NAPPANEE — The emotions are still raw for Aaron Wolfe, and rightfully so.
It’s been just three months since his NorthWood boys basketball team finished off the best season in program history, winning a Class 3A state championship for the first time. They did so in dramatic fashion as well, beating Guerin Catholic in a 66-63, overtime thriller that more than 15,000 people saw live inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The state title capped off a dominant season for NorthWood that saw them finish with a 28-2 overall record. They were ranked No. 1 in the 3A media polls for half the season and top 15 in the overall coaches poll, regardless of class.
With the benefit of some hindsight now, Wolfe recently sat down with The Goshen News to relive the season that was for the Panthers.
Q: Was there a moment during the season where you realized you had a chance to win the state title?
WOLFE: “There were some surprising scores. I don’t know if I’m an optimist or a pessimist, but sometimes, I feel like I’m a realist. There are sometimes where I’ll leave for the gym and think this will be a really good game. The problem with watching other teams on film is you only watch their good plays. And so, you go to the gym, and when the score is extremely lopsided early, you start to think that your kids are playing better basketball than other teams.
“I knew going into the season that we were talented enough to compete with anyone in the state. We were just going to have some things go our away. I think the NLC is a great test, and I think traditionally, for the last 20 years, if you get a 3A winner out of the NLC, you have a chance to do damage in the state tournament. If you go back and look at the Plymouth teams that made deep runs and the NorthWood team in 2007 — if you can compete well in the NLC, it gives you a great opportunity to compete well in the state tournament. After we were able to run the table in the NLC, I knew we had a chance. We just wanted to make sure our guys got to the state tournament with energy.”
Q: How do you manage that? You only played a six-man rotation primarily. For you, when do you make the decision that you were going to keep it a tight rotation, and then how did you try and keep them healthy?
WOLFE: “We’ve played nine-man rotations probably the most. I’d say if you go back to 2022, we played eight consistently in our depth. I think it had more to do with the makeup of the team, and for us, when we’re deeper, we usually have different pieces that we’re bringing in, whether it be a perimeter player or a shooter or another big guy. Last year’s team was unique because we’ve had more post players than we’ve ever had, and generally at NorthWood, we’ve got a bunch of 5-foot-10 kids flying around. We had more post players, which shortened our bench. It was difficult to play four post players at the same time, so Ian Raasch being able to move to the perimeter was really, really helpful for us.
“And then, when it comes to injuries and energy, usually January is a very tough month. It’s dark, kids are coming back to school, and you’re trying to monitor how much energy the kids have in practice. I think our players in practice started to understand what dangerous plays were. If you go look back at our practice film, there might be times where somebody is on a breakaway and you’d see the team playing against them let them have the layup, which would not happen in a game. You started to think that these guys understand the big picture. We really emphasized to the guys that they have a chance if they stay healthy. You can’t say you’re 100% going to win the state championship, but you can put yourself in a position where you can beat anybody in the tournament if you play well.”
Q: When you got through the sectional and took a broader look at what was left in 3A in the North, did you ever honestly think, ‘Now that we’ve got some teams out of the way that can give us fits, we should really do this’?
WOLFE: “I think we knew there were going to be challenges in the state tournament even leading into the sectional. We knew there were some very, very good teams. Today is so different than when I started coaching with having social media, YouTube, being able to stream games. Our guys watched a lot of these other teams, and I think ... after seeing and feeling what Ben Davis looked like, I think that our guys knew we could beat anyone in the state tournament, but we can also lose to anyone, and it had to do with what type of game we played."
Q: What was your reaction like when North Side Gym popped up as the host for your semi-state?
WOLFE: “We cheered. I think it was from a standpoint of it was going to be so much more convenient for the NorthWood Panther Nation to get to North Side Gym. We knew how many people had traveled with us to (New Castle), and to our fans’ credit: they knew that if they’d go to New Castle, a lot of them would wait and see if we won the morning game, and then they would travel down for the night game. But for a semi-state championship game at North Side Gym, as iconic as it is in our area, and knowing our fans had to go 30 minutes max to get there — we knew it was going to be an environment we would never forget. And, Panther Nation did not disappoint.”
Q: What was your confidence level heading into the state title game against Guerin Catholic?
WOLFE: “I think when you looked at their semi-state: we had played Beech Grove and North Daviess, we knew Scottsburg was there and knew Guerin Catholic was there. So, we weren’t sure who we were going to see out of that semi-state. All four of those teams could’ve won that semi-state.
“The thing that was most worrisome for us was how Guerin Catholic handled Scottsburg in the semi-state championship game. That game was not close, and Scottsburg was good. So, obviously, you think you can beat Guerin Catholic, but to see how well they are playing — they beat Danville. They turned around and beat Beech Grove, who had beaten us. They then beat Scottsburg badly, and now we were going to see them. If you were to stack all of the teams up on our schedule, they were the second-best team.
“You’re trying to pinpoint, ‘What makes them go? And if we’re going to lose this game, what was it going to be?’ I would say we were confident going in, but by no stretch of the imagination did we think it was in the bag and we should beat these guys for sure. We knew we were going to have to play well, and our guys had played up to almost every challenge in front of them. We had tested them and they had played well, so it gave us no reason to think we couldn’t win that basketball game.”
Q: When you first walked out of the tunnel at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and you could really see the crowd, what was going through your mind?
WOLFE: “As a coach, or at least for myself — when you see roster heights of the opposing team, a lot of times, you just want too how real some of those are. So, my eyes went right to Guerin Catholic. I wanted to know, ‘Bryan Cardinal’s son, is he 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, or is he 6-foot-7 and Tyler (Raasch)’s size?’ And so, your eyes go right there.
“Right before we went out, though, I told the coaches that before introductions, we need to look up. When the lights got dim, and you looked up and saw that sea of white, it was awesome. It setup for the best environment I’ve been in as a coach or a player. Then, you look at all these kids that you’ve had since they were in third grade, and you’re like, they’ve earned the right to play on this stage. That then makes it exciting for you. It hits you that my son (Ethan) has been running up-and-down the (NorthWood Activities Center) floor, playing in basketball camps since third grade, and now he is running up-and-down Gainbridge, getting a chance to play in a game. It starts to release a lot of pressure, too.”
Q: Did you ever truly get worried you were going to lose the game at the end, especially when they took their first lead?
WOLFE: “There were moments where we thought we were in control of the game. With five-and-a-half minutes to go, we’re in control of the basketball game. We take a quick shot, then they hit a ‘3’. We take another quick shot, and they hit another ‘3’, and then all of a sudden, it’s a five-point game. It’s our ball, we call timeout and all of a sudden, with five minutes to go, you’re inside of three possessions and this is a basketball game.
“Obviously, when they take their first lead in overtime, it feels like they have all the momentum. It makes me smile, but it’s kind of the DNA of our basketball team where when the chips are down, I’ll be darned if anyone is stopping us. Ian (Raasch) finished through contact to put us up one. We got a tough stop then in front of the rim, defensively, and then we come back down and Cade Brenner throws a skip-pass to Ethan on the back-side wing. We went plus-four there, and I felt like we had control once again.”
Q: It had to be even more satisfying seeing your son make that three, I’m sure.
WOLFE: “I was probably dad for three or four seconds there. It was right in my line of sight. John Calipari was right in my line of sight, too. That shot goes up and coach Cal is right there to the left. I got to see his reaction to it as well. Those are moments that are just going to be engrained forever.”
Q: So, it has to be asked: is Cade Brenner’s story true about you telling them in third grade that they could win a state title as seniors? Because that almost seemed too good to be true.
WOLFE: “Yes. I need to give credit: coach Al Rhodes is one of my mentors, and if you would ever go to a Warsaw basketball camp, there used to be banners in his gym. When he would call a class up, he would look up and go, ‘You guys are good enough to hang a banner like the classes before you.’ In the NorthWood gym, though, we had never had one. … And so, when we lined those guys up, we’d say that there’s a spot on the wall for this grade and this camp. And that group of young men, I’ve traveled and watched them play not just 100 games, but hundreds of them. They were good, and so you knew if these guys would be dedicated — Cade Brenner, Ian Raasch, JJ Payne, Brock Bontrager, all of these guys — they were good enough to win the state championship. They chuckle about it now, but I think they had a good belief system.”
Q: When you look back at the whole journey, is there a moment that stands out the most to you?
WOLFE: “It was something posted on Twitter, and it makes me emotional. It was a video posted of our bench. Guerin Catholic takes a shot from in front of our bench, and it goes wide, and you just see the celebration of our players. It’s euphoria. It is everything about team sports that you would hope for with every team, but not many get to experience it. It feels like a World Series celebration or an NBA Finals celebration. To watch the bench explode onto the floor and watch these guys celebrate — when you see that and know they’ve accomplished everything that they’ve dreamed of, it’s so rewarding.”