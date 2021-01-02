LAKEVILLE — Gage Worthman gave a sneak peek at what the future may look like for the Goshen boys basketball program Saturday against LaVille.
If the freshman’s performance in overtime is an indicator of anything, then the future looks bright. Worthman scored nine of the team’s 11 points in the extra session, giving the RedHawks a 59-55 (OT) victory on the road over the Lancers.
“Teammates were just giving me the ball when I was open, and I was just knocking (shots) down,” said Worthman on his overtime offensive explosion.
Worthman entered overtime with eight points, but he quickly caught fire in the extra frame. After LaVille went up 50-48 early in OT, Worthman drilled a ‘3’ from the corner to give Goshen its first lead since midway through the second quarter. Less than 30 seconds later, the freshman sank a free throw to extend the RedHawk lead to 52-50.
Goshen sophomore Deecon Hill made two free throws to increase the lead to four, but Lancer senior Leyton Czarnecki immediately countered with a layup to make it 54-52 RedHawks heading into the final minute of overtime.
That’s when Worthman would hit the biggest shot of the game, taking a pass from sophomore Quinn Bechtel and burying another three-pointer, giving Goshen its biggest lead of the game with 50 seconds remaining.
Following a LaVille basket, the RedHawks were able to break the Lancer full-court press defense, which led to an easy Worthman layup. A free throw from LaVille with six seconds left rounded out the scoring for the game.
Worthman finished the game with 17 points. He said the first ‘3’ he made really helped him find a rhythm in the extra period.
“I gained a lot of confidence from that and it gave me a lot of confidence in my shot,” Worthman said.
Goshen coach Michael Wohlford knows how good Worthman can be. Saturday was an example of the freshman showing he can hang with varsity players, in the coach’s eyes.
“The talent is clearly there,” said Wohlford of Worthman. “He’s going to be a really good player for us. He just has to get used to the physicality and playing in a varsity game. It’s fast, it’s physical; (LaVille) had four seniors that they started, and he really showed that he belonged.”
Worthman’s heroics came after a close battle between the two teams in their first ever meeting. There were five lead changes in the first quarter, with LaVille ultimately taking a 15-11 lead after the first period.
Goshen briefly took the lead with three minutes left in the second quarter after a bucket by Bechtel, but the Lancers regained the lead 22 seconds later on a ‘3’ from senior Bobby Good. LaVille stayed ahead or tied for the rest of regulation before the RedHawks took over in overtime.
“We had a lot of points where we would cut the deficit to two, and then we’d make a boneheaded play,” Wohlford said. “We’d then cut it to three, and make a boneheaded play. But, credit the kids: even in overtime, we’re down two to start, and then we started making plays. Basketball is a game of making plays, and our kids executed.”
Offensively, senior Andrew Dill led LaVille (2-3) with 16 points. Czarnecki had 15 points, Good 13, senior Ayden Doyle eight and junior Alec Coleman three.
Despite Worthman’s scoring outburst in overtime, he still didn’t lead the team in scoring. Junior Drew Hogan had a game-high 19 points, while Hill chipped in 18, senior Isaac Sawatzky three and Bechtel two.
The way Hill scored his 18 points on Saturday impressed Wohlford. Known mostly as a three-point shooter, Hill scored his points on six, two-point baskets and six free throws.
“It’s what (LaVille) dictated; they’re the best switching team (on defense) in Indiana,” Wohlford said. “They force you to go behind them, and it’s hard to feed a 5-9 or a 5-10 kid. There’s more of a catching radius — as they say in football — for Deecon Hill (who’s listed at 6-3). He’s our best layup maker; that sounds elementary, but it’s not. It is a very difficult thing, and Deecon did a great job.”
Goshen (3-4) has now won three in a row after an 0-4 start. They head to Michigan City Tuesday to take on Marquette Catholic (7-3). Varsity is scheduled to tip-off at 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT).
“We’ve got a tough game Tuesday with Marquette,” Wohlford said. “They’re a very good offensive team. … They’re a very potent offense, so we have to figure out how to guard them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.