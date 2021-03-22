NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe and his staff already faced an uphill battle heading into the 2020-21 season having lost a trio of seniors in Trent Edwards, Brock Flickinger and Jason Borkholder who combined to score 617 points a year ago.
Wolfe showcased his quality coaching ability by turning things around and leading that 2019-20 squad to an 18-6 record, capped off with a sectional championship after a 10-13 campaign the year before.
With an abundance of youth, combined with the challenges faced due to COVID, Wolfe’s 14th year as Panthers head coach would be arguably his most challenging since taking over in 2008.
In spite of all the challenges both on the court and off of it during the entirety of the season, Wolfe led this year’s team to 16 wins, another sectional title and within a basket of earning a spot at semistate.
Wolfe helped the Panthers overcome an abundance of adversity and nearly led a group that sat at 9-8 at one point to a regional championship victory. Because of that, he’s earned the right to be named The Goshen News’ 2020-21 All-Area Boys Basketball Coach of the Year for the second time in as many years.
“This season was like no other,” Wolfe said. “There were more obstacles, more barriers. It was challenging to practice, it was challenging to prepare for games. Even day-to-day with not knowing how many players we’d have available at practice. Having said all of that, our coaching staff, players and parents were phenomenal at dealing with how fluid the situation was.”
Like for many other programs, this past offseason was a difficult one for Wolfe to navigate his team through. And with a group that was going to need to replace a lot of production offensively from the year prior, the hurdles that stood in NorthWood’s path were brutal in regards to the team’s development.
“Our out-of-season programming was probably about 30% or less than what it has been in previous years,” Wolfe said. “Credit our basketball players, as many of them had to find ways to improve through the pandemic. It was extremely trying for them because all of the facilities were shutdown. Honestly, it was probably reminiscent of old school Indiana basketball where players were improving in their own driveway. We, as a coaching staff, were just blessed to have a group of kids that love the game and put the time in on their own.”
That preparation appeared to have worked early on in the season as the Panthers would open the year 7-1, winning five in a row at one point. Eventually, they’d sit at 9-3 and near the top of the Northern Lakes Conference after a thrilling victory over Goshen in double overtime.
After the triumph over the RedHawks, the schedule got tougher, and so did the ability to win games for the Panthers. Wolfe and his team played quality opponents in Warsaw, Concord, West Noble, Mishawaka and South Bend Saint Joseph, losing all five by 10 points or less in what were very competitive games.
“I think our kids were very resilient and did a great job of building an identity,” Wolfe said. “We lost those five games during that tough stretch, but I also thought we were playing well in stretches of those games. As a coach, I wanted my players to stay engaged and understand that finding consistency is part of the process of growing. So, I felt that our kids stayed the course, they trusted each other, and I think we were better coming out of that stretch than we were going in.”
From then on, NorthWood cruised to wins over Tippecanoe Valley, Elkhart Christian and Lakeland before knocking off an eventual sectional champion in Elkhart on the road at Northside Gymnasium in the regular season finale.
The resiliency that Wolfe helped instill in his players showed up in a huge way during that finish to the regular season and into the playoffs.
NorthWood’s three wins in the postseason came by a combined nine points, with the first over Wawasee coming down to the final seconds, and the latter two against West Noble and New Castle coming in what were essentially road games.
Even losing in heartbreaking fashion to a physical and talented Leo team revealed how resilient this Panthers team truly was, as they came back from 11 down in the fourth quarter to within one with seconds to play.
“They showed a lot of grit, and that’s what really helped us in the tournament,” Wolfe said. “How competitive the games were as a whole made the run exciting and special. It seemed like there were no wasted possessions in any of the games that we played. So to watch our team excel in tough games was fun and certainly bodes well for the future.”
That future looks brighter than ever as this Panthers team will only lose one senior in guard Ben Vincent, while returning its two top scorers in Cade Brenner (16.3 PPG) and Ian Raasch (9.9 PPG, 5.7 RPG).
However, the loss of Vincent’s leadership and ability to shine at the point guard position will be something Wolfe and his staff will need to figure out how to replace in the offseason.
“Losing Ben after watching him lead this young team will leave a huge hole in the team next year,” Wolfe said. “But with the way our young guys stepped into new roles and played this season, it’s very encouraging that we get to coach them again next year. … Coaching is always an evaluation process. As we sit down as a staff and look back, there’s always going to be things you second guess with practice planning, game planning and in-game situations. Those are the things that keep coaches up at night.
“I just think, like in any season, you try to do the best you can to give your players the best opportunity to be prepared. … Obviously now we’ll reevaluate and try to be even better next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.