LIGONIER — Ed Bentley knows each team is bringing their ‘A’ game against his team, especially in the Northeast Corner Conference. Bentley’s Westview Warriors are unbeaten in conference play and have a clear path to an outright regular season conference title. Their last two NECC wins, however, have been by the skin of their teeth.
The first came last Friday, when the Warriors won in two overtimes, 65-61, against Eastside in Butler.
The more recent one came Wednesday, as Westview (12-3, 9-0 NECC) escaped Ligonier with a 60-56 (OT) win over West Noble (7-7, 3-4 NECC).
“If you look at the statistics, we absolutely, 100% are getting everyone’s ‘A’ game,” said Bentley following the dramatic victory over West Noble. “These kids, they just don’t quit. That’s something that we preach … couldn’t be prouder. You’ve got guys looking at each other on the bench, saying, ‘We’re going to win,’ and I think that’s a mark of a really good team.”
A seesaw battle between the two teams saw the lead change 10 times throughout the contest. The final change came at the start of overtime when Westview senior Lyndon Miller drilled a 3-point shot less than 10 seconds into the extra session to put his team up 52-49.
The Warriors opened the overtime on a 7-0 run, forcing West Noble coach Ethan Marsh to call timeout with 1:46 remaining in the game.
“It is overtime, so it feels really, really short. But also, it’s a four-minute game,” Marsh said. “We play those in practice all of the time. … In that timeout, the message was, ‘We just have to get back to being us.’ We talk all of the time about what’s our standard of play, and they’re starting to define that themselves.”
Marsh’s message resonated with his team, as they countered with a 7-0 run of their own. Sophomore Zach Beers had an old-fashioned three-point play, sophomore Austin Cripe made a jumper and then Beers had another layup — this one with 35 seconds remaining — to tie the game at 56.
On the ensuing Westview possession, Warrior junior Mason Yoder was fouled, sending him to the free throw line. The 6-2 guard calmly sank both free throws, putting his team ahead 58-56 with 23.5 seconds remaining. Yoder finished with a game-high 22 points.
“I don’t usually show guys their stats, but I showed (Yoder) his stats and his offensive efficiency is remarkable; it’s like 10-of-14 (shooting),” Bentley said. “… He can be just as dominating on the defensive end, too, and he’s learning that. He knows when to come up big.”
Following a timeout, West Noble had the ball. Senior guard Brockton Miller drove to the lane and went to go put a shot up, but Westview senior Luke Miller stole the ball from Brockton’s hands. The Chargers eventually fouled Westview sophomore Brady Yoder, who iced the game with two free throws of his own.
West Noble had two plays to either tie or win the game Wednesday: the aforementioned Brockton Miller play, and one with 9.1 seconds left in regulation. On the first play, Cripe took the inbounds pass and dribbled all the way down the court. The sophomore went up for a layup with about four seconds left, but the shot wouldn’t fall. A half-court desperation heave from Westview fell short, sending the game to overtime.
The evenly-contested game never saw the margin get more than eight points, which West Noble was up early in the second quarter. The play of Beers helped the Chargers build the lead, as he scored four points in the first quarter and nine overall in the first half. He finished the game with 17 points.
The game was tied at 25 at halftime. West Noble then led, 39-37, entering the fourth quarter. The Chargers took a 49-47 lead with less than a minute to go on a basket from Beers, but Mason Yoder tied it at 49 with 10 seconds remaining.
Cripe led the Chargers’ offense with 19 points. Also scoring for West Noble was junior Julio Macias with six points, sophomore Nevin Phares with five and Brockton Miller and junior Josh Rosales with two each. The Chargers next play Saturday at LaVille.
“I’m proud of my guys; they fought so hard,” Marsh said. “They played so hard, all of them. Everyone that came in contributed. Obviously, frustrated with the outcome. We’ve had these talks before, so they’re kind of tired of hearing it, but we’re close. I love our effort; if we can have that effort every time and clean up some execution stuff, I like our chances against anybody.”
Along with Mason Yoder’s 22 points, Brady Yoder had 16, senior Lyndon Miller had eight, Luke Miller and senior Ben Byrkett had six each and senior Caleb Cory had two points to round out the Westview scoring.
The Warriors visit Plymouth Saturday. They have two NECC games remaining: Feb. 12 vs. Prairie Heights and Feb. 23 vs. Fremont. Winning the conference title outright is the goal right now for Westview.
“For Luke, Lyndon, Caleb and all of our seniors: we don’t want to (share the conference title),” Bentley said. “That’s not a knock against any other schools. We want to be able to look up at the wall and see those guys have ‘21’ on the conference banner. I think that’s going to be a huge accomplishment for these kids.”
