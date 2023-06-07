If you are a fan of high school golf in Indiana, you’ve probably noticed a change in the postseason format this year.
After having five regionals for a decade, the IHSAA expanded that number to six, starting with the girls’ season this past fall. Three teams from each regional still advance to the state championship tournament, increasing the total number of teams at state from 15 to 18.
That change, however, came with a reduction for individual advancers. Instead of five individuals from non-advancing teams moving onto the state tournament from each regional, that number has been cut down to two.
This decision has frustrated many of The Goshen News coverage area golf coaches and players, with the feelings toward it being amplified as boys golf regionals happen later this week. Most regionals across the state will be played Thursday, including the local one at Stonehenge GC in Winona Lake.
Here is a look at why the IHSAA decided to change the regional format — and why our area golfers don’t care for it.
CHANGING THE FORMAT
Starting in 2012-13, the IHSAA changed the girls and boys golf state formats from seven regionals to five. Previously, each regional would produce three teams and three individuals advancing to state, meaning 126 total played in the two-day state format. Under this five-regional format, three teams and five individuals advanced, giving the state finals an even 100 players.
The person who oversaw that change in 2012 was IHSAA assistant commissioner Chris Kaufman. It’s still a role Kaufman has to this day, as he oversees both golf and tennis for the Association.
After having stayed with the three team/five individual setup for a while, Kaufman was getting a sense from some schools that a change was desired.
“We don’t have a mandate for when we realign in golf, but we like to do it every so many years in individual sports,” Kaufman said. “It had been a little while since we had a realignment, and there were some schools — especially in the corners of the state — that thought the regionals weren’t regionalized enough; they were more like semi-states, which technically, it really it is, but it’s just called a regional. They wanted us to re-examine that.”
Kaufman said a realignment committee was then formed with members from the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association, the Indiana Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association, the IHSAA Board of Directors and Kaufman. The biggest driving force behind the change was trying to cut down on as much travel for teams as possible when it came to the regional tournaments, so expanding the number of regionals played was always going to be part of the plan.
The next issue to solve then was how many state qualifiers would come from each regional.
“One of our hard tasks every year at the state finals is that we have so many players, it’s hard to get those rounds done in a timely fashion,” Kaufman explained. “The golf course that we currently play at (Prairie View GC in Carmel) has asked us to stay around 100 players. The only way we can stay below 100 players was to do one of two things: we either advance two teams from each regional and five individuals, which would illicit 90 players in the state finals. Or, we asked for some dispensation and advanced three teams from each one and two individuals, which is 102 players.”
According to Kaufman, there was pushback on dropping the number of teams qualifying from three to two. Therefore, the second option was chosen, giving the state finals 18 teams and 12 individuals from non-advancing teams total for the state finals starting with the 2022-23 school year.
“The one thing high school provides them is the chance to play on a team,” Kaufman said. “It’s an individual sport, but that team component is what makes high school golf unique. … (The coaches) said they’d prefer to go with three teams and two individuals, so we went with that.”
The new format got its first test in the fall with the girls golf season. Kaufman noted that the format produced similar results as the previous one, with 23 of the top 25 golfers in the state heading into the postseason ultimately making it to the state finals. He said those rankings came from the coaches association members he talked to before sectionals began.
“We didn’t want to leave out people who we feel have a chance to win it, and it really didn’t,” Kaufman said.
LOCAL REACTION
One of the local girls players that didn’t make the cut in this new format was Northridge junior Karisa Dyer.
As a sophomore, she made it to the state finals as an individual after nabbing the fifth and final spot in the regional. This season, she shot a 76 at the regional, but finished third amongst the top individuals on non-advancing teams. This meant her season was over, despite a better performance as a junior at regional than as a sophomore.
Her head coach, Ken Brewster, is still upset by it.
“Karisa Dyer has a five-stroke PR of her life, and doesn’t make it out,” Brewster said. “A four-over par, and she doesn’t get to make it. You look at the teams that make it, and there’s girls that shot over 100 on many of those teams.”
Brewster is also the head coach for the Raiders’ boys team this spring. Their top individual, senior Brock Reschly, is a two-time state qualifier. Had he been playing under this current format the last two seasons, though, Reschly would’ve had to play a playoff in 2021 to advance and would’ve missed the state tournament altogether in 2022, given he was third amongst individuals a season ago.
“I think it’s a little silly,” said Reschly of the change. “You’ve got two individuals that are going to make it out (of regionals) — we just had three people shoot under par (at sectional). Not all of them can make it now.”
Westview sophomore Silas Haarer, who was the sectional champion at Meadow Valley last week with a 66, agrees with Reschly.
“If the IHSAA people are listening, please make it more individuals advancing,” Haarer said. “There’s even a lot of people here (at the sectional) that could be top 10 in the state; there’s like five or six people. I don’t know, it just doesn’t feel like the best format, I guess.”
QUALITY OF PLAY QUESTIONED
Part of why many area people don’t like the new format is that it hurts the overall quality of the state finals. Brewster expressed frustrations over not truly getting the top players from the state to the championship invite.
“You can quote me right now: you’re going to have kids shoot under par (at regionals) that won’t make it to the state finals, and you’re going to have kids on a third-place team coming out of regionals that shot over 100, and they get to go down and play at the state finals,” Brewster said. “Now, you tell me how that’s fair.”
Fairfield coach John Kauffman agreed with Brewster’s sentiments.
“I think it’s a disappointment in us, as an institution, letting the players down and keeping some kids from playing in the state tournament that really should be,” he said. “If it was 36 holes and you took two, then maybe. But it’s 18 holes of golf, and anything can happen. … To be under par and not be able to go to state makes no sense.”
For Chris Kaufman, the counter-argument is that most of the top players advance with their teams regardless. He mentioned that 75% of the girls players to finish in the top 25 of this past fall’s state finals also had their full teams with them.
“If you have a really good player, they can carry a lot of a team,” Chris Kaufman said. “I understand the team depth thing, but the bottom line is, if you have a really good No. 1, they almost can get you there as a team.”
Chris Kaufman was also honest about what the goal of the state finals is.
“One of the great things about it is everyone wants to get to the state meet because it’s a fantastic experience, and I’m all for the experience,” he said. “But at the end of the day, we’re trying to crown a champion. I don’t want to be cold-hearted; that’s not what I’m trying to do. The idea of the tournament is that we identify the best team and the best individuals.”
The IHSAA assistant commissioner said they will reevaluate the tournament format after this season, just like how they did with the girls.
“If something’s not working, and the majority of the people don’t like what we’re doing, we’re going to try and find a solution for that,” Chris Kaufman said. “I think we’re always open to that — or at least we’re more open to that than we ever have been. We’re trying to satisfy a lot, and we’re going to work at it.”