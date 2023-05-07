ELKHART – In what was constructed with the flavor of a pseudo-sectional preview, it was a pair of out-of-towners that stole the lead at Saturday’s Concord Golf Invitational.
South Bend St. Joseph conquered the home of Concord, Bent Oak Golf Club, and shot a 318 to better its bitter rival, Mishawaka Marian, by six strokes. Northridge, which came into the afternoon’s event undefeated in duals this season, took third on a fifth-man score with the Knights, followed by Culver Academy (330) and Fairfield (331).
Consistency was the key for the current Indians, with the trio of Thomas Raster, Jow Swick and Joey Borsodi all turning in 79s and Beau Basney and Tate Guyton each shooting 81. St. Joe was just nine over on the front side and used a two-over 37 from Raster on the back to stay ahead of the Knights and Raiders.
Marian was 15-over on the front side, and while John Hahn and Ben Padmos carded 39s on the back, the Knights couldn’t find enough out of its remainder to keep pace.
Northridge had plenty of momentum coming in after taking second at the Wawasee invite a week ago. Brock Reschly, newly minted as a Purdue Fort Wayne golf commit, played the course smartly and finished with a 71. Scoring birdies on the second, fourth and fifth holes, Reschly was three under on the front and just two over on the back to finish one-under for the day.
The remainder of the Raider scores, however, fell precipitously down the roster. Conner Hochstetler turned in a respectable 79, but Coby Hochstetler had an 84 and Vadin Kidun tallied a 90, Marian taking the fifth-man score 87-96.
Also shooting 71 was Fairfield’s Brayden Miller, who continued his top-five run this season and added a nice personal win to his table with a playoff win over Reschly for medalist honors.
The two were paired with Culver Academy’s Owen Hart (80), and the sophomore Miller showed a penchant of playing shot for shot with the senior Reschly. His three on the par-five fourth could have been classified as the hole-of-the-day, and Miller had three other birdies on the front side as part of his showcase day.
As both were announced with 71s, they went back out and played three holes, with Miller getting the best of Reschly for the tournament honor.
“He’s really enjoying the challenges of playing against top flight competition,” said Fairfield coach John Kauffman of Miller. “Our team as a whole enjoys that, playing against teams like Northridge. Right now it’s the mental game for us. We’ll have a couple guys do well, but a couple guys fall apart during part of their round, and it’s happened on Saturdays. That’s something we need to clean up.”
Lakeland’s Ben Keil was third overall at 75, and NorthWood’s Earl Williams and Elkhart Christian Academy’s Aiden Hibbard each shot 77 to tie Padmos for fourth overall on the individual leaderboard. For all three, the opportunity to take aim at a good bulk of the Northridge Sectional field that will be vying for state advancement was huge.
“We are going to be very match-heavy in the next three weeks, but we’ve only had three matches and one invitational coming in,” ECA coach Chad Hibbard said. “Aiden knows a lot of the guys out here very well, has played most of them in tournaments. He’s finished well here at this invitational and still hasn’t played his best golf yet this spring. We’re hopeful to see some consistent play to get us to turn the corner.”
Wawasee was led by Vaughn Dyson’s 80, prepping for its foray into the Northern Lakes Conference where it will return to Bent Oak on Tuesday to take on Concord and Goshen, two teams it was far ahead of on Saturday.
“We’re just hoping to stay consistent and get ready for our second season jumping into the NLC,” Wawasee coach Jon Everingham said. “We have five to six guys who can consistently shoot in the high 70s and low 80s. We’re going to be a tough out in the NLC. We’re looking for one or two guys to get into the low 70s to put the heat on the favorites.”
2023 CONCORD BOYS GOLF INVITATIONAL
At Bent Oak Golf Club, par 72
1. SB St. Joseph, 318 - Thomas Raster 79, Beau Basney 81, Jow Swick 79, Tate Guyton 81, Joey Borsodi 79
2. Marian, 324 - John Hahn 79, Charlie Tamashashy 83, Ben Padmos 77, Jackson Horvath 87, Mick Keefer 85
3. Northridge, 324 - Brock Reschly 71, Conner Hochstetler 79, Coby Hochstetler 84, Isaiah Lehman 96, Vadim Kidun 90
4. Culver Academy, 330 - Owen Hart 80, Jackson Wiernik 80, Rory Sullivan 82, Kyle Lee 88, Grady Sullivan 91
5. Fairfield, 331 - Brayden Miller 71 (medalist on third playoff hole), Miles Nine 83, Carter Kitson 101, Andrew Miller 85, Jasper Carl 92
6. Wawasee, 337 - Jay Finlinson 85, Myles Everingham 90, Vaughn Dyson 80, Weston Delong 86, Maddux Everingham 86
7. NorthWood, 340 - Earl Williams 77, Ashton Hochstetler 83, Collin Deatsman 89, Sam Holden 98, Bryce Blooser 91
8. Lakeland, 341 - Ben Keil 75, Tommy Curtis 83, Nate Keil 85, Kyle Hartsough 98, Brady Ferguson 100
9. Elkhart, 351 - Steven Webb 82, Will Cochrane 88, Jacob Windy 97, Ben Miller 94, Colin Krempec 87
10. Goshen, 370 - Todd Kauffman 81, Braxton Sheets 99, Myles McLaughlin 88, Tyler Scott 102, Kael Bestul 107
11. Concord, 373 - Charlie Deuel 85, Ben Harris 96, Nate Schraw 93, Tommy Brunner 99, Mason Oiler 102
12. Elkhart Christian Academy, 376 - Aiden Hibbard 77, Kian Hibbard 93, Jaden Vida 104, Caleb Overmeyer 111, Carson Hiler 102
13. Trinity Greenlawn, 376 - Jacob Palmer 83, Max Cressy 89, Caleb DeLorenzo 91, Justin Murphy 113, Ambrose Mechtenberg 124
14. Bethany Christian, 392 - Cameron Heinisch 92, Noah Schrock 91, Keagan Meyer 92, Jack Sawatzky 121, Emerson Landis 117
15. Concord JV, 435 - Grayson Hartsough 108, Gavin Ernsberger 101, Austin Zimmerman 116, Nathan Potter 110