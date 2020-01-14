GOSHEN — Charlie Yoder broke an old scoring record last Friday night, but it was not the oldest high school boys basketball career scoring mark in the area.
Charlie Yoder surpassed the Westview career record of 1,711 points set by Gary Yoder back in 1973.
While 1973 is a long time for a record to stand, there are three Elkhart County programs that have records dating back even longer.
Goshen has the oldest mark, set by 1969 graduate John Ritter, who finished his career with 1,523 points. Ritter broke a school record that had stood since 1929 when Lloyd “Bunk” Williams ended his GHS career with 1,174 points.
Ritter had a remarkable career at Goshen. He netted 15 points as a freshman, 232 as a sophomore, 507 as a junior and a whopping 769 as a senior. Goshen posted an impressive record of 70-23 during his four seasons playing for Indiana Basketball Hall of Famer Art Cosgrove.
Fairfield’s career scoring mark has stood since 1971 when Doug Brookins finished his prep career with 1,293 points. He tossed in 227 points in his sophomore season, 465 as a junior and 601 in his senior campaign.
The other county school record that predates 1973 is at Northridge with 1972 product Dean Weirich finishing with 1,823 points. Weirich played his freshman season at Middlebury, scoring 19 points for the Middies. Middlebury and Jefferson schools were consolidated into Northridge for his sophomore campaign. He scored 449 points that season, followed by 656 as a junior and 699 as a season.
Weirich’s total of 1,823 points was the all-time Elkhart County record until a future-NBA player named Shawn Kemp came along at Concord. Kemp completed his career in 1988 with a grand total of 2,134 points. He tallied 341 points as a freshman, 516 as a sophomore, 626 as a junior and 649 as a senior.
Kemp’s career mark is the 31st best in state history. Damon Bailey (1990 Bedford North Lawrence graduate) is the all-time Indiana leader at 3,134 points.
Following are the career scoring leaders and members of the 1,000-point club at current and former Elkhart County high schools.
CURRENT SCHOOLS
BETHANY
Eliot Friesen;1997;1,146
Seth Kauffman;2010;1,104
Seth Brenneman;2018;1,098
CENTRAL
Derek Drews;2005;1,358
Demarco Taylor;1994;1,195
Rod Roberson;1977;1,153
CONCORD
Shawn Kemp;1988;2,134
Jamar Johnson;1990;1,456
Dairese Gary;2007;1,330
Ron Iwema,1961;1,210
Franko House;2013;1,176
Filip Serwatka;2015;1,141
Shawntes Gary;2005;1,018
Warren Linn;1960;1,001
FAIRFIELD
Doug Brookins;1971;1,293
Randy Burkholder;1977;1,194
Jeff Miller;1981;1,175
Jayme Mathews,1997;1,168
Ryan Thwaits;2000;1,146
Ben Werner,2007;1,140
Luke Stephens;2018;1,099
Joe Line;2015;1,091
Brodie Garber;1995;1,074
Brian Bechtel;1989;1,019
Jerrold Kauffman;1981;1,018
GOSHEN
John Ritter;1969; 1,523
Andrew Hershberger;2003;1,306
Lloyd Williams;1929;1,174
Dave Culp;1968;1,128
Marc Ruhling;1983;1,037
Matt Grieser;1992;1,032
JIMTOWN
Troy Neely;1980;1,159
Tyler Leighton;2005;1,082
MEMORIAL
Ross Hales;1989;1,322
Markese McGuire;2013;1,246
Jimmy Powers;1974;1,235
Daimon Beathea;1991;1,226
Kevin Sindle;2006;1,201
Karvel Anderson;2009;1,146
Walter Lewis; 1983;1,130
Hank Smith;2019;1,092
Todd Johnson;2012;1,073
NORTHRIDGE
Dean Weirich;1972;1,823
Brent Eaton;2008;1,564
Nate Ritchie;2014;1,388
Aaron Thomas;2000;1,262
Wendall Troyer;1980;1,245
Todd Janes;1997;1,215
Eric Eaton;2004;1,124
Roger Prough;1994;1,112
NORTWOOOD
Ryne Lightfoot;2006;1,673
Andy Hirschy;1995;1,552
Vinny Miranda;2017;1,305
Skyler Titus;2009;1,274
Todd Grove;1980;1,114
Zach Zurcher;2014;1,093
Jonathon Wilkinson;2014;1,092
Ryan Bradley;2003;1,052
Todd Sheets;1976;1,009
FORMER SCHOOLS
ELKHART
Garvin Roberson;1970;1,356
Ray Ball;1954;1,006
JEFFERSON
Terry Johns;1967;1,245
Jerry Garber;1966;1,194
Bob Stickel;1953;1,029
MIDDLEBURY
Ross Krider;1958;1,049
Don Weirich;1966;1,033
MILLERSBURG
Max Bailey;1958;1,313
NAPPANEE
Jerry Lambert;1963;1,133
Mel Dean;1966;1,118
WAKARUSA
Leland Weldy;1953;1,054
