MIDDLEBURY — Sweet, sweet redemption.
Two weeks removed from missing out on a Northern Lakes Conference crown due to a disqualification, the Northridge boys golf team had something to celebrate on Friday afternoon.
The Raiders shot a 328 — 13 strokes better than second-place Goshen — to clinch the first sectional championship under coach Todd King at their home course of Meadow Valley.
“I’m so proud of the boys,” King said. “Just the adversity that we’ve gone through the last few weeks. We set our sights forward, got ready for sectionals, and the boys just worked hard. They bought into what we were working on, and what we were trying to do with them. All of that paid off, and again I can’t tell you how proud of them I am.”
While the team as a whole performed well, Northridge’s No. 2 golfer Ty Miller played a round that stood out over everybody in the field. Miller shot a 75 — a 39 on the front nine and a 36 on the back — to beat out Lakeland’s Ben Keil by a stroke to finish first individually.
“I started bogey, bogey, bogey,” Miller said. “But then I ended up getting birdies on 11 and 12, so that helped out a lot. I just had to finish strong, play to win and that ended up putting me where I wanted to be.”
Along with Miller, Brock Reschly (78) played a really solid round of golf and Landon Cawood (84) performed well above what he’s shown this season, according to King.
For the RedHawks, Friday’s performances were up and down, except for the round played by their top guy in Chase Meyer. The junior shot a very impressive 34 on the front nine to help setup a third place finish individually with a 76. Even with the rest of the team struggling a bit behind Meyer, Goshen is regional bound for the second season in a row under coach Brent Randall.
“I felt like we could do better,” Randall said. “But I’m sure everybody’s kind of thinking the same thing at this course. But we’re happy to move on. … I told our guys that we kind of backed our way into regionals. We were one of the best teams here. We didn’t really show it, but we made it through. The regional course down there makes this one look like a par three. The black course at Swan Lake is one of the toughest in Northern Indiana, so we’re going to need to play better and I know this team can.”
NorthWood was the third and final team to advance to regionals. The Panthers didn’t have any individual performances that truly stood out, but all five golfers avoided shooting in the triple digits. Earl Williams led the team with an 81, while Jon Cripe and Cooper Wiens each finished with an 85.
Concord and Lakeland — finishing in fourth and fifth place, respectively — just missed the cut to advance as teams, but a few stellar individual performances proved good enough to advance players from both teams to the regional round. Lakeland’s Ben Keil (76) earned a regional berth behind his second-place finish at Meadow Valley, and Concord’s Will Harris (82) did enough to earn the nod as well.
The final individual spot to regionals had to be decided by a one-hole playoff between Lakeland’s Nathan Keil and Concord’s Andrew BonDurant after both players shot an 84. On the playoff hole, BonDurant found the green on his second shot, while Keil’s landed in the rough just beyond the hole. That would end up being the difference, as BonDurant would go on to win the hole two strokes later.
Regionals will be held at Swan Lake Golf Club in Plymouth on Thursday. The first tee time is set for 8 a.m.
2021 boys golf sectional championship – final results
*Top three teams advance to regionals*
1. Northridge, 328: Ty Miller 75 (first place individually), Brock Reschly 78, Landon Cawood 84, Conner Hochstetler 91, Coby Hochstetler 94
2. Goshen, 341: Chase Meyer 76 (third place individually), Jackson Guipe 85, Jacob Moyer 88, Zach Subera 92, Cameron Schneider 109
3. NorthWood, 344: Earl Williams 81, Jon Cripe 85, Cooper Wiens 85, Ben Vincent 93, Ashton Hochstetler 96
4. Concord, 354: Will Harris 82, Andrew BonDurant 84, Benjamin Harris 93, Charlie Deuel 95, Gavin Smith 101
5. Lakeland, 357: Benjamin Keil 76 (second place individually), Nathan Keil 84, Thomas Curtis 87, Carson Aldrich 110, Luke Frank 110
6. Fairfield, 390: Carter Kitson 92, Miles Nine 94, Andrew Miller 97, Noah Hochstetler 107, Ethan Yoder 110
7. Westview, 396: Wade Springer 96, Carl Miller 97, Logan Schwartz 99, Landon Bennett 104, Nathan Miller 107
8. West Noble, 413: Brayden Bohde 89, Brockton Miller 89, Luke Schermerhorn 114, Brenden Parson 121, Rodrigo Melchor 136
9. Bethany Christian, 417: Cameron Heinisch 90, Austin Shenk 95, Aaron Shenk 116, Elliott Borden 116
10. Bremen, 421: Josh King 98, Mark Bahr 101, Seth Libey 111, Carter Leman 111, Brett Yelaska 112
11. Prairie Heights, 447: Brayden Levitz 103, Collin Keeslar 112, Noah Butler 112, Cameron Sailor 120, Jay Abbot 121
12. Jimtown, 500: Ben Behrens 87, Gary Langford 144
Individuals advancing to regionals:
1. Benjamin Keil, Lakeland
2. Will Harris, Concord
3. Andrew BonDurant, Concord
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.