After outstanding performances during regionals last week at Swan Lake Golf Club in Plymouth, both Fairfield freshman Brayden Miller and Northridge junior Brock Reschly advanced individually to the boys golf state finals at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
Competition began Tuesday morning, with both Miller and Reschly teeing off a little after 8 a.m. on the back nine.
After a round of play, Miller sits tied for 22nd after shooting a 77 (+5), while Reschly is tied for 30th, just a stroke behind the Fairfield freshman, after the junior shot a 78 (+6) in the sweltering heat.
Miller got through the back nine just 2-over par following seven par putts and a pair of bogeys on holes 14 and 15.
On the front nine, the freshman would par four of the first five holes, only falling victim to a bogey on the second hole. He’d then run into some trouble on holes six and seven, bogeying No. 6 and double bogeying No. 7 to fall to 6-over par during that span.
Miller ended his round with some much needed momentum, making a par putt on the eighth hole before hitting his only birdie putt on the day on the ninth hole.
Reschly had an up-and-down performance on the back nine, sinking four bogey putts on holes 11, 14, 15 and 18. However, he did make a birdie putt on the 17th hole, bringing him to 3-over par halfway through the round.
On the front nine, the junior started strong, earning two pars and a birdie during the first three holes. A bogey and a double bogey on holes four and five, though, put him at 5 over with four holes to play.
Reschly made three par putts on holes six, seven and eight before finishing his day with a bogey on hole nine.
The current leader after Day 1 is Guerin Catholic senior Connor McNeely, who shot a 1-under 71 on the day. He’s currently the only player out of 100 sitting under par. Both Fort Wayne Carroll senior Hunter Melton and Silver Creek sophomore Cody Coleman sit at even par after both shot a 72 Tuesday.
Since the state started 36-hole play at the state finals in 1970, the largest comeback after one round of play o win the state title has been five shots on five different occasions.
With Miller six shots behind the lead and Reschly seven, both players will have to have very strong rounds to have a shot at a state title.
Both players will once again tee off on the 10th hole around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.