SYRACUSE — After finishing second at the Goshen and Lakeland invitationals on back-to-back weekends, respectively, Goshen boys golf coach Brent Randall wondered if his team was ever going to get over the hump and win a tournament.
They did so Saturday, as the RedHawks shot a team score of 336 to win the Wawasee Invitational at Maxwelton Golf Club in Syracuse.
“The feeling of winning is second to none,” Goshen coach Brent Randall said. “We were the bridesmaid a couple of times and never the bride, and so just super excited for the kids. They handled all sorts of adversity, even this week with the wind and the weather. To be 6-0 in the regular season, a couple of second (place finishes) and now this big win — it’s just the culmination of the kids’ work.”
Goshen also had the individual medalist in junior Chase Meyer, which was decided in a playoff with Northridge junior Tyler Frazier. Both Meyer and Frazier shot a 77, sending them to the par-4 18th hole for a playoff.
Both players pared the first playoff hole, so they re-played 18 again. While Meyer hit a clean drive off the tee, Frazier did not. Frazier’s shot went out of bounds, which is a one-stroke penalty. While the Northridge junior was still able to salvage a double bogey, Meyer was able to two-putt for a bogey and win top individual honors.
“I just wanted to keep it in play,” said Meyer of his approach in the second playoff hole. “Whether I came out of it with a bogey or not, it didn’t matter as long as I got the win out of it. I hit one down the right side, didn’t hit such a good second shot but put one up there, two putted and got it done.”
Randall said Meyer’s mental toughness is what allowed him to persevere and win the playoff.
“There is not a kid that played (Saturday) that is more mentally tougher than Chase is,” Randall said. “And, that showed. He made an up-and-down par in the first playoff hole to extend it to a second. … Chase did not letdown. He still made the shots. He’s mentally tough and works hard at his game. There’s not enough adjectives to talk about Chase.”
Northridge finished second with a 348.
“I think we’re doing well,” Northridge coach Todd King said. “I still think we have some things to work on still. I think we can get lower, as a team, in terms of scores and total team numbers.”
The top four teams in the standings Saturday were all Northern Lakes Conference teams, with NorthWood finishing third and Plymouth fourth. King said he expects the NLC and sectional meets to be just as close as Saturdays was.
“There’s a lot of parity at the top of our conference; lot of good, solid golfers,” King said. “And then, it leads into sectionals. It’s going to be tight; it really is. … It’s great competition. Our guys are competitive, and they like that competition. It makes it fun for all of us.”
Goshen is off to a strong start this season. Along with their 6-0 nine-hole record, they’ve placed sixth, second, second and first, respectively, in their four 18-hole invitationals. For Randall, he believes his team hasn’t hit their ceiling yet.
“I feel like we haven’t played our best golf yet — and maybe every coach would say that,” Randall said. “But I really feel like this isn’t the peak of where we’re going to be.”
The RedHawks will celebrate the win, though, after two-straight second-place finishes at 18-hole invites.
“It feels great,” Meyer said. “I feel like we’ve been flying under the radar lately; we just haven’t been playing our best. But I think we’re getting there. We’re definitely showing it now, and this was definitely a good stride toward a great season. Excited to keep it going.”
2021 Wawasee boys golf invitational – final results
Winner: Goshen, 336
Final standings:
1. Goshen, 336: Chase Meyer 77 (individual medalist), Jackson Guipe 81, Jacob Moyer 88, Zach Subera 90, Cam Schneider 102
2. Northridge, 348: Tyler Frazier 77, Brock Reschly 86, Ty Miller 88, Landon Cawood 97, Landon Sorg 100
3. NorthWood, 351: Earl Williams 81, Jon Cripe 87, Cooper Wiens 89, Kyle Cripe 94, Ben Vincent 96
4. Plymouth, 356: Eli Schramm 85, Bennett Christy 87, Owen Yoder 92, Kyle Johnson 92, Ashton Blalock 102
5. Lakeland, 358: Ben Keil 78, Tommy Curtis 81, Nate Keil 99, Carson Aldrich 100, Luke Franke 115
6. Chesterton, 369: Paul Scott 88, Phil Scott 93, Joe Ennis 94, Noah Brazil 94, Evan S. 105
7. Whitko, 372: Kylar Bryant 84, Dale Raiff 93, Austin Kreps 95, Jonathan Shayer 100, Blake Schroeder 120
8. Wawasee, 385: Branden Tayagua 94, Jay Finlinson 94, Caleb Clevenger 97, Aidan Jonsson 100, Vaughn Dyson 101
9. Westview, 395: Carl Miller 90, Logan Schwartz 97, Gramm Egli 103, Nathan Miller 105, Isaac Rogers 114
10. Fairfield, 398: Miles Nine 91, Andrew Miller 98, Carter Kitson 100, Carson Yoder 109, Noah Hochstetler 112
11. Columbia City, 399: Jacob Reif 96, Sam Bechtold 99, Tobey Krider 100, Brendan Cook 104, Sam Eberly 105
12. West Noble, 403: Brockton Miller 90, Brayden Bohde 94, Luck Schermerhorn 108, Brenden Parson 111, Rodrigo Melchor 138
13. Manchester, 428: Dean K. 93, Connor L. 101, Jackson F. 119, Brady W. 124, Cayden E. 127
14. Elkhart, 447: Andrew Swam 105, Spencer Dexter 108, Frankie Yeakey 110, Jack Watson 124
15. Jimtown, two players (not eligible for team standings): Ben Behrens 89, Gary Langford 144
