. Harris shot an 85, with BonDurant scoring a 91.
2021 Plymouth Boys Golf Regional – final results
Played at Swan Lake Golf Course
Top three teams, top five individuals on non-advancing teams move on to the state meet
1. FW Bishop Dwenger, 298 — Sam Brita 72 (individual medalist), Nick Holder 74, Kyle Morello 76, Charlie Olson 76, Dylan Olson 84
2. Columbia City, 302 — Drew Dunham 72, Alex Hedrick 75, Sean Bledsoe 77, Kameron Hoag 78, Andrew Hedrick 81
3. Penn, 311 — Keenan Donze 74, Ryan Hahaj 76, Jonah Kumfer 80, Maddox Snyder 81, Dylan Mounts 83
4. FW Homestead, 314 — Jack Alverson 76, Cade Cobler 77, Karson Cabe 80, Ethan Schreck 81, Jack Burda 88
5. FW Carroll, 316 — Hunter Melton 77, Jackson Bradley 78, Cameron GeRue 80, Peyton Richmond 81, Benjamin Jackson 84
6. Warsaw, 316 — Callen Hoskins 77, Jack Yeager 78, Aiden Bowell 80, Tucker Carlile 81, Ben Brander 82
7. Leo, 318 — Wes Opliger 77, Justin Hicks 78, Isaac Rorick 81, Patrick Judd 82, Jack Gibson 97
8. FW Blackhawk, 320 — Grant Norman 77, Jimmy Bunner 80, Justin Visser 81, John Barce 82, Gabe Koehlinger 102
9. Kokomo, 320 — Brandon Hansen 75, Karson Parrott 81, Jackson Richards 82, Ty Lauderbaugh 82, Joe Callane 105
10. SB St. Joseph, 321 — Sean Egan 76, Zach Toul 80, Matthew Egan 81, Joe Swick 84, Ben Kromkowski 91
11. Northridge, 335 — Brock Reschly 74, Ty Miller 81, Landon Cawood 84, Landon Sorg 96, Coby Hochstetler 97
12. Goshen, 336 — Jackson Guipe 79, Jacob Moyer 82, Chase Meyer 83, Zach Subera 92, Cam Schneider 105
13. Triton, 340 — Breylon Wareham 81, Cole McKinney 84, John Gardner 85, Keegan Westafer 90, Bruce Johnson 91
14. NorthWood, 343 — Cooper Wiens 79, Earl Williams 82, Jon Cripe 85, Ben Vincent 97, Brady Chupp 100
15. East Noble, 352 — Caden Anderson 83, Ryan Gienger 85, Ryan Norden 91, Matt Kumfer 93, Avery Kline 97
16. Maconaquah, 352 — Hayden Williamson 78, Mason Taylor 80, Drake Guyer 89, Triston Herschberger 105, Lane Brehmer 114
17. Lewis Cass, 367 — Rowdy Frey 83, Mason Hahn 87, Jensen Burrous 94, Jaden Younts 103, Blake Brown 105
18. Mishawaka Marian, 386 — Evan Trippel 92, Maximillian Christianson 96, Benjamin Padmos 97, Joshua Schmidt 101, William Christianson 102
Top five individuals advancing without a team to state: Fort Wayne Canterbury’s Joe Shaklik (72), Northridge’s Brock Reschly (74), Peru’s Lash Bellar (74), Fort Wayne Concordia’s Bailey Marquart (75) and Kokomo’s Brandon Hansen (75).
Other notable individuals: Lakeland’s Ben Keil (77), Concord’s Will Harris (85) and Andrew BonDurant (91)
