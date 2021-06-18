GOSHEN — After spending their entire basketball careers as a part of the Benton Bucks Homeschool program, Caleb and Connor Wright are set to broaden their athletic horizons this winter.
Caleb announced via his Twitter page on June 10 that he and his brother will be joining first-year coach Derek Hinen and the Fairfield Falcons this upcoming season.
“A couple months ago, we started looking into public schools and reaching out to athletic directors,” Caleb said. “Around a month to a month-and-a-half ago, we started the enrollment process at Fairfield, went to some open gyms just to try things out and two or three weeks ago decided that we were officially in.”
Both Wright brothers have excelled under their father, David, as a part of the Benton program for nearly half a decade. Caleb — who’ll be a senior this season — has averaged 18.4 points per game or better over the last three seasons with the Bucks. Connor, a junior, really came on during his sophomore season, averaging double digits in scoring while grabbing nearly nine rebounds per game.
That kind of production will be welcomed with open arms by coach Hinen, who takes over a program that went just 2-18 during the 2020-21 campaign.
"We are happy to have them both," Hinen said. "Just like everyone else at Fairfield, they had a clean slate going into this summer. They have been competing hard and helping our team improve. For me, everyone is new to the team and new to the program we're trying to build.
"Just like everyone else, we are evaluating them and seeing how best they can help our team win this season. We are excited that our team is starting to move in the right direction, and we're glad that (Caleb and Connor) are a part of it."
AN EASIER TRANSITION
While moving to a new system and an established team would normally be a daunting task, both Caleb and Connor have the luxury of already knowing a lot of players on the team and learning under a brand new coaching staff like everybody else.
“We’ve been working with the team since May,” Caleb said. “We’ve known the guys on the team for a really long time and we like coach Hinen and all of the other guys he’s bringing in. … Over the past few summers, we’ve had some of the guys (on the team) over to play pick-up and workout with. … And with a new coach, everyone’s new to the offense and everyone’s new to what we’re doing. That’s been good for us, so we aren’t way behind the system.”
The Wright family itself already had some connections to the school that helped make the decision even easier for both brothers. Their siblings — Carissa, Chloe and Christian — all attended Fairfield in the past.
Being able to still mainly be homeschooled while only having to take one or two classes at the school played a huge role in the decision as well.
“Our plan was that, obviously, the biggest reason to go to Fairfield was for basketball and for sports,” Caleb said. “Besides the one or two classes a day at Fairfield, we still wanted the freedom of being homeschooled and being in the gym when we wanted; just getting our schoolwork done throughout the day instead of being there from eight to three every day.”
A DECISION FOR THE FUTURE
Both brothers have blossomed into skilled basketball players throughout the duration of their Benton careers. Unfortunately, the homeschool circuit doesn’t provide the same exposure to college programs that playing for a public high school can. Both Caleb and Connor are hoping to play basketball at the collegiate level, and the opportunity to do that increases drastically playing in a Falcons uniform.
“I know, especially with me going into my senior year, getting that exposure with the connections that coach Hinen has to colleges was a big part of it,” Caleb said. “But also just playing at the public school level with the crowds and sectionals and everything was definitely a big part of it for us as well.”
Getting a chance to experience a taste of public high school athletics is an exciting opportunity for the Wright brothers, but one thing won’t be the same going forward.
Their father, David, has been the head coach of the Benton Bucks over the past four years, helping mold both of his sons into the players they are. Now, he’ll have a new role: being a dad in the stands.
“I’m glad, but it’s definitely bittersweet,” he said. “I loved coaching them. It was fantastic, and I knew we’d have our moments of sadness going forward. But it’ll also be nice to show up to the game 20 or 30 minutes beforehand and have a popcorn and a soda and cheer on the boys from the stands with my wife.”
David will also take some time off from coaching Benton to make sure he has a chance to see his kids play as much as possible. He won’t be on the sidelines, but there will still be time for a little fatherly advice after games.
“No coaching for me, except for maybe in the car rides on the way home,” he said. “It’ll be a new perspective. … The whole family is really excited about the boys playing for Fairfield. Connor and Caleb were really excited about coach Hinen’s depth of knowledge of the game and him having played in college because they aspire to do the same. That was what me and my wife were hoping for was just a clear decision for them on what they wanted to do.”
