SOUTH BEND — Sophomore Drew Hogan sent the game into overtime while senior Zack Barker did his best to make sure the Goshen RedHawks remained perfect on the season during a 70-59 overtime victory Tuesday night at South Bend Clay.
The Redhawks trailed most of regulation and were down 55-52 following a free throw by Clay sophomore Jahwan Horton with 31.1 seconds remaining. After timeouts by both teams, Barker put up a 3-pointer in an attempt to tie the score. The ball bounced off the rim and Barker grabbed the rebound, passed to Hogan, who then drained the trey as the horn sounded to knot the score 55-55 and force the extra session.
“Drew’s shot was huge,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said.
Both teams scored early in the overtime before Barker netted four points to begin a 13-0 run for the RedHawks. Barker scored a basket off an offensive rebound and followed with two freebies for a 61-57 Goshen lead.
The four-point margin was Goshen’s largest lead of the contest up to that point. The RedHawks never enjoyed a lead until Hogan made the score Goshen 30, Clay 28 on a ‘3’ at 6:45 of the third period.
The Clay Colonials led 14-9 after one period and 26-25 at halftime.
Barker’s four points to start the OT were part of his game-high 26 points. He scored a total of six points in the extra session, with the final two coming on a slam dunk that put Goshen up 67-57 with :37 left to play, bringing the RedHawk faithful to their feet.
“The kids showed great resolve,” Wohlford said. “We played through a lot of misplays tonight.
“We got some momentum after Hogan’s 3-pointer and were able to capitalize on it in the overtime. There were times in the third period I felt we had chances, but we didn’t capitalize on them.”
Goshen (5-0) hosts Northridge Saturday night in the Northern Lakes Conference opener for both teams. South Bend Clay (2-4) is at New Prairie Thursday.
Goshen took a 52-51 lead with 2:13 left in regulation on a basket by Barker. Clay then got a freebie from Horton at 1:59, a dunk from senior Anthony Neal at :53 and a free throw from Horton at :31.1 setting up Hogan’s dramatic long-range bomb.
Senior Jarah Byler finished with 18 points for the RedHawks, Hogan chipped in with 16, freshman Quinn Bechtel five, senior Zane Barker three and junior Blake Wiess two.
Neal netted 23 points, junior Robert Allen 14 and senior Tim Kranke eight to lead the Colonials.
Clay was a 54-48 JV winner. Freshman Deecon Hill tossed in 20 points for the RedHawks, sophomore Brandon Rivera had nine, junior Isaac Sawatzky and sophomore Zach Subera both eight and sophomore Jordan Williams three.
Sophomore JaCarre Sterling netted 22 points, freshman Jaden Pigee 18 and junior Lawton Smith seven
