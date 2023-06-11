Seven of the 102 players competing at the boys golf state finals this week will be from The Goshen News coverage area, which is the most since 2014.
The five-person team from Northridge, as well as Fairfield sophomore Brayden Miller and Westview sophomore Silas Haarer, will be teeing it up from Prairie View Golf Cub in Carmel Tuesday and Wednesday as part of the second-to-last state championship tournament of the 2022-23 school year for the IHSAA. Only the baseball state title games remain after golf, which will take place Friday and Saturday.
Our area players will be starting bright and early Tuesday, as Haarer is part of the first grouping to start on hole No. 10 at 8 a.m. Miller will begin his round on hole No. 1 at 8:09 a.m., while the Northridge team then starts at No. 10 starting at 8:18 a.m. Junior Vadim Kidun starts first for the Raiders, followed by junior Isaiah Lehman, junior Coby Hochstetler, junior Conner Hochstetler and senior Brock Reschly in subsequent nine-minute intervals.
Northridge is playing with teams from Noblesville and Evansville North on day one. A total of 18 teams and 12 individuals from non-advancing teams out of regionals comprise the field. Day two tee times won’t be announced until the conclusion of play Tuesday.
NORTHRIDGE AIMING FOR TOP 10
This week has been a long time coming for Northridge coach Ken Brewster, as it’s the first time he’ll be taking a full team to the state tournament.
He’s spent 11 season coaching the girls’ program at the school and a combined three now with the boys across two stints. He has coached three individual girls to state in Braedyn O’Dell (2016 and 2017), his daughter, Ashley, in 2019, and Karisa Dyer (2021). O’Dell also made it to state in 2018, but Brewster was away from the team that season due to the passing of his wife, Crystal.
He’s also coached two individual boys to state appearances in Luke Morrison (2017) and Reschly (2021 and 2022).
“It’s definitely going to be a different experience,” Brewster said. “I’ve talked to a few other people, and once we get down there, as far as the logistics, I know a little bit. It’s not going to be hugely different, but just all of the other stuff — going out for dinner after the round, finding stuff for the kids to do … that will be a different experience to have a team down there, being able to hang out and chill and see what they’re like outside of the golf realm.”
As noted above, this will be the third time Reschly competes at the state finals. He finished 60th as a sophomore with a two-day score of 164 (+20) in 2021, then came back in 2022 to place 29th with a score of 155 (+11).
Brewster understands how valuable Reschly will be this week as he helps his teammates experience the state tournament for the first time.
“That’s going to be huge that he’s already been down there before, played the course several times and has done the practice round experience,” said Brewster of Reschly. “He kind of knows the ins-and-outs of the facility … I know the course, as far as where you should be and what you need to do (on each hole), but Brock’s actually swung the golf club on the course and been in that situation of the competition. I think the team understands how valuable his knowledge and expertise will be on that.”
Regardless of how the state tournament goes, it’s been an historic season for Northridge. They were the outright Northern Lakes Conference champions for the first time since 2017. Overall, they went 21-0 in nine-hole matches, including a win over state-qualifier Penn. They also triumphed in five different 18-hole invitationals, including the NLC and sectional tournaments.
“My hope and expectation would to finish in the top half, which would be great,” said Brewster when asked about expectations going into the state meet. “That’s kind of our big goal, to finish in the top half. Our dream goal would to be able to finish in the top five. … Obviously, the higher we can finish, the better.”
HAARER READY FOR STATE STAGE
A year after failing to qualify for the state meet, Haarer enters this year’s finals as one of the hottest players in the state.
The Westview sophomore has posted three straight rounds in the 60s: a 65 in the Leo Hawk Invitational May 30, a 66 in the sectional June 2 and a 69 in the regional this past Thursday. He was the champion at all three events, beating Miller in a playoff to take the regional crown.
“I don’t want to say I’ve just been getting lucky, but I don’t really know,” said Haarer of his late-season performance. “I think all of the time I’ve spent at the golf course is paying off, and it’s a lot of fun being able to play at this level.”
Haarer explained what he’s worked on the most with his game.
“Compared to last year, I would say the thing that has gotten better for me is putting in general,” Haarer said. “Especially in sectionals and regionals, when it came down to the final few holes, all of that time working on putting was very helpful.”
When Haarer plays his practice round at Prairie View Monday, it will be the first time he’ll have played the course.
“I just don’t want to get too caught up,” said Haarer of his mentality going into the tournament. “Just focus on one shot at a time and do the best I can to focus on the shot at hand. Hopefully, one shot at a time, you can have a low score. … I’m just trying to have fun, see how I compare against other people, and hopefully it turns out better for people in this area and we do well at state.”
MILLER EXPECTS TO CONTEND
Miller feels like he could have played better at last year’s state finals.
He still did alright for himself, finishing tied for 12th with a 149 (+5) to earn all-state honors as a freshman.
The talented sophomore keeps high expectations for himself, which is why he’s aiming to do better than he did last year.
“I really feel like I can play better than I did last year,” the Fairfield standout said. “My putting wasn’t where it needed to be, but I feel like my putting this year has gotten 10-times better and I feel like I can really score around the greens more this year than I could last year. If I can place the ball in the fairway, I think it’s going to be a good week.”
Miller will be playing one of the earlier tee times Tuesday, just like he did in both rounds he played at state last year.
“I would definitely rather go at 8 a.m. instead of noon or 1 p.m. because I feel like the longer I wait around for my tee time, the more I’m going to overthink it,” Miller said. “I just get bored out of my mind, and so all I do is think about how I’m going to play and it usually doesn’t go well.”
While Miller is focused his own game, he also recognizes how cool it is to have guys like Haarer and the full Northridge team going to state as well.
“Don’t count us out, for sure,” Miller said. “I know most of the time at the state tournament, you’re going to hear about the Indy schools, but up here, we have some pretty good talent. Even to get to the state finals from this area, I would consider it a win. It was so tough this year, especially knowing only two individuals could go (from non-advancing teams at regionals).
“For me and Silas to get out and represent the local area and Northridge to get out as the local team, I think that’s pretty awesome.”