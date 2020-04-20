Charlie Yoder has finally made his college decision.
The Westview High School standout is heading to The University of Incarnate Word, located in San Antonio, TX. Incarnate Word is an NCAA D-I program, playing in the Southland Conference. Yoder announced the news on his Twitter page Monday afternoon.
Yoder will not be going to Incarnate Word right away. Instead, he will be doing a post-grad year first before joining the Cardinals roster in the 2021-22 season.
A post-grad program allows players to “spend an extra year to improve as both a player and a person,” according to the website Prep Athletics. Yoder will take a few classes while focusing on getting his game and body ready to play college basketball.
Yoder isn’t sure which post-grad program he will be going to yet. He said he will decide which one he’s going to within the next few days. He’ll enroll at that program for six months before starting to take classes at Incarnate Word in the summer of 2021.
Post-grad programs don’t count towards NCAA eligibility.
“I’ll take one or two classes that will transfer to Incarnate Word, and I’ll just really focus on basketball and do that a lot during my day,” Yoder said. “Talking to coach (Carson) Cunningham, we just decided — with the coronavirus and stuff — that, just to make sure I’m 100 percent ready when I get there … I’m just trying to get better and improving, and then when I get there, I’ll be even more ready for the college level.”
Yoder is one of the best players in area history. He graduated from Westview 25th all-time in state scoring with 2,163 points. He holds numerous program records at Westview, including most wins as a varsity starter (91). Yoder was selected as an Indiana All-Star this year, the first player in program history to be selected for that honor.
The 6-5 senior played all five positions it seems like for the Warriors this year as they went 21-4. He was the team’s primary point guard, even though he was the tallest player on the team.
Being able to play everywhere on the court is what drew Yoder to Incarnate Word.
“The way that they play and the way that they want to use me,” said Yoder of what drew him to the Cardinals. “I just really like the way (Cunningham) said he would use me; I think it’s very similar to how I played in high school. I’ll be able to play in the post some and be versatile like I was in high school. I’m not just going to be standing in the corner shooting ‘3’s.’”
Yoder was scheduled to visit Incarnate Word’s campus in April, but the trip was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The NCAA has shut down all in-person recruiting visits through May 31 due to the pandemic.
“We did a thing through Zoom,” Yoder said. “And then talking to coach Cunningham, I thought we built a really good relationship. I trust him a lot and I just believe — the way they’re going to use me, the players there — we can do something special.”
Yoder had offers from programs ranging from Division-I to NAIA. It was a unique recruiting experience in that regard, but the Westview senior is ready to focus on the next challenge.
“A lot of great people recruited me and I really enjoyed building relationships with them,” Yoder said. “That was a lot of fun. I’m just excited for the next step and getting ready for college basketball.”
