WARSAW — Coby Hochstetler called it the shot of his life afterwards.
That shot helped Northridge stay unbeaten on the 2023 golf season.
In a playoff with Warsaw to see who would win the match, the Raider junior hit a chip shot from behind the green and to within five feet of the hole. Hochstetler would make the subsequent putt, giving him a par and helping his team win a playoff, 18-20, over the Tigers in a Northern Lakes Conference match at Rozella Ford GC.
During the regulation nine holes, Northridge and Warsaw both shot 157, while Wawasee was only one stroke behind with a 158 in what was a battle of three of the top teams in the NLC. All three had unbeaten conference records heading into the match.
“I thought it was kind of impossible, to be honest,” said Hochstetler of the shot. “Coach (Ken Brewster) just told me to trust it, and I hit the shot of my life, to be honest. It took some luck, but it was the best up-and-down of my life.”
The heroics from Hochstetler came after he struggled through the first nine holes. He carded a 43, which was fourth-best on his team behind senior Brock Reschly’s 35, a 38 from Coby's brother, Conner Hochstetler, and junior Isaiah Lehman’s 41. Junior Vadim Kidun scored a 45 to round out the nine-hole scoring for Northridge.
In IHSAA golf, the top four scores for each team go towards the team score. If two teams tie, then the fifth score that didn’t factor into the team total becomes the tiebreaker.
On Thursday, though, Kidun and Warsaw’s Finn Bailey tied at a 45, sending the match to a second tiebreaker.
Under NLC bylaws, this led to all 10 players from Northridge and Warsaw playing hole No. 1. The number five players listed in the lineup teed off first, with the 4’s and 3’s then playing together, followed by the 2’s and 1’s. The groups were staggered as if they were pre-set tee times.
Coby Hochstetler was the No. 3 player for Northridge Thursday. After hitting a solid tee shot on the first hole, his second shot sailed over the green. This left Hochstetler with a blind shot, as there was a steep hill in front of him and the hole.
Remaining poised, the junior lofted a perfect shot, sticking it on the green and letting it roll down the natural slope to within five feet of the hole.
Hochstetler admitted he was nervous as he stepped up to sink the par putt.
“Putting the ball down on the green, my hand was shaking,” Hochstetler said. “My heart was beating out of my chest.”
Kidun, Lehman and Conner Hochstetler carded a five each and Reschly a four to finish out the playoff scoring for Northridge. Two sixes from Warsaw are what ultimately did them in, letting the Raiders win by two strokes.
“The mental toughness of those guys when it matters — man, sometimes, they’re not very mentally tough at the beginning of a round, but when you put it to them and when they know they’re under pressure, the mental toughness really shows,” Brewster said. “… They battle when it counts, and they get after it. They have goals, and they know what they want to achieve. This is only going to help further down the season.”
Reschly’s two-putt par is what sealed the win for Northridge. In 11 matches he’s played this season, the two-time state qualifier has shot under-par in five of them. While 35 was even-par Thursday, it was still good enough to earn him medalist honors.
“Brock’s been solid,” Brewster said. “Even in the playoff, he hits that (second) shot a little bit long, and knows what he’s got to do to get it close down to the hole. That’s been him; he’s steady. Even if you go out and think he’s not hitting the ball well, he can scramble like nobody’s business right now. He wants to be under par all the time, obviously, but I tell him, ‘Brock, you’re hitting pars. Even if you’re not playing your best, you’re still hitting pars, and that’s what the team needs.’ … He’s more team-minded now, and the other kids see that, and that helps.”
The drama of a playoff overshadowed what was a strong performance from Wawasee. Vaughn Dyson led the way for the Warriors, with the senior shooting a 37. Dyson birdied the first and third holes as part of an all-around solid round.
Senior Jay Finlinson and sophomore Myles Everingham also broke 40 for Wawasee, shooting a 38 and 39, respectively. Everingham sank a birdie on No. 9 to give him a sub-40 score, while Finlinson had a birdie on No. 3 to highlight his round.
Sophomore Maddux Everingham had a 44 to round out the team scoring for Wawasee. Junior Weston Delong also carded a 46 for the Warriors, who’s record is now 8-3 overall and 2-2 in NLC matches.
For Northridge, it’s fantastic season keeps on going. They are an impressive 13-0 overall in nine-hole matches, as well as 5-0 in NLC contests. They have one more conference dual this Tuesday against Goshen and Mishawaka at Meadow Valley GC in Middlebury. The NLC tournament is then May 20 at Eberhart-Petro GC in Mishawaka.
“I hope it brings confidence to them,” said Brewster of what Thursday’s win means to his team. “It should definitely cement that they are good enough to hang with anybody, as far as in northern Indiana. Just the confidence going forward into the tournament here in a couple of weeks — we should be pretty high right now.”
NORTHRIDGE VS. WARSAW VS. WAWASEE BOYS GOLF – Results
(Playoff scores for Northridge and Warsaw in parenthesis)
Northridge, 157 (18): Brock Reschly 35 (4), Conner Hochstetler 38 (5), Isaiah Lehman 41 (5), Coby Hochstetler 43 (4), Vadim Kidun 45 (5)
Warsaw, 157 (20): Austin Craig 37 (6), Breckin Christner 37 (4), Aiden Bowell 41 (5), Dylan Barkey 42 (6), Finn Bailey 45 (5)
Wawasee, 158: Vaughn Dyson 37, Jay Finlinson 38, Myles Everingham 39, Maddux Everingham 44, Weston Delong 46