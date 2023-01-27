Two weeks ago, Deecon Hill hit a ‘3’ in the dying seconds to give the Goshen High School boys basketball team a last-second win over Warsaw.
Friday night, Gage Worthman did the same.
In a thrilling overtime match against Mishawaka, Worthman sank the decisive basket with under three seconds on the clock to give the RedHawks a 47-44 victory over the Cavemen, snapping Mishawaka’s 11-game win streak and handing them just their third loss of the year.
“Ecstatic,” said Goshen head coach Michael Wohlford after the game. “Everyone’s so happy for each other ... we beat a really strong team tonight.”
The game started with Mishawaka jumping out to a 9-3 lead just three minutes into the game, but Goshen started chipping away at the Cavemen’s lead. Trailing 14-9 with just seconds to go in the quarter, Worthman rose up from far beyond the arc, and just before the buzzer sounded, banked in a deep three-pointer.
It wouldn’t be his last bucket at the horn.
The Cavemen started the second quarter strong, too. Just seconds in, Maddux Yohe of Mishawaka was fouled on a shot and sank one of his two free throws. After a quick Goshen turnover, Ace Troyer spun into the lane for an easy Cavemen basket, giving Mishawaka a 17-12 lead.
Mishawaka didn’t score again in the quarter.
Twenty seconds after Troyer’s basket, Worthman sank a mid-range jumper. After a scoreless two minutes, Will Hershberger drained a ‘3’ from the corner. Deacon Hill then closed out the half in style for the RedHawks.
With just over a minute left in the half, Hill grabbed a pass at mid-court. With Mishawaka’s Rasauun Johnson pressuring, Hill spun around and sent Johnson flying to the floor before calmly rising up and draining a ‘3.’ With the crowd and bench elated, the RedHawks went to the locker room holding on to a 23-17 lead.
“We felt pretty good about the second quarter [before the game],” Wohlford said. “They play their first five [starters] in the first quarter, and their second five in the second quarter. The key was going to be the third quarter, and we only lost the third quarter by two.”
The third was a back-and-forth battle, with Goshen stretching the lead to seven before Johnson sank a free throw and a basket, bringing the Cavemen back into the game. A late basket from Ryan Eldridge, though, gave Goshen a 29-25 lead heading into the fourth.
In a hectic, high-scoring quarter, Mishawaka took a quick 30-29 lead on a pair of free throws by Johnson, who made ten in the game and scored 20 points total. Goshen bounced back, though, and stretched the lead to 37-32 on a Quinn Bechtel basket with just over three minutes to play.
Johnson could not be stopped in the final three minutes. With two free throws and a jumper, he helped lead the Cavemen into overtime, tied with Goshen 39-39.
“It was a real team game,” Wohlford said.
And while that was true, overtime was a one-man show for the RedHawks.
Worthman scored all eight of Goshen’s overtime points. Down 43-39 with under two minutes left, he put up a two-pointer, before draining a ‘3’ to tie the game at 44 with 1:20 to play.
A big missed basket by Johnson, rebounded by Noah Alford, gave Goshen the ball with just 25 seconds to play. Worthman capitalized.
After Bechtel took the ball up the court, he fed it to Worthman in the corner. The junior rose up, and with under three seconds left, drained the ‘3’ that would win the game for the RedHawks.
“He’s a great athlete, and I thought he brought forth that effort all night,” Wohlford said of Bechtel. “He had a few games there where he lost a little bit of confidence, so I’m really glad he could have that tonight. Kind of like Deacon [Hill] ... Those two guys are probably our most talented two at putting the ball in the basket.”
The RedHawks, who improve to 8-6 overall and 2-3 in Northern Lakes Conference games on the season, look to carry over Friday’s momentum into a massive non-conference matchup Saturday against Penn. Tip-off will be at 7:30 p.m. at Interra Gym.