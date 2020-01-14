GOSHEN — Charlie Yoder broke an old scoring record last Friday night, but it was not the oldest high school boys basketball career scoring mark in the area.

Charlie Yoder surpassed the Westview career record of 1,711 points set by Gary Yoder back in 1973.

While 1973 is a long time for a record to stand, there are three Elkhart County programs that have records dating back even longer.

Goshen has the oldest mark, set by 1969 graduate John Ritter, who finished his career with 1,523 points. Ritter broke a school record that had stood since 1929 when Lloyd “Bunk” Williams ended his GHS career with 1,174 points.

Ritter had a remarkable career at Goshen. He netted 15 points as a freshman, 232 as a sophomore, 507 as a junior and a whopping 769 as a senior. Goshen posted an impressive record of 70-23 during his four seasons playing for Indiana Basketball Hall of Famer Art Cosgrove.

Fairfield’s career scoring mark has stood since 1971 when Doug Brookins finished his prep career with 1,293 points. He tossed in 227 points in his sophomore season, 465 as a junior and 601 in his senior campaign.

The other county school record that predates 1973 is at Northridge with 1972 product Dean Weirich finishing with 1,823 points. Weirich played his freshman season at Middlebury, scoring 19 points for the Middies. Middlebury and Jefferson schools were consolidated into Northridge for his sophomore campaign. He scored 449 points that season, followed by 656 as a junior and 699 as a season.

Weirich’s total of 1,823 points was the all-time Elkhart County record until a future-NBA player named Shawn Kemp came along at Concord. Kemp completed his career in 1988 with a grand total of 2,134 points. He tallied 341 points as a freshman, 516 as a sophomore, 626 as a junior and 649 as a senior.

Kemp’s career mark is the 31st best in state history. Damon Bailey (1990 Bedford North Lawrence graduate) is the all-time Indiana leader at 3,134 points.

Following are the career scoring leaders and members of the 1,000-point club at current and former Elkhart County high schools.

CURRENT SCHOOLS

BETHANY

Eliot Friesen;1997;1,146

Seth Kauffman;2010;1,104

Seth Brenneman;2018;1,098

CENTRAL

Derek Drews;2005;1,358

Demarco Taylor;1994;1,195

Rod Roberson;1977;1,153

CONCORD

Shawn Kemp;1988;2,134

Jamar Johnson;1990;1,456

Dairese Gary;2007;1,330

Ron Iwema,1961;1,210

Franko House;2013;1,176

Filip Serwatka;2015;1,141

Shawntes Gary;2005;1,018

Warren Linn;1960;1,001

FAIRFIELD

Doug Brookins;1971;1,293

Randy Burkholder;1977;1,194

Jeff Miller;1981;1,175

Jayme Mathews,1997;1,168

Ryan Thwaits;2000;1,146

Ben Werner,2007;1,140

Luke Stephens;2018;1,099

Joe Line;2015;1,091

Brodie Garber;1995;1,074

Brian Bechtel;1989;1,019

Jerrold Kauffman;1981;1,018

GOSHEN

John Ritter;1969; 1,523

Andrew Hershberger;2003;1,306

Lloyd Williams;1929;1,174

Dave Culp;1968;1,128

Marc Ruhling;1983;1,037

Matt Grieser;1992;1,032

JIMTOWN

Troy Neely;1980;1,159

Tyler Leighton;2005;1,082

MEMORIAL

Ross Hales;1989;1,322

Markese McGuire;2013;1,246

Jimmy Powers;1974;1,235

Daimon Beathea;1991;1,226

Kevin Sindle;2006;1,201

Karvel Anderson;2009;1,146

Walter Lewis; 1983;1,130

Hank Smith;2019;1,092

Todd Johnson;2012;1,073

NORTHRIDGE

Dean Weirich;1972;1,823

Brent Eaton;2008;1,564

Nate Ritchie;2014;1,388

Aaron Thomas;2000;1,262

Wendall Troyer;1980;1,245

Todd Janes;1997;1,215

Eric Eaton;2004;1,124

Roger Prough;1994;1,112

NORTWOOOD

Ryne Lightfoot;2006;1,673

Andy Hirschy;1995;1,552

Vinny Miranda;2017;1,305

Skyler Titus;2009;1,274

Todd Grove;1980;1,114

Zach Zurcher;2014;1,093

Jonathon Wilkinson;2014;1,092

Ryan Bradley;2003;1,052

Todd Sheets;1976;1,009

FORMER SCHOOLS

ELKHART

Garvin Roberson;1970;1,356

Ray Ball;1954;1,006

JEFFERSON

Terry Johns;1967;1,245

Jerry Garber;1966;1,194

Bob Stickel;1953;1,029

MIDDLEBURY

Ross Krider;1958;1,049

Don Weirich;1966;1,033

MILLERSBURG

Max Bailey;1958;1,313

NAPPANEE

Jerry Lambert;1963;1,133

Mel Dean;1966;1,118

WAKARUSA

Leland Weldy;1953;1,054

Greg Keim can be reached at greg.keim@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 326. Follow Greg on Twitter @gkeim_TGN

