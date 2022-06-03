MIDDLEBURY — The Northridge boys golf team continued its strong season by winning a sectional championship Friday on its home course of Meadow Valley GC in Middlebury.
The Raiders posted a team score of 315, it’s lowest combined effort of the season. All five players for Northridge finished in the top 15 of the individual standings, led by senior Ty Miller’s 73.
Miller was nearly the individual medalist as well, as he and NorthWood junior Earl Williams tied with a one-over par through 18 holes. This forced the two into a playoff, where they replayed the 18th hole. Williams was able to make a par putt, while Miller missed his, giving the Panther junior the top individual honors.
Along with Northridge, Fairfield (344) and Goshen (350) advanced as teams to next Thursday’s regional at Swan Lake GC in Plymouth. Individually advancing out of the sectional to regionals was Williams, Westview freshman Silas Haarer (74) and NorthWood senior Cooper Wiens (82).
BALANCED EFFORT LEADS NORTHRIDGE
While all five Raider players shot below 90, it was the play of senior Landon Sorg that caught the attention of head coach Todd King. Slated as the No. 5 golfer for Northridge, Sorg ended up posting the third best score on his team Friday with an 81.
“What I’m really proud of is Landon Sorg,” King said. “A couple of our other kids were struggling, and he went out and shot his best round in an 81. And, that’s what this group’s all about. They’re such good friends with each other; the bonding and the culture that we’ve created — they just care for each other, and you can see that he’s got their back. It was really neat to see him do that (Friday). To me, that’s what team golf is all about.”
Miller ended up shooting a 37 on the front nine and 36 on the back. He sank a big par putt on the 18th hole to give him a 73, helping setup the playoff with Williams.
“You could tell he was in the zone,” said King of Miller. “He was just really calm, and I could tell he was going to play well right from the beginning with just the way he was swinging and playing.”
While 315 was Northridge’s best score of the season, King knows that they’ll have to go even lower next week if they want to advance out of the regional and to the state meet.
“We’ve got to break 310; maybe even lower than that,” King said. “I really feel, to do that, it’s more about course management. We’re doing a practice round Monday, and we’re just going to look at the holes and say, ‘Guys, here’s what clubs you need to hit and here’s where you need to put the ball.’”
WILLIAMS WINS TIEBREAKER FOR MEDALIST
Through 12 holes Friday, Earl Williams was four-under and appeared to be cruising to individual medalist honors. He would struggle a little bit on the final six holes, though, setting up the playoff with Miller.
After both players hit their second shots, it looked like Miller was going to win the title. The Northridge senior had reached the green and had about a 15-foot putt for birdie. Meanwhile, Williams’ second shot had landed just in front of the green, meaning he had to chip onto the green to try and save par.
A nice chip from Williams put him within six feet of the hole. After Miller missed a birdie putt, Williams sank his putt for par. With a chance to extend the playoff, Miller missed his own par putt, giving the championship to Williams.
“My mindset was just to get up-and-down,” said Williams when he approached his third shot in the playoff. “I left it in a great spot coming back up the hill. I was just expecting (Miller) to make par and we’d go to the next playoff. … You just have to expect everyone to make every putt.”
It’s the third-straight individual title for the Panther junior after winning invites at Tippecanoe Lake CC and Pretty Lake GC last week.
“I just think, mentally, he’s in a much better place with his game,” said NorthWood coach Phil Ummel of Williams. “He’s willing to accept not being perfect all the time, not have everything always going his way and just continuing to grind throughout his round. He’s really done that well lately, and his scores have certainly shown it.”
Unfortunately for NorthWood, they fell three shots short of advancing to a regional as a team. Williams won’t be alone next week at regional though, as Wiens will be joining him as well after snagging the final individual spot.
“I don’t think I thought (Wiens) was getting through — I don’t think he thought he was getting through either with the way he played,” Ummel said. “Super happy for him because I know he didn’t play his best (Friday), but he’s been a great player for us for four years. I’m thrilled to have another week with him.”
FAIRFIELD TAKES SECOND
Paced by freshman Brayden Miller’s 74, the Falcons were able to shoot a team score of 344 to advance to their first regional since 2018.
It was an 11-shot improvement for Fairfield as a team from Tuesday, where they posted a 355 in an 18-hole match against Northridge and Lakeland at Meadow Valley.
“It’s very exciting for the guys,” said Fairfield coach John Kauffman of advancing to regionals. “We played an 18-hole match earlier in the week here, and we were in the (350s), and I felt like we had checked-out a little bit. We talked a lot about just staying in the game, and I really saw all the kids staying in the game (Friday). They hit those low points, but they bounced back and believed in themselves. Just really proud of what the guys did.”
Also scoring for Fairfield were Miles Nine and Carter Kitson each with an 89 and Andrew Miller with a 92.
GOSHEN STRUGGLES, BUT STILL ADVANCES
Despite its worst 18-hole performance of the season, the RedHawks were able to advance to their third-straight regional with a team score of 350. Senior Jacob Moyer led Goshen with an 82, while freshman Todd Kauffman carded an 85 to help move the entire team on to the next round of the state tournament.
“We’re so upset at how we managed the course, but yet, we temper that because we’re excited that we get to go to the regional,” Goshen coach Brent Randall said. “I just feel like we’re not playing our best golf right now. We peaked in the middle of the season; we won two invitationals and had set a school record for a nine-hole round. … We’re going to be diligent to try and make a better showing at the regional.”
2022 BOYS GOLF SECTIONAL AT MEADOW VALLEY GC — Final results
Top three teams, plus top three individuals on non-advancing teams move on to the regional this Thursday, June 9 at Swan Lake GC in Plymouth. Advancers are in bold.
1. Northridge, 315 – Ty Miller 73, Brock Reschly 77, Landon Sorg 81, Coby Hochstetler 84, Conner Hochstetler 88
2. Fairfield, 344 – Brayden Miller 74, Miles Nine 89, Carter Kitson 89, Andrew Miller 92, Noah Hochstetler 103
3. Goshen, 350 – Jacob Moyer 82, Todd Kauffman 85, Chase Meyer 87, Zach Subera 96, Braxton Sheets 103
4. NorthWood, 353 – Earl Williams 73 (medalist via tiebreaker), Cooper Wiens 82, Brady Chupp 96, Ashton Hochstetler 102, Trevor Barrett 103
5. Westview, 359 – Silas Haarer 74, Wade Springer 92, Carl Miller 96, Landon Bennett 97, Nathan Miller 101
6. Lakeland, 375 – Ben Keil 85, Tommy Curtis 87, Nate Keil 92, Jensen Miller 111, Tucker Klopfenstein 113
7. Concord, 380 – Liam McDowell 94, Dillon Shaffer 94, Charles Deuel 96, Nate Schraw 96, Lucas Prough 114
8. West Noble, 403 – Brayden Bohde 88, Nevin Phares 99, Luke Schermerhorn 105, Rodrigo Melchor 111, Isaac Mast 129
9. Bethany Christian, 407 – Cameron Heinisch 84, Austin Shenk 94, Noah Schrock 108, Keagan Meyer 121, Evan Brown 125
10. Prairie Heights, 426 – Brayden Levits 96, Noh Butler 97, Leyton Byler 111, Trevor Davidson 122, Jay Abbott 126
11. Bremen, 429 – Joshua Kling 98, Hunter Miller 105, Carter Leman 107, Ethan Nunemaker 119, Easton Reed 122
12. Jimtown, 452 – Matt Margraf 109, Kyle Clements 112, Beau Barhams 115, Tatsu Gravender 11, Miles Bell 124