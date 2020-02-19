GOSHEN — Coming to Goshen Friday night is the Charlie Yoder Show.
The Westview High School senior has been breaking career scoring records this season and in Tuesday night’s 67-50 win over the Wawasee Warriors, the talented superstar became the 55th player in Indiana high school boys basketball history to go over 2,000 points in their career.
Yoder netted 30 points Tuesday evening to push his career total to 2,014 points.
Already this season he has set a new career scoring mark at Westview surpassing the previous mark of 1,711 points by 1973 graduate Gary Yoder and topping the all-time LaGrange County record of 1,775 points by 2016 Prairie Heights product Jacob Heller.
There is one more mark that could be within his reach, the all-time record by a player from a team covered by The Goshen News. The current mark is 2,134 points by 1988 Concord grad Shawn Kemp.
Kemp tossed in 341 points as a freshman, 516 as a sophomore, 626 as a junior and 649 as a senior when he led the Minutemen to a 28-1 season with the lone loss coming in the state championship 76-53 to Muncie Central.
Yoder scored 250 as a freshman, 496 as a sophomore, a school-record 734 last season and 534 so far this campaign.
Kemp was a 1988 McDonald’s All-American along with Alonzo Mourning, Billy Owens, Todd Day, Lee Mayberry, Chris Mills, Anthony Peeler and Stanley Roberts.
Kemp played 14 seasons in the NBA. He was a six-time NBA All-Star, averaging 14.6 ppg in 1,051 games.
Yoder goes into tonight’s contest with the RedHawks, trailing Kemp’s prep mark by 120 points. Yoder is averaging 26.7 ppg at which rate he would need five games to surpass the mark.
Counting the Goshen game, Westview has two more regular season games at Fremont, Tuesday, Feb. 25 and a home contest with Concord on Friday, Feb. 28.
The Warriors would have to make a run in the postseason for Yoder to eclipse Kemp’s record.
SECTIONAL DRAW
The sectional draws for the 110th annual IHSAA state tournament is Sunday at 3 p.m.
The local Class 4A sectional is hosted by Elkhart Central at North Side Gym in Elkhart,. Joining the host Blue Blazers are Concord, Elkhart Memorial, Goshen, Northridge, Penn and Warsaw.
The area 3A sectional is at NorthWood. Other teams are Lakeland, Tippecanoe Valley, Wawasee and West Noble.
Westview is hosting Bremen, Central Noble, Churubusco, Eastside, Fairfield and Prairie Heights in the local 2A sectional.
Fremont is entertaining Bethany Christian, Elkhart Christian Academy, Hamilton and Lakewood Park Christian in a 1A sectional.
GOSHEN-WESTVIEW
Westview is 17-3 so far this season while Goshen is 10-8.
The Warriors were a 47-30 winner last season. Goshen has a 20-15 advantage in recent meetings in the series.
Goshen is led in scoring by Drew Hogan 15.4 ppg, Zack Barker 13.2, Jarah Byler 8.9 and Quinn Bechtel 4.3.
The RedHawks bring a 6-2 home record this season into the game.
OTHER GAMES
Also on Friday, the NorthWood Panthers (14-6) visit the Elkhart Christian Eagles (9-11). The Panthers were 55-47 winners last season to take a 5-0 lead in the series with the Eagles.
The Wawasee Warriors (12-8) travel to East Noble (10-9). East Noble won 42-36 a year ago and lead 13-9 in recent meetings in the series with the Warriors.
The Fairfield Falcons (9-10 overall, 6-3 in the NECC) are at Churubusco (11-6, 8-1). Fairfield holds a 29-8 edge in recent meetings in the series after last season 66-51 victory.
SATURDAY
The Northridge Raiders (15-5) host the Columbia City Eagles (9-11). Northridge was a 49-42 winner a year ago, but Columbia City has captured 10 of the last 16 meetings in the series.
The Concord Minutemen (1-16) entertain the LaVille Lancers (13-6). Concord was a 75-52 winner last season to take a 10-9 advantage in recent meetings in the series.
