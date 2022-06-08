PLYMOUTH — Tickets to the boys golf state meet will be punched throughout the state of Indiana Thursday, including at Swan Lake GC in Plymouth.
A total of 108 players —18 full teams and 18 individuals from non-participating teams — will compete for their spot in the state tournament, which begins this Tuesday, June 14 at Prairie View GC in Carmel. Three teams will advance, with the next five individuals from non-advancing teams also moving on to the state’s top showcase for prep boys golf.
Here’s a look at who’s part of the field Thursday in Plymouth, which begins at 8 a.m.
THE FAVORITES
On paper, the team coming into the regional with the best sectional score is Leo. The Lions shot an impressive 297 to win the East Noble sectional last week at Noble Hawk GL in Kendallville. All four scores Leo took for its team score were below 80: a 72 from both Justin Hicks and Wes Oplinger, a 74 from Isaac Rorick and a 79 from Patrick Judd.
The Lions weren’t the only team to impress at Noble Hawk, as Fort Wayne Carroll finished in a close second place with a team score of 300. Cameron GeRue was the medalist of the sectional for the Chargers, carding a 71. Even if neither Leo or Carroll advance as teams to the state meet, it’s more than likely they will get one or two individuals each to move on.
Challenging those two from the Warsaw sectional will be Columbia City and the host Tigers. The Eagles won the sectional at Rozella Ford with a 302, besting Warsaw by two shots. Kam Hoag led Columbia City with a 74 as all five players for the school shot 82 or lower. The Tigers were led by medalist Cal Hoskins’ 72. Warsaw was ranked No. 10 in the final regular season coaches poll, while Columbia City was 19th in said rankings.
A couple of other teams to watch out for are Fort Wayne Homestead and Penn. The Spartans won their sectional at Chestnut Hills GC with a 309, while the Kingsmen were second in their sectional with a score of 318. Penn was edged out by one shot over South Bend St. Joseph, who won its first boys golf sectional since 1994 by scoring a 317 at Erskine GC Monday.
The other ranked team in the field is No. 17 Fort Wayne Canterbury, who shot a 342 to finish second to Homestead in its sectional. Leo and Penn were both “honorable mentions” in the final coaches’ poll.
NORTHRIDGE READY FOR SWAN LAKE
If just going by sectional scores, the Raiders would be seeded sixth going into the regional Thursday. The Raiders shot a season-best 315 to win its home sectional last week at Meadow Valley GC, cruising to a victory by 29 shots.
Northridge was able to get a practice round in at Swan Lake Monday, which head coach Todd King said went well.
“It was a good practice round,” King said. “The kids actually shot pretty well. But they got an opportunity to go out there on each hole, putt a little more and just get used to the greens. They hit a few extra shots in, too, which is nice for just getting a feel of how to play each hole.”
With five teams in the regional breaking 310 in sectional action last week, King knows that’s where his team will have to be at if they want a chance to make it to their ninth state tournament in program history and first since 2012.
“You just have to stay in the present; you really have to,” said King of what the key to success will be Thursday. “It’s something we’ve harped on and preached all year: you can’t dwell on a past bad hole because it happens. You kind of have to take the good with the bad and keep plugging away. If you start thinking about a bad hole or having to shoot a certain number, it just gets harder. … It’s easier said than done, obviously, but I think that’s the best approach.”
FAIRFIELD, GOSHEN LOOK TO FINISH STRONG
Fairfield will be representing the Northeast Corner Conference Thursday after a second place finish in the Northridge sectional last week. While the Falcons will have a long shot to advance as a team to state, freshman Brayden Miller will have a chance to move on as an individual after posting a 74 in the sectional.
“I couldn’t be happier for them, just making this step,” said Fairfield coach John Kauffman of his team qualifying for regionals. “We’ve gotten better as we’ve gone throughout the year, and I felt like they were ready for (sectionals) and I expected to maybe eek out a third place. So, to walk out with second is pretty special.”
Joining Northridge and Warsaw from the Northern Lakes Conference is Goshen, who shot a 350 in sectionals last week to get to regionals by three strokes. Coach Brent Randall is hoping for more consistency in his team as they look to try and pull off what would be a surprise in advancing to the state meet for the first time since 2001.
“We’re playing at a level now where the tournament has been paired down by 65%, which means you’re in the top 35%,” Randall said. “You have to act that way, and so we’re going to work on our mental approach…. (Swan Lake) is a very challenging course. It’s nothing like Meadow Valley in the sense that Meadow Valley is relatively new, compared to Swan Lake, which has been around since the 1950s. It’s a different challenge, but every bit as hard.”
AREA INDIVIDUALS COMPETING
The area individuals not playing with full teams are Elkhart Christian’s Aiden Hibbard, NorthWood’s Earl Williams and Cooper Wiens, Wawasee’s Jay Finlinson and Westview’s Silas Haarer. Hibbard and Williams were the individual medalists in the South Bend and Northridge sectionals by shooting 72 and 73, respectively, while Haarer shot a 74 at Meadow Valley, Finlinson a 76 at Rozella Ford and Wiens an 82 also at Meadow Valley to advance to Thursday’s regional.