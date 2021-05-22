ELKHART — Saturday’s Northern Lakes Conference Championship was won by Warsaw after the Tigers finished with a 325 at Bent Oak Golf Club. The real winner, however, was meant to be Northridge.
The Raiders shot a 324 after all five golfers entered their scores at the clubhouse. But instead of hoisting a trophy, coach Todd King and his group were settling for fifth place at 334 after a scorecard issue led to a score being disqualified.
“I don’t think the kid was trying to cheat,” King said. “He’s just got to be careful turning in scores. It got him disqualified. With the process they go through, there might’ve been a little bit of confusion; I’m disappointed with how it all turned out at the end, because we would’ve won. I hate that (the championship) was taken away from the kids.”
On the brighter side of things for Northridge, Ty Miller led the way for his team with a 76 that earned him a third-place finish individually. Brock Reschly came in behind him with an 81.
A few strokes behind Warsaw was NorthWood. The Panthers earned second place at the invitational after shooting a 328. They shot a 348 as a team at Bent Oak just two weeks prior at the Concord Invitational.
From players one to five, Phil Ummel’s group consistently finished in the 80’s. Cooper Wiens (80) beat out Earl Williams (81) by a stroke as the two went first and second among the team.
“I think our one, two and three’s all think they should’ve been several shots better and I think our four and five played really well,” Ummel said. “If you combine those things, we’re pretty packed together on the leaderboard. It’s fun to see that we have five guys that all can contribute, and we can count on a score from any one of them on any day.”
MEYER WINS MEDALIST FROM GOSHEN
Individually, Goshen had two golfers standout. Chase Meyer and Jackson Guipe finished first and second on the leaderboard with scores of 73 and 76, respectively. It was Meyer’s third individual win of the season.
“Starting on the front nine, I honestly just wanted to get out of it with a decent score,” Meyer said. “I shot 34 with no bogeys and a couple birdies. After that nine, I got to the back nine and kept it going. I struggled for a bit, but I managed to bring it back and then just finished it out at the end and ended up playing pretty well.”
Meyer and Guipe both earned all-conference honors after Saturday’s invitational. With Meyer being a junior and Guipe a sophomore, Goshen coach Brent Randall is excited not only about the upcoming postseason, but about next season and beyond as well.
"Chase and Jackson are obviously a force to be reckoned with,” Randall said. “They’re such good players, and (golf)’s really been their whole life. This may be the first year in 10 to 12 that I’ve had more than one player on the all-conference team. To do what they’ve done, that’s a big step for Goshen golf.”
Concord and Wawasee also competed on Saturday, and — like NorthWood — the Minutemen did a fantastic job of improving upon their score at Bent Oak from two weekends ago.
Coach Jeff Petty’s group shot a 331 — 20 strokes better than the 351 at the Concord Invitational — to finish in fourth place.
Will Harris shot a team-leading 77 for the Minutemen, but personal bests from Gavin Smith (84) and Charlie Deuel (86) truly made the difference.
“He’s been putting in so much work,” said Petty of Smith. “He’s a senior, a first-year golfer. He’s a kid that when you say jump, he’ll say how high. He’ll do the best he can, because he’s a competitor.
“Charlie’s a kid who’s gone through some pretty major swing changes. It’s just like in basketball when you try to alter someone’s shot during the season; it usually doesn’t work out well. Golf’s one of those things where you don’t have a lot of time to work on it, but he’s been putting in so much work to make his swing work and now it’s starting to show.”
Wawasee finished in seventh with a 360. The Warriors saw Brandon Tayagua have the best performance, shooting an 88.
2021 NLC Championship — final results
1. Warsaw, 325: Cal Hoskins 79 (fifth place individually), Ben Brander 80, Jack Yeager 82, Tucker Carlile 84, Seth Hildebrand 85
2. NorthWood, 328: Cooper Wiens 80, Earl Williams 81, Jon Cripe 83, Kyle Cripe 84, Ben Vincent 86
3. Goshen, 329: Chase Meyer 73 (first place individually), Jackson Guipe 76 (second place individually), Jacob Moyer 88, Zach Subera 92, Cam Schneider 97
4. Concord, 331: Will Harris 77 (fourth place individually), Andrew Bondurant 84, Gavin Smith 84, Charlie Deuel 86, Ben Harris 99
5. Northridge, 334: Ty Miller 76 (third place individually), Brock Reschly 81, Connor Hochstetler 87, Landon Cawood 90, Tyler Frazier (DQ)
6. Plymouth, 335: Owen Yoder 80, Bennett Christy 83, Kyle Johnson 86, Elijah Schramm 86, Ashton Blalock 91
7. Wawasee, 360: Brandon Tayagua 88, Aiden Jonsson 90, Jay Finlinson 91, Vaughn Dyson 91, Caleb Clevenger 100
8. Mishawaka, 378: Ben Pamachena 87, Bean Smith 95, Kaleb Johnson 97, Takoda Stone 99, Matt Witt 121
