TOPEKA — On a night when Charlie Yoder collected his 2,000th career point and came oh-so-close to a triple-double, Westview got plenty of contributions from his teammates Tuesday in a 67-50 boys basketball victory against visiting Wawasee.
Yoder finished with 30 points, nine rebounds and eight assists as Westview (17-3) won its eighth straight game and 16 in its last 17.
Rob Yoder, Westview’s head coach and Charlie’s father, talked about the other Warriors as well as his son, who now has 2,014 points in his prep career.
“There were a lot of guys playing well helping us in a way they can help us, whether that’s defense, rebounding, passing, driving and shooting whatever,” said Yoder, who saw his team move to 12-1 during the 2020 portion of the 2019-20 season. “As far as Charlie getting 2,000, I’m happy for him because he’s worked really hard. I feel very blessed that he’s got to play with the teammates he’s been able to play with. Obviously, without great teammates, that kind of stuff isn’t possible.”
Drew Litwiller and Luke Miller scored 10 points each and Brady Yoder added six for the victors. Litwiller also grabbed seven rebounds and dished five assists.
“Charlie Yoder is really, really good,” said Wawasee coach Jon Everingham. “Sometimes you’ve just got to tip your cap. We threw some things at him that I don’t think he’s seen for the most part and he handled them beautifully.
“We wanted to keep him out of the paint and it’s very difficult. He does a great job with the shot fake and has great body control when he gets out of there.
“We thought with out box-and-1 we’d be good enough to shut down some of the driving lanes. But he literally split our driving lanes and got the ball inside and got a couple offensive rebounds. He does a good job sharing the ball as well.”
Rob Yoder saw his team clamp down defensively on Wawasee (12-8), paying particular attention to leading scorer Austin Miller.
“We put pretty good pressure on them at the beginning,” said Yoder.
“As they adjusted to that, our help-side and rotations became better.
I don’t think those were really sharp at the beginning. They became better.
“We took away layups and Miller — their best player — didn’t get a lot of free looks.”
Westview saw Wawasee pull within seven points late in the second quarter at 27-20 and again late in the third period at 47-40, only to push the lead back up to double digits.
“(Wawasee) is very capable,” said Yoder. “Not only do they have some wins this year, but they have some good wins. They beat some good teams.
“When they made a run, we would answer with a run.”
Yoder witnessed crisp ball movement from his team.
“We’ve become a better passing team as the year’s went on,” said Yoder. “We were inexperienced at the beginning. We didn’t have a lot of guys who had played a lot of (varsity) minutes. We knew it was going to take a little time to get better and passing is one of the biggest improvements we’ve made.”
Westview pushed its advantage as high as 18 at 45-27 in the third period and took a 49-40 edge into the fourth quarter. Charlie Yoder scored seven points in the third period, including a layup 10 seconds in the second half that gave him point Nos. 2,000 and 2,001.
With Yoder scored eighth second-quarter points, Westview led by as many as 13 in the second quarter at 35-22 and took a 35-25 lead into halftime.
Yoder tallied eight points and Luke Miller had four for Westview in the second quarter.
Kameron Salazar scored five points and Ethan Hardy four in the second period of Wawasee.
Yoder scored seven points and Detwiller and Blake Egli netted four each as Westview led 15-11 at the end of the first quarter.
Salazar tossed in five first-quarter points and Hardy four for Wawasee.
For the night, three Wawasee players scored in double figures — Keaton Dukes (19 points), Salazar (12) and Hardy (10).
In the junior varsity game, Wawasee beat Westview 49-36. Collin Roberson (13 points) led the Wawasee JV. Braden Eash (17) paced the Westview JV.
Westview 67, Wawasee 50
Wawasee — Ethan Hardy 3-10 4-4 10, Keaton Dukes 7-11 2-2 19, Austin Miller 1-3 0-0 2, Ethan Carey 1-2 0-0 2, Kameron Salazar 5-8 0-0 12, Jaydon Boyer 2-3 0-0 5, Adam Beer 0-0 0-0 0, Ray Lenoir 0-0 0-0 0, Justin Castro 0-0 0-0 0, Mason Possell 0-0 0-0 0. Team: 19-37 6-6 50.
Westview — Luke Miller 4-4 2-2 10, Drew Litwiller 5-8 0-0 10, Lyndon Miller 1-3 1-2 3, Blake Egli 2-5 0-0 4, Charlie Yoder 12-19 5-6 30, Mason Yoder 0-0 0-0 0, Brady Yoder 2-3 2-2 6, Ben Byrkett 2-2 0-0 4, Drew Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Kurtis Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Caleb Cory 0-0 0-0 0.
Team: 28-44 7-8 67.
Wawasee 11 14 15 10 — 50
Westview 15 20 14 18 — 67
3-point goals: Wawasee (6-11) — Dukes 3-5, Salazar 2-3, Boyer 1-1, Miller 0-1, Carey 0-1; Westview (4-12) — B. Yoder 2-2, L. Miller 1-2, C. Yoder 1-5, Egli 0-3. Fouls (fouled out): Wawasee 11 (none); Westview 6 (none). Rebounds: Wawasee 10 (Hardy 8); Westview 20 (C. Yoder 9, Litwiller 7). Turnovers: Wawasee 15, Westview 8. Officials: Craig H, Tom Newhard, Mike Johnson. Records (next games): Wawasee (12-8) at East Noble, Westview (17-3) at Goshen, both Friday, Feb. 21. JV score: Wawasee won 49-36. Wawasee: Collin Roberson 13, Marten Kant 12, Caden Welty 10. Westview: Braden Eash 17, Brandon Lehman 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.