WARSAW — There was no doubt in Isaiah Lehman’s mind what he had to do.
“I wouldn’t be able to live with myself if I ever did something like that," Lehman said.
Even with nobody watching, the Northridge junior boys golfer knew he had to write down the number of shots he had on the fourth hole correctly.
Lehman swung and missed on a shot during his round at Rozella Ford GC Thursday. Despite neither of his Warsaw or Wawasee playing partners seeing it, Lehman still made sure to make note of the mistake once the trio completed hole No. 4.
Instead of lying and taking a par for the hole, Lehman was honest, giving himself a bogey-5.
That stroke wound up creating a dramatic finish Thursday, as Northridge and Warsaw tied at 157, sending the two teams into a 10-man playoff hole. Northridge would go on to win the playoff, 18-20, to stay undefeated in nine-hole matches for the season.
Had Lehman just ignored his missed shot, the Raiders would have won by one stroke. That thought never crossed the junior’s mind, though.
“As soon as I addressed the ball and was like ‘OK, I’m going to swing now,’ then whatever happens, happens after that,” Lehman said. “I know the rules and I know that’s a stroke. … If we would have won by one stroke — that’s exactly why you don’t cheat. You could not live with yourself if that was the case.”
The act of good sportsmanship drew widespread acclaim on social media. After Brewster shared what happened on Twitter late Thursday night, WHME-TV Sports Director Chuck Freeby shared the story to his Facebook page Friday morning, with the post receiving more than 400 responses, dozens of comments and plenty of shares commending what Lehman did.
So, how did this act of honesty come about?
Lehman’s tee shot on the 310-yard par-four was not a clean one. As Lehman explained, he didn’t fully commit on his downswing, leaving the club face open and sending the ensuing shot into the trees along the right side of the fairway.
When Lehman walked up to the ball, he found it sitting about one yard in front of a tree. His only shot was to hit a short iron and punch it out to the fairway, where he’d have to scramble to save par.
Once Lehman decided what he wanted to do, he went to take his shot.
“I commit, and in the top of my backswing, my club hits the tree,” Lehman said. “Coach (Ken Brewster) would tell you that I probably have the fastest tempo on the team, so me stopping my golf swing mid-swing is just not going to happen. So, I hit the tree, and on the way down, I hit probably five inches behind the ball; just completely missed the ball. It was a very awkward swing.”
After the whiff, Lehman stepped away from the ball, regrouped, then stepped up to swing again. This time, he shortened his backswing since the tree was still in his way. Lehman connected this time, hitting the ball to within 10 feet of the green. He then hit his fourth shot onto the green before making his bogey putt.
“It was a pretty good bogey,” Lehman noted. “After the hole, I told (my playing partners) that I had made bogey and that my first swing was a real swing, and so that’s why it was a bogey and not a par. They weren’t quite sure on the rule — I knew that it was the rule, but they still wanted me to talk to the Warsaw coach just to make sure I didn’t get cheated off a stroke.”
After having lost an NLC championship two seasons ago due to a rule violation, playing the right way has been at the forefront of the Northridge boys golf program. That’s why Brewster isn’t surprised by what Lehman did.
“It just strengthens my resolve that I don’t have to worry about those kids,” Brewster said. “I always know they’ll do the right thing. I know they’re not going to take advantage of anybody and try to take advantage of a situation."
Golf is still a relatively new sport for Lehman, as he grew up playing basketball and baseball. He did not join the high school golf team until last year, spending most of the time on the junior varsity roster while he learned the game.
Lehman, who has a 4.4 GPA, has been slotted in the No. 4 spot of the varsity lineup this season behind senior Brock Reschly (No. 1) and junior twin brothers Conner and Coby Hochstetler. Collectively, they are 13-0 overall in nine-hole matches, with five of those wins coming against NLC foes.
They have also won the Goshen and Manchester invitationals this spring, with a second-place showing at the Wawasee invite and third-place finish at the Concord Invitational.
“It’s really fun,” said Lehman of this season so far. “I just knew we had a chance to be good again, and to see it happen is really cool. Every tournament and every match we’ve gone into, we’ve been the team to beat. So, it’s kind of fun to defend your undefeated season and keep things going like this.”
Brewster was an assistant coach for the team last year. Being able to Lehman’s growth, as well as the rest of the players on the team, over the last 12 months has been fulfilling.
“When I saw these kids out at the course almost every day over the summer, you just knew they were working hard to get better,” Brewster said. “I was excited before the season started. I felt like we could do something that we’ve been doing, and to just watch it come through and watch the athletes’ hard work pay off, it’s a pretty cool thing.”