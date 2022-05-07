ELKHART – Battling a soggy course at Bent Oak Golf Club Saturday, Northridge was one stroke better than South Bend Saint Joseph, winning with its second-best finish in an invitational so far this season with a 319.
“The course was really wet, which made things a little difficult,” Northridge head coach Todd King said. “Some of your tee shots aren’t going to carry like they normally would because it’s so wet and soggy. It made some of the approach shots a little bit longer, and because of that, I don’t think we hit as many greens as we could have. So all-and-all, I think it played a little bit harder than it would have if it was dry.
“I’m really proud of the guys. I could see they were grinding. A few of them didn’t have their best games (Saturday), but I think it was a total team win because a few of the other guys played well enough to pick each other up. That’s what team golf is all about.”
Ty Miller (77) and Brock Reschly (78) led the Raiders, combining for two birdies and 24 pars on the afternoon.
Coby and Conner Hochstetler each finished at 82, while Brayden Maxey had a solid outing in the No. 5 spot with an 86.
“Both Ty and Brock did a pretty good job with the conditions,” King said. “What I was really happy with was our fifth player’s performance in Brayden Maxey. At an 86, it’s better than what he’s been shooting and he continues to get better. That’s really big because it puts less pressure on some of the other guys.”
Elsewhere within the NLC, NorthWood put on a solid performance as a team. The Panthers finished fourth overall with a 329 behind solid contributions from both Earl Williams and Cooper Wiens.
Williams was the individual medalist from the event, shooting a 71 to lead all players Saturday afternoon. Williams ended the day with four birdies and 11 pars.
“He managed the course and thought his game the best he has all year,” said NorthWood head coach Phil Ummel of Williams. “He honestly didn’t play great. He wasn’t hitting the ball as well as he would’ve liked, and he missed a handful of putts, but that just kind of shows the caliber of player he is. (Saturday), he managed his game very, very well.”
Wiens finished with a 79, sinking one birdie putt and adding nine pars.
“We’re pleased with how we played (Saturday),” Ummel said. “We’re pleased with that number for ourselves, and we’re kind of like anybody else right now. We haven’t played a bunch of golf yet this year with the weather, and we’re certainly not peaking yet. We’re happy with where we’re at, but we know we still have work to do."
Some other individual performances that stood came from Fairfield’s Brayden Miller and Miles Nine.
Miller finished with a 78, while Nine came in a stroke behind his teammate with a 79.
Wawasee saw Jay Finlinson finish under 80 with a 79 on the day, Bethany Christian’s Cameron Heinisch shot an 80 and Goshen’s Chase Meyer finished the day with an 81.
2022 Concord Invitational – team results
1. Northridge, 319: Ty Miller 77, Brock Reschly 78, Coby Hochstetler 82, Conner Hochstetler 82, Brayden Maxey 86
2. South Bend Saint Joseph, 320: Thomas Raster 74, Michael Kloska 81, Zach Toul 82, Joseph Borsodi 83, Joseph Swick 85
3. Culver Academy, 324: Jordan Larese 77, Drew Collins 81, Owen Hart 82, Rory Sullivan 84, Kyle Lee 88
4. NorthWood, 329: Earl Williams 71 (first place individually), Cooper Wiens 79, Chase Feenstra 88, Trevor Barrett 91, Camden Ransberger 92
5. Wawasee, 336: Jay Finlinson 79, Vaughn Dyson 84, Caleb Clevenger 86, Robbie Finlinson 87, Myles Everingham 95
6. Goshen, 342: Chase Meyer 81, Jacob Moyer 84, Zach Subera 88, Todd Kauffman 89, Braxton Sheets 98
7. Trinity Greenlawn, 343: Jacob Palmer 78, Max Creesy 80, Caleb DeLorenzo 89, Josh Rose 96, Gavin Cullinan 114
8. Mishawaka Marian, 344: Jackson Horvath 84, Max Christianson 85, Jacob Padrnos 87, Ben Padrnos 88, Charlie Tamashasty 95
9. Fairfield, 344: Brayden Miller 78, Miles Nine 79, Noah Hochstetler 93, Carter Kitson 94, Andrew Miller 96
10. Concord, 355: Liam McDowell 84, Lucas Prough 87, Charlie Deuel 88, Dillon Shaffer 96, Nathan Schraw 100
11. Mishawaka, 370: Ben P. 83, Andrew S. 90, Bren D. 98, Brady F. 99, Owen H. 109
12. Elkhart, 372: Steven Webb 78, Will Cochrane 95, Jacob Windy 97, Ben Miller 102, Mason Lymburner 105
13. Elkhart Christian, 376: Aiden Hibbard 74, Jacob Becker 89, Travis Skaggs 104, Evan Overmyer 109, Caleb Overmyer 116
14. Lakeland, 412: Nate Keil 92, Tucker Klopfenstein 95, Jenson Miller 109, Noah Owsley 116, Ethan Rasbaugh 131
15. Bethany Christian, incomplete (three players competed): Cameron Heinisch 80, Austin Shenk 98, Noah Schrock 101
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.