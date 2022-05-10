ELKHART – Three days ago, Goshen was outplayed by Northridge during the Concord Invitational at Bent Oak.
The RedHawks finished in sixth, 23 strokes behind the first-place Raiders Saturday.
Tuesday, at the same course, Goshen rebounded during the nine-hole Northern Lakes Conference match against Northridge and Concord, shooting a 153 to take down the Raiders by six strokes and the Minutemen by 15.
“It was nice to come out on top (Tuesday),” Goshen head coach Brent Randall said. “It makes us 2-0 in the conference. I really feel like Northridge, Warsaw and us are the most consistent teams in the conference day in and day out. Now we beat Northridge and Northridge beat Warsaw, so I think that’s kind of how it’s going to go.
"It feels really good (to win), because we’ve lost to Northridge a lot more than we’ve won against them while I’ve been coaching. So every time we win, I feel very good about that. … On Saturday here, we didn’t play our best golf and got beat by Northridge, NorthWood and Wawasee. So to come back on this course (Tuesday) and beat Northridge and Concord head-to-head is really great to see, and I’m just really proud of the kids.”
Goshen (7-1, 2-0 NLC) was led by Chase Meyer, who shot a team-best 35 during the round. Meyer picked up birdies on holes five and nine; he’d par six of the seven other holes during the evening.
“He shot a 36 on the front and a 45 on the back on Saturday,” said Randall of Meyer. "So he did really well once again (Tuesday) on the front nine. I’m going to hate making a lineup card next year without his name on it. He’s been our No. 1 player in our program for four years. That’s just how much he means to this team.”
Two other Goshen players finished under 40 in Todd Kauffman and Jacob Moyer. Kauffman finished with a 37 after parring eight of the nine holes, while Moyer earned himself birdies on holes one and seven to finish 2-over par with a 38.
Northridge (9-1, 3-1 NLC) suffered its first nine-hole match defeat Tuesday despite a really solid showing from Brock Reschly, who shot a 35 to tie Meyer for the field’s best outing, hitting two birdies on holes three and nine.
Ty Miller struggled a bit, bogeying five holes – including four straight on holes two through five – which put him at a 41 following the match.
Conner Hochstetler also finished with a 41, followed by Coby Hochstetler with a 42 and Brayden Maxey with a 44.
“I think I said it on Saturday, you have to put four good scores together,” Northridge head coach Todd King said. “The other day, Goshen really didn’t, and we won the tournament. (Tuesday), we didn’t put our best four together like we normally do and there you go. It’s really that close sometimes, and it’s really that close in the NLC too. We’ll talk to the guys after this and maybe it’ll add a little fuel to the fire to make us want to keep working to go out the next day and try it again.”
On their home course once again Tuesday, Concord (2-6, 0-2 NLC) was paced by Charlie Deuel’s 38. He managed to stay under 40 behind back-to-back birdies on holes six and seven.
Liam McDowell was second for the Minutemen, finishing with an even 40. Two bogeys and a double bogey haunted him through three of the first six holes before he rallied for three straight pars on holes seven, eight and nine.
Dillon Shafer, Nathan Schraw and Lucas Prough finished with a 45, 45 and 46, respectively.
“They’re all improving — there’s no question about that,” Concord head coach Todd Chesnutt said. “Their attitudes have been getting better. They’re putting less stress on themselves. They’re starting to realize that they don’t have to have that perfect golf shot every time, and that’s OK. It comes down to confidence, and I think they’re getting better and better at that.
“We’re really starting to improve on the mental side and in our short game. That’s what I told them they needed to concentrate on at the beginning of the season, and that’s finally starting to show. If we keep on working a little bit harder, we may get out of our sectional. That’s our goal.”
NLC nine-hole match: Concord, Goshen and Northridge – full results
1. Goshen, 153: Chase Meyer 35, Todd Kauffman 37, Jacob Moyer 38, Zach Subera 43, Braxton Sheets 48
2. Northridge, 159: Brock Reschly 35, Ty Miller 41, Conner Hochstetler 41, Coby Hochstetler 42, Brayden Maxey 44
3. Concord, 168: Charlie Deuel 38, Liam McDowell 40, Dillon Shafer 45, Nathan Schraw 45, Lucas Prough 46
