GOSHEN — Since the first of the year, you might as well call the Goshen RedHawks, the Goshen “RoadHawks.”
Goshen has played five games so far in January with only one of them being on their home floor. The “RoadHawks” have made trips to Mishawaka, Concord, Warsaw and Jimtown. Last Friday’s game with NorthWood was the lone exception to the traveling show.
This week is no different as the team takes to the road for a game at North Side Gym in Elkhart Friday night for a Northern Lakes Conference matchup with the Elkhart Memorial Crimson Chargers and on Saturday night make the trip to Penn.
After this weekend, five of Goshen’s final seven games are at home.
Goshen is 7-6 overall, 1-3 in the NLC while Memorial is 8-7, 2-2. This is a girls-boys doubleheader withe the girls contest tipping off at 6:15 p.m.
It’s the final regular season game for the girls. Goshen’s next contest is with Concord Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Class 4A sectional at Warsaw.
Sophomore Drew Hogan leads the Goshen boys in scoring at 14.2 ppg, followed by senior Zack Barker 13.4, senior Jarah Byler 10.0, senior Ryan Harmelink and freshman Quinn Bechtel both 3.5.
The RedHawks are shooting 37.0 percent (64-of-173) from 3-point range. Hogan is at 50.9 (28-of-55), Harmelink 36.7 (11-of-30) and Barker 33.3 (17-of-51).
At the free-throw line, Goshen is at 71.9 percent (123-of-175). Hogan is at 75.0 (39-of-52), Barker 74.4 (29-of-39) and Byler 64.4 (29-of-45).
Barker has 58 rebounds and Byler 57. Hogan has 33 assists, Bechtel 27 and Barker 26. Barker has 17 steals and Bechtel 12.
Memorial scores at a rate of 65.1 ppg, and has six plays close to averaging in doubles figures.
Senior Brackton Miller is at 13.9 ppg, sophomore Titus Rodgers 13.3, junior Darjon Lewis 12.3, sophomore Malachi Emmons 9.1, freshman Damarion Anderson 8.1 and senior Brandon Brooks 7.3.
The Chargers have drilled 96 ‘3s’ so far. Miller leads with 43.
Memorial is coached by former Charger and Bethel College standout Sean Sears. He has a 68-67 record in this his sixth season at the school.
Memorial was a 53-48 winner last season. The have a 24-12 record in recent meetings with Goshen.
Penn is 6-7. The Kingsmen were an 80-57 winner over the RedHawks a year ago. Penn has won 16 of the last 24 meetings in the series.
OTHER NLC ACTION
The Northridge Raiders (10-5, 4-0 NLC) continue to lead the league standings. Warsaw (10-3, 3-1) and Plymouth (6-9, 3-1) share second. NorthWood (10-4, 2-2) and Memorial are tied fourth. Wawasee (9-5, 1-2) and Goshen share sixth. Concord is 1-10, 0-4.
Northridge has a key game Friday at Plymouth.
Leading scorers for the Raiders are Sam Smith at 17.1 ppg, Alex Stauffer 14.4 and Carter Stoltzfus 12.3. Northridge has drilled a noteworthy 139 treys. Smith has 46, Camden Knepp 30 and Stoltzfus 29.
Jakob Reichard averages 22.7 ppg for Plymouth.
The two teams clashed in the sectional last season with the Raiders winning 58-57. Plymouth holds a 16-15 edge in recent meetings in the series.
The NorthWood Panthers host Warsaw in another key league contest Friday.
NorthWood posted a 75-56 win over Goshen in its last outing. Jamarr Jackson scored 18 points, Trent Edwards 17, Ben Vincent 13 and Ian Raasch 10 for the winners.
The Tigers were a 61-47 winner a year ago and hold a 20-9 advantage in recent meetings in the series.
The Concord Minutemen are at the Wawasee Warriors Friday.
Wawasee defeated Bethany Christian, 41-23, Tuesday. Ethan Hardy and Austin Miller had 12 points apiece to lead the Warriors.
On Saturday, Wawasee entertains Lakeland (5-8) and Concord welcomes LaPorte (7-7).
MORE GAMES
The Westview Warriors (11-3, 6-1 NECC) travel to Eastside (5-9) for a Northeast Corner Conference game Friday. Charlie Yoder averages 28.2 ppg to lead the Warriors.
Westview was a 64-31 winner over Eastside last season and has won 24 of the last 33 meetings between the schools.
Saturday, the Warriors travel to Gary Roosevelt (2-8) for a 3 p.m. tipoff.
The Fairfield Falcons (4-9, 3-2 NECC) are at West Noble (5-8, 2-4) Friday.
Nolin Sharick leads the Falcons in scoring at 14.0 ppg while Josh Gross tops the Chargers at 12.6
Fairfield was a 62-54 winner a year ago and the Falcons lead 22-10 in recent meetings with the Chargers.
The Falcons host Angola (8-5, 3-3 NECC) Saturday.
The Oregon-Davis Bobcats (1-10) visit the Bethany Christian Bruins (3-10) Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.