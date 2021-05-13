MIDDLEBURY — The boys golf coaches around the area have preached consistently about how competitive the Northern Lakes Conference is this season, and what transpired on Thursday at Meadow Valley Golf Club was no exception.
Goshen, Northridge and Concord all went head-to-head and fiercely competed during the nine-hole event. The trio of teams all finished the meet within three strokes of each other, but it was the RedHawks (167) that upended both the Raiders (168) and Minutemen (170) to walk away with a key conference victory.
“This win for us is a huge program win,” Goshen coach Brent Randall said. “I’ve been at the helm of the RedHawks for 15 years, and I’d be hard pressed to pick three or four wins bigger than this one (Thursday night). To come up with it being this close, to win at Northridge’s home course and beat a very good Concord and Northridge team up here. That’s just huge. I know it was only by one shot, but a win is a win, and we’re not going to give it back.”
Goshen (10-1, 3-1 NLC) was led by Chase Meyer, who shot a team-best 38. Right behind him with a 39 was Jackson Guipe. He had a couple birdies on holes one and three to help pace his team on Thursday. Goshen’s No. 4 golfer — Zach Subera — was next after finishing with a 43.
“Zach Subera,” said Randall when asked about some of the guys who stood out to him on Thursday. “He shot a 43 and without that, we don’t win. That’s probably three or four shots below his average, so he really played big.”
The Raiders (8-2, 2-1 NLC) came up a stroke short on their home course after performing better on Tuesday against Wawasee.
“This conference is just so competitive and close,” Northridge coach Todd King said. “It makes it tough and it makes it challenging. But it’s a great way to get yourself prepared for the rest of the season and for sectionals and what not. That’s how we look at it. … We’re a little disappointed that we didn’t shoot as well as we did the other night. We shot six strokes better at 162 (against Wawasee). We didn’t bring our 'A' game (Thursday), instead we brought our 'B+' game. We just have to keep studying and working, because golf’s really just a grind.”
Junior Tyler Frazier struggled a bit for the Raiders, finishing with a 43. Northridge’s top performance came from its No. 2 golfer in Brock Reschly. He shot a course-best 36 on the night, highlighted by a birdie on the fourth hole.
“Brock shot an even-par 36, and I believe that’s his lowest round this year,” King said. “He’s a solid, consistent player, and he’s only a sophomore. It’s really neat to have seen his progression. He keeps getting better and better, and I’m expecting big things from him moving forward.”
The Minutemen (7-3, 1-3 NLC) might not have finished where they wanted on Thursday, but a 12-shot improvement from Monday’s matchup with NorthWood and Mishawaka is something Concord coach Jeff Petty will take from his group.
“I think they were a little shocked,” said Petty of his team’s introduction to NLC play. “The last few days, we’ve been putting in a lot of work with the mental game, short game, just things that we really have to work on. It showed (Thursday) that it can pay off after we shaved 12 strokes on probably a more difficult course than we played on Monday. … This conference is good. It’s huge to be close with these two teams who are also top runners with NorthWood. As we get closer and closer to the conference tournament, we just have to keep dropping scores and keep staying in it.”
Andrew BonDurant paced Concord on Thursday after he shot a team-best 38 behind three birdies. Their No. 1 golfer in Will Harris was next after shooting a 41, followed by Charlie Deuel who finished just a stroke behind Harris with a 42.
“Andrew BonDurant was 2-under through five,” Petty said. “He had some holes where he struggled, and he finished with a 38. He wasn’t happy with it, which means he’s going to grind and work hard to get better. Outside of him, there weren’t a lot of guys hitting the ball amazing. They really just grinded it out with the short game. Charlie Deuel did have a personal best (Thursday). We’ve been working really hard with his swing. Came in at a 42 after finishing with a 49 in literally every other nine-hole match we’ve played. For him to break that barrier is great.”
Northridge-Goshen-Concord nine-hole NLC matchup at Meadow Valley – final results
Winner: Goshen, 167
Final standings:
1. Goshen, 167: Chase Meyer 38, Jackson Guipe 39, Jacob Moyer 47, Zach Subera 43, Cam Schneider 48.
2. Northridge, 168: Tyler Frazier 43, Brock Reschly 36, Ty Miller 42, Landon Cawood 50, Coby Hochstetler 47.
3. Concord, 170: Will Harris 41, Andrew Bondurant 38, Gavin Smith 50, Charlie Deuel 42, Ben Harris 49.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.