SYRACUSE — In what was the battle of the Warriors between Westview and Wawasee, Wawasee gave Westview a fight down the stretch of Wednesday’s game.
With an 18-point lead early in the fourth quarter, Westview looked primed to close the game out, but Wawasee had one last run in them.
Wawasee went on a 9-0 run to cut the deficit to single digits behind a trio of ‘3’s and were down seven with the ball with a minute left to play, but Westview got the stops it needed during the final 60 seconds to win 60-51 and improve to 15-4 on the season.
“I don’t think we were terrible in the fourth, but things can start looking a little skewed when guys start hitting tough, contested shots,” Westview coach Ed Bentley said. “I can live with that. There were times we could’ve stretched this game out to 25, but it just didn’t roll that way. I give my club credit though for coming in on the road and taking care of business.”
Westview’s active defense limited Wawasee’s options on the offensive side of the floor in the first half. However, the one option was a good one for the home team.
Junior Keaton Dukes had 17 of his team’s 20 first-half points and looked almost unstoppable from a defensive standpoint.
“I really didn’t have too many arguments with how we played offensively,” Wawasee coach Jon Everingham said. “Obviously Keaton had a great game, and now there’s going to be upcoming teams that are going to have to take notice of him, and I think that’s going to start to open up some things for some other guys as we get closer to sectionals.”
Unfortunately for Wawasee (8-11), the rest of the offense wasn’t contributing enough to overtake Westview’s own first half offensive performance.
Bentley’s group shot 42% from the floor, including 44% from beyond the arc, and brought a 28-20 lead into halftime after a good offensive half from players like Brady Yoder and Luke Miller.
In the third quarter, Westview clamped down defensively and held Wawasee to only nine points during the eight minutes.
Westview scored 13 points of its own to bring a double-digit lead into the fourth. That 12-point grew into 18 just two minutes into the quarter after a ‘3’ from Brady Yoder (five-of-nine from behind the three-point line) made it 48-30.
Wawasee’s 9-0 run over the next three and-a-half minutes, highlighted by ‘3’s from Kameron Salazar and Caden Welty, put coach Jon Everingham’s team in a position to make it a game, but Westview’s ability to break the press late aided them and allowed for easy baskets at the other end.
“That’s just who we are, and what our program was built around,” Everingham said, when asked about his team’s comeback. “It would’ve been easy for a team to quit and say the game was over and lose by 30. But we cut it to seven with the ball near the end and were really kind of making them nervous.”
Westview shot a perfect 14/14 from the free-throw line Wednesday night, including six-of-six in the fourth to help ice the game.
Brady Yoder shined for his team by dropping 25 points on the night to go along with 10 each from Miller and Mason Yoder.
On the other side, Dukes scored an eye-opening 34 points to far and away lead his group. He shot more than 50% from the field (13-of-24). Welty was the next leading scorer for Wawasee with six on a pair of three-point buckets.
While Wawasee did make the game interesting near the end, a highly efficient 57% (12-of-21) performance on offense helped guide Westview to its seventh win over the last eight games.
“Our guys have a lot of trust in each other,” Bentley said. “I think what makes us dangerous is that any given night, we have five or six guys that have proven that they can go for double figures. So I think that’s pretty tough when you’re trying to scout us. … About three quarters of the way through a season, teams in Indiana are doing one of two things: they’re either getting worse, or they’re getting better. Our group understands that, they’re hungry, and we got to make sure we’re playing our best in the sectionals.”
