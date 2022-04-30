SYRACUSE — Windy conditions and fast greens tend to lead to higher scores when playing a round of golf.
That didn’t seem to be the case at the Wawasee Invitational Saturday, though.
On a day where the sun didn’t shine much and the round was stopped for 45 minutes due to a rain storm, the top 10 individual golfers all shot 80 or lower.
The lowest of the bunch ended up being Lakeland Ben Keil, who shot a 71 to earn medalist honors at Maxwelton Golf Club. It’s the second-straight weekend that the junior has finished in the top spot, as he shot a 69 at his home school’s invitational last weekend to tie for first, ultimately losing out on sole medalist honors in a playoff.
“I just went through my routine and hit my shots,” said Keil of how he was able to win Saturday. “I didn’t hit great shots all day, but I was able to putt decently enough to keep it low. … I hit 15 greens (Saturday) and 11 last week, so that helps a lot. When you don’t have to worry about getting up-and-down, it’s a lot less stressful and you can go after the birdies. It makes it easier on yourself.”
Because of how fast the greens were before the rainfall, Keil said he had to adjust how he putted.
“On greens like this, you have to be more conscious, especially when it’s fast like they were (Saturday),” Keil said. “The greens were great; they rolled true. You just had to be a little more careful — you couldn’t ram (your putts). I’m a rammer; I like to hit them three feet past the hole, but those would’ve been 15 feet past (Saturday). So, that was a big thing, just adjusting to the greens.”
Chesterton won the team title with a score of 320. They were led by Bo Smith, who was one of three players to tie for second with a 73. Also joining him were Fairfield freshman Brayden Miller and Wawasee junior Jay Finlinson.
Westview freshman Silas Haarer continued his impressive season, carding a 74. Him, Miller and Keil lead a formidable trio atop the Northeast Corner Conference, which should make the nine-hole conference matches and subsequent NECC tournament next month all that more competitive.
“It’s always kind of in the back of the mind,” said Keil of how well the likes of Miller and Haarer are playing right now. “I don’t like losing, especially to guys that I know and like. Those guys definitely drive me, but it’s more so that I want to play good for my team. I want to play good for Lakeland and represent well.”
Goshen was second in the team standings, shooting 326. They were led by two, top-10 finishers in seniors Chase Meyer (6th, 76) and Jacob Moyer (8th, 78). Zach Subera had an 84, Todd Kauffman 88 and Braxton Sheets 100 for the RedHawks as well.
The host Wawasee Warriors had a strong day as well, taking fourth with a score of 333. Along with Jay Finlinson’s 73, his brother, Robbie, shot an 86, Myles Everingham and Vaughn Dyson an 87 each and Weston DeLong 100.
Lakeland and Westview finished tied for fifth with a 336, while Fairfield took seventh with a 340.
Most of the teams that competed Saturday in Syracuse will see each other again this upcoming Saturday, May 7 at the Concord Invitational at Bent Oak GC in Elkhart. Bethany Christian, Concord, Fairfield, Goshen, Lakeland, Northridge, NorthWood and Wawasee are among the teams in the field, which is set to start at 1 p.m.
2022 Wawasee boys golf invitational — Final results
Team champion: Chesterton, 320
Individual medalist: Ben Keil, junior, Lakeland, 71
Team standings:
- Chesterton, 320: Bo Smith 73, Paull Scott 81, Phil Scott 83, Joe Ennis 83, Noah Bazil 88
- Goshen, 326: Chase Meyer 76, Jacob Moyer 78, Zach Subera 84, Todd Kauffman 88, Braxton Sheets 100
- Warsaw JV, 327: Seth Hildebrand 79, Austin Craig 81, Lewis Turley 82, Will Hall 85, Dylan Barkey 88
- Wawasee, 333: Jay Finlinson 73, Robbie Finlinson 86, Myles Everingham 87, Vaughn Dyson 87, Weston DeLong 100
- Lakeland, 336: Ben Keil 71, Tommy Curtis 79, Nate Keil 89, Jensen Miller 97, Tucker Klopfenstein 106
- Westview, 336: Silas Haarer 74, Carl Miller 85, Landon Bennett 86, Nathan Miller 91, Wade Springer 93
- Fairfield, 340: Brayden Miller 73, Miles Nine 84, Carter Kitson 91, Noah Hochstetler 92, Andrew Miller 94
- Huntington North, 344: Cole Collins 81, Javin Gray 85, Austin Williams 86, Ethan Vaught 92, Chase Mickley 95
- Manchester, 355: Owen Kruschwitz 82, Connor Trump 88, Brady Wiley 89, Conner Lauer 96, Jackson Felsar 99
- Columbia City JV, 362: Jacob Reiff 85, Sam Bechtold 90, Brendan Cook 92, Monty Goss 95, Lucas Minier 99
- Plymouth, 365: Bennett Christy 79, Carter Snyder 92, Fitz Holm 92, Ashton Blalock 102, Amro Yasin 102
- Elkhart, 380: Steven Webb 77, Will Cochrane 93, Colin Krempel 104, Mason Lymburner 106, Jack Watson 106
- West Noble, 404: Brayden Bohde 80, Luke Schermerhorn 99, Chris Munoz 105, Nevin Phares 120, Rodrigo Melchor 120
- Jimtown, 439: Tatsu Gravender 100, Kyle Clements 110, Miles Bell 112, Matt Margraf 117, Beau Barhams 121
- Whitko, N/A: Austin Krepps 94, Noah Burnsworth 102, Keaton Cornell 124
