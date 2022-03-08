TOPEKA — Rob Yoder stepped in for the Westview program when they needed him the most in the summer.
Now, he’s going back to being a full-time dad.
Yoder is officially stepping down from his position as head coach of the Westview boys basketball team after a one-year return to the bench. Yoder had resigned following the 2020 season, but took over the program again this past June following the departure of former coach Ed Bentley.
Yoder is no stranger to the Westview program, of course. He played for the school, was an assistant coach on back-to-back Class 2A state championship teams in 1999 and 2000 and had been the head coach from 2004-2020. During his tenure as the head man, the Warriors went 303-125, winning nine sectionals, four regionals and a 2014 semistate championship all at the 2A level.
This season was a challenging one for Westview, though, as they went 7-16 overall, giving Yoder a final career coaching record of 310-141. A lack of experience on the roster hurt the Warriors, as only two players — senior Mason Yoder and junior Brady Yoder — had returning varsity experience.
While there wasn’t much of a difference coaching this year’s team than others in years’ past, Rob Yoder noted one thing that was.
“I just didn’t know where the kids were at (skill-wise),” Rob Yoder said. “When you’re coaching and you don’t take any time off, then you kind of know the development of all the individual kids and where they’re at. That was a little different because school was out in March (2020), and so I didn’t even do anything with them in the spring when I resigned. … I think I only got to see them play twice (in 2021), and so I had all the spring and summer off, plus a whole year off, plus this past summer off. The kids had changed a lot.”
In a statement to The Goshen News, Westview athletic director Bill Bostain said, "Coach Yoder's tireless efforts as a coach and role model has had a positive impact on many student-athletes lives. Westview has had many successes under his leadership. We appreciate everything he has done for Westview and his many years of service."
Bentley led Westview to a 16-7 record in the 2020-21 season, which included winning a share of the Northeast Corner Conference championship. In the summer, though, Bentley was no longer the coach of the program. A formal reason for Bentley’s leave was never provided by Westview school officials or Bentley at the time of his departure.
At the time, Yoder was asked to step in as an interim coach. Two weeks later, on July 8, he officially took over the job once again.
“I knew a lot of those kids and had coached some of them, and even coached some of them on the varsity,” said Rob Yoder of stepping in to coach in the summer. “And so, I wanted to help those kids because they had always worked so hard for us. It’s not the kids’ fault that the coaching situation changed so late in the summer, and so we wanted to give them the best chance to have success moving forward. It just felt like this would be the best way to help, if we could.”
When Rob Yoder stepped away following the 2020 season, the plan was for him and his family to be able to watch his son, Charlie, play at the collegiate level more often. Charlie just competed an injury-plagued season at Division-I Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas. The sophomore only played in nine games, but he made an impact in that short time, scoring 25 points in three of those contests. He ended up finishing with an average of 11.6 points and 5.5 rebounds in the games he played this season.
While Incarnate Word still has games to play in the Southland Conference tournament this week, Charlie will not be playing due to an ankle injury.
Still, Charlie still has a couple of years of eligibility remaining, and Rob plans on trying to go to as many of his games as possible during that time.
“Coaching was something that my wife (Cori) and I decided I would do this year and not have the opportunity to go watch Charlie,” Rob Yoder said. “And then, in the end, he got hurt, so we didn’t miss as many games as we thought we were going to miss, that’s for sure. But still, we missed a lot. And that’s always been our goal, to go watch Charlie play. So, we’re going to go do that.”
The opening for the Westview position was posted Monday. With a more experienced roster expected to come back next season, Rob believes the program has a chance to get back to its winning ways in the 2022-23 campaign.
“I think they’re going to get a new coach and they’re going to do a great job,” Rob Yoder said. “He’ll last a long, long time, whoever they get. I don’t foresee a reason why I’d ever need to (coach) again. … We have a lot of experience coming back, so I believe the coach, as far as experience-wise, is set up nicely. Hopefully he can do a great job for us.”
