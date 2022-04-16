GOSHEN – Goshen’s boys golf team finally got the opportunity to open its 2022 season on Saturday afternoon, and the RedHawks made the most of it at their home course.
All five Goshen players finished in the top 10 individually, with every player staying within six strokes of each other during Saturday’s 18-hole round at Black Squirrel Golf Club.
That effort helped the RedHawks finish at 320 to win the Goshen Invitational over second-place Northridge by 29 strokes.
“This has been a long time coming,” Goshen head coach Brent Randall said. “This is my 16th year at Goshen, and we’ve been second a bunch, but this is our first victory in my coaching tenure (in this event), so I’m just super proud of the kids, and the way they fought through the elements.
"To be as deep as we are this early into the season is really exciting for us. With this being our first event so far this season, I wasn’t sure what we were going to score. But we’ve been showing this a little bit in practice, and so it was nice to get that performance in a match.”
The RedHawks were paced by Jackson Guipe, finishing fourth individually with a 78. His 37 on the back nine was one of the best scores on the afternoon during the event.
Chase Meyer and Jacob Moyer both finished just a couple of strokes behind Guipe with two 80’s a piece, while freshman Todd Kauffman fell in right behind them with an 82 which was just two strokes in front of Zach Subera’s 84.
“It’s one thing to shoot four 40’s in a nine-hole match, but to be able to put that together for 18 holes, the kid’s had a special round (Saturday),” Randall said. “We’ve been showing that we could do this, but it’s one thing to do it in practice, and it’s a whole different thing to do it in a match. So, we’re really pleased with where we are at at this time of the year. I think we’re going to be in good shape.”
An experienced Northridge group played well in spurts, but battling the cold and windy elements at times cost the Raiders some strokes in spots throughout the duration of the afternoon’s match at Black Squirrel.
Even without a perfect performance, Northridge finished in second place, 10 strokes ahead of both NorthWood and Fairfield.
“I’m happy with how the kids persevered,” Northridge head coach Todd King said. “They didn’t have their 'A' game, and with the weather and the wind, they just didn’t play their best. But they really battled through it. It wasn’t the best scores that they could've ended up with, but we ended up with second and we’re pleased with that. It gives us something to continue working on. It’s a good indicator of where we’re at and what we need to do to get to the next level.”
Brock Reschly had the best performance for the Raiders, shooting a 76 despite not having any birdies throughout the day.
Ty Miller finished in second for the Raiders with an 87, and Conner Hochstetler was the third Raider to finish under 90 with an 88 at the invitational.
“He was really solid,” said King of Reschly. “He had a good amount of birdie chances, and he was really close. He actually had a double on (hole) 17. He hit a good shot, but the wind just pushed it a little bit down the hill. If you take that away, he’s right there with the top finishers.
“Conner came out slow and struggled during the front nine, but then he really turn it on in the back nine. He finally found his swing a little bit and really finished strong. So that was good, and he was really happy about that.”
Individually, a kid who was in middle school last season ended up having the best performance of the day in Fairfield freshman Brayden Miller.
Miller finished with a 35 on the front nine and a 36 on the back, combining to put in three birdies during the 18-hole round.
“It feels great,” Miller said. “I’m a freshman, this is my first year. It just feels great to be able to come out here, shoot the way I did and beat everyone. It’s a really nice feeling.
“I knew I had a pretty good chance of winning. I’m a good player, and I trust my swing. After the front nine, I knew I had a very good shot at it. I play golf almost every day, and I’ve played here a few times before. I know the course pretty well.”
Additionally, Westview’s Silas Harrer also had one of the best individual performances on Saturday, finishing with a 75 (40, 35) to place second individually in the invitational.
2022 Goshen Invitational – full results
Winner: Goshen, 320
Final standings:
1. Goshen, 320: Jackson Guipe 78, Chase Meyer 80, Jacob Moyer 80, Todd Kauffman 82, Zach Subera 84
2. Northridge, 349: Brock Reschly 76 (third individually), Ty Miller 87, Conner Hochstetler 88, Coby Hochstetler 98, Landon Sorg 99
T-3. Fairfield, 359: Brayden Miller 71 (first individually), Miles Nine 88, Carter Kitson 97, Andrew Miller 103, Noah Hochstetler 108
T-3. NorthWood, 359: Earl Williams 79, Cooper Wiens 84, Brady Chupp 96, Ashton Hochstetler 100, Chase Feenstra 102
5. Westview, 364: Silas Harrer 75 (second individually), Landon Bennett 92, Wade Springer 93, Gramm Egli 104, Nathan Miller 107
6. Lakeland, 371: Nate Keil 88, Ben Keil 90, Tommy Curtis 94, Jensen Miller 99, Tucker Klopfenstein 106
7. Concord, 378: Charles Devel 89, Lucas Prough 92, Liam McDowell 96, Dillon Schaffer 101, Nate Schraw 110
8. Elkhart, 397: Steven Webb 80, Will Cochraine 91, Ben Miller 112, Mason Lymburner 114, Jack Watson 122
9. Jimtown, 499: Beau Barhams 118, Kyle Clements 119, Tatsu Gravender 125, Gary Langford 137, Miles Bell 138
