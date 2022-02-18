GOSHEN — When asked about the record after the game, Beck Willems started talking about his team.
“It’s awesome. I think we’re .500 now? 11-11.”
He then realized which record he was being asked about.
“Oh, you mean the scoring record?”
Willems etched his name to the top of the Bethany Christian scoring record books Friday, making the front-end of a one-and-one free throw attempt with 1:17 remaining in the game to give him 12 points in the contest — and more importantly, 1,147 for his career. This allowed him to pass 1997 graduate Eliot Friesen (1,146) for the most points in program history.
The Bruins senior would hit the second free throw, prompting a timeout being called from head coach Daniel Mast to allow the crowd to fully show their appreciation for the record being broken. Willems would finish with 17 points in the game — including his team’s final seven of the game — as the Bruins rallied to a 39-31 win over South Bend Trinity at Greenlawn Friday night in Goshen.
“It’s crazy,” said Willems of the scoring record. “But now, I’m just focused on the sectional.”
Mast, who was standing near Willems while being interviewed after the game, noted how the senior’s answer about the record summarizes who Willems is as a person.
“His interview was just quintessential Beck,” Mast said. “You talk about the record, and he’s talking about the team record. That’s how you’re a really good basketball player, is you have to be selfless and you have to put in an incredible amount of time. He really personifies that. He’s going to be very sorely missed for his points and his leadership.”
Willems reached 10 points for the game on a pair of free throws with 6:35 to go in the contest, putting him one away from tying and two from breaking the record. He would miss two shots over the next couple of minutes of game action before being fouled on a shot attempt, sending him to the free-throw line for a chance at history.
He would miss the first attempt from the charity stripe, though, but make the second, giving him a tie with 1:45 to go in the game. Less than 30 seconds later, Willems would be fouled again, sending him to the line where he would indeed surpass Friesen on his first shot attempt.
“I had no idea where I was at,” said Willems in relation to his point total in the game. “Once I started hearing cheering, I thought, ‘Oh, I must be close.’ And then I missed a free throw and kind of made it suspenseful. It was fun; it was great.”
Willems’ chase for the scoring record came in the backdrop of a furious second half rally from the Bruins. It was a slow first half of the game, with neither offense generating much in terms of production. Through 16 minutes of play, Bethany Christian led 16-11. Willems only had three points at the break on just 1-of-3 shooting.
The Titans (13-6) then opened up the floodgates on offense in the first four-plus minutes of the third quarter. Trinity went on a 13-0 run to begin the half, highlighted by three ‘3’s’ in a row from sophomore Jacob Palmer. Suddenly, the home team saw itself down eight points on Senior Night, prompting a Mast timeout.
After that break, Bethany started crawling back into the game. Willems scored for the first time in nearly 15 minutes of game time, and the Bruins only trailed 28-23 going into the fourth quarter.
It would be the final frame where Bethany put on the afterburners, as they would outscore Trinity 18-3 in the period. The Bruins officially took the lead for good on a basket from sophomore Justin Hochstedler with 5:03 remaining.
Mast noted a change to how the Bruins ran their 1-2-2 zone defense as the key to holding the Titans to just seven points in the final 11:40 of the game.
“We were running the 1-2-2 pretty much the entire time, but we changed up how we were going to cover the middle,” Mast said. “When we changed up how we were covering the middle, they weren’t able to see the backside guy coming and we were able to get a lot of our steals coming that way.
“That’s a coach’s dream because we’ve never practiced that. We had practiced our 1-2-2 the other way, and to be able to make an adjustment and the guys be able to do it on the fly, in a close game, on Senior Night with lots of emotions — that’s a huge moment as a coach to have that behind you.”
To compliment Willems on offense, fellow senior Ben Keyes had eight points (all in the first half), Hochstedler seven (all in the second half), sophomore Tyson Chupp five and senior Evan Brown two.
Bethany Christian has one last regular season game next Friday, Feb. 25, on the road at Fremont.
