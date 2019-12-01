GOSHEN — One of the big questions about the Goshen High School boys basketball team entering the 2019-20 season was where were the points going to come from?
The RedHawks lost nearly all of last season’s point production to graduation, leaving sophomore Drew Hogan at 5.2 points per game as the top returning scorer.
It’s only one game into the season, but fourth-year coach Michael Wohlford may have found some clues in Saturday night’s 50-45 win over the Fairfield Falcons in the season-opener for the RedHawks.
Freshman Quinn Bechtel shed some light on the situation on Goshen’s first possession by drilling an open 3-pointer from the left corner to give the RedHawks a lead they would never relinquish.
It was the first shot of the youngster’s varsity career.
Goshen went on to build an 18-2 lead by 2:11 of the quarter. The RedHawks were ahead 20-5 at the end of the opening period after Fairfield senior Nolin Sharick’s’ trey from half court just before the horn sounded.
“The guys were ready to play. We came out with a lot of confidence. That says something about our kids considering we didn’t have a lot of varsity minutes,” Wohlford said about his young team.
Quinn Bechtel is the son of former Goshen boys coach Brian Bechtel, who guided the program from 1999-2014. Wohlford was a longtime assistant under Bechtel.
“Tonight was an emotional one for me. I have known Quinn since he was about three-years-old when he started coming to practice with his dad,” Wohlford said.
Brian Bechtel was a standout player at Fairfield, scoring 1,019 points before graduating in 1989. He went on to play at Bethel College for coach Mike Lightfoot. Bechtel was a first team NAIA DII All-American in 1994. He finished his career for the Pilots with 1,478 points.
“Quinn has been molded in his role,” Wohlford added.
Veteran coach Randy DeShone, who is in his first season at Fairfield, was impressed by the youngster.
“Obviously, he can play. He is not a freshman,” the coach said.
Quinn Bechtel finished the game with nine points, including a 4-of-4 effort from the free-throw line in the fourth period.
Fairfield had pulled to within four points (47-43) with 1:19 left to play on a 3-pointer by senior Justin Bontrager and a layup by Sharick. The Falcons fouled in an effort to cut further into the lead. Bechtel was the target and the youngster went to the charity stripe with 37.7 seconds remaining. He swished both freebies for a 49-43 Goshen lead to help preserve the victory.
Senior Jarah Byler and Hogan both netted 13 points to lead the RedHawks.
“Jarah is a guy we can’t take off the court. He can rebound, play defense and shoot,” Wohlford said. “He didn’t play well in our scrimmage with Columbia City. It has taken some time for him to be ready to play at the varsity level. He was not ready a year ago. He is ready now.”
Hogan started at the point guard position last season, and while he is still expected to handle the ball he is now being asked to score more.
“Drew has always been the go-to guy. Last year with all the seniors we asked him to focus on handling the ball more,’ Wohlford.
The coach is not worried about asking Hogan to score more.
“He is just being asked to shift back to the role he has been in before,” Wohlford said. “He proved what kind of an athlete is his by going out for cross-country this past fall and placing 27th at the state meet.”
Hogan drilled four ‘3s’ in the contest, including two in the first period when Goshen built their early lead.
Goshen had one other scorer in double figures with senior Zack Baker at 10. Ryan Harmelink chipped in with three points and Blak Wiess two.
Sophomore Owen Miller added 10 points and Bontrager eight to lead the Falcons. Cade Call added four and Holden Blosser three.
The Falcons started reducing the deficit in the second period. An 8-0 run to close out the stanza cut the deficit to nine points (29-20) at halftime. Goshen was up 37-29 at the end of three quarters.
“Being able to comeback the way we did shows the great character our kids have,” DeShone said.
Goshen (1-0) squares off with Elkhart Central (0-1) Tuesday night at North Side Gym in Elkhart. Fairfield falls to 0-2 after dropping a 44-37 decision to Wawasee last Tuesday to begin the season. The Falcons travel to Prairie Heights Friday.
“I am proud of the steps we have taken,” DeShone said. “When I look at the things we did wrong in the opener and compare them to this game we have made progress. We have things we could do that might have helped us tonight, but the kids don’t know them well enough. We are still learning the system.”
Goshen was a 46-26 JV winner. Isaac Sawatzky scored 14 points, Anders Revoir 12, Jordan Williams and Deecon Hill both eight, Isaiah Park and Brandon Rivera two apiece for the RedHawks. Kyle Hopkins netted eight points, Lincoln Penrose seven, Casey Murray and Keegan Pressler both four, Noah Hochstetler two and Brayton Chupp one for the Falcons.
