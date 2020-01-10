Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Morning high of 53F with temps falling to near 35. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain early...remaining cloudy with snow showers late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%.