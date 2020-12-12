TOPEKA — With 29.3 seconds left in a two-point game, Westview junior Mason Yoder missed two free throws that could’ve given his team a four-point advantage. Central Noble grabbed the rebound and pushed the ball up the court, looking to either tie or win the game.
The Cougars ran a great play, which led to junior forward Ryan Schroeder finding junior center Logan Gard under the basket for a layup. Gard’s shot hit the backboard, the side of the rim and didn’t fall, though. Westview grabbed the rebound, moved quickly up the floor and found Yoder for a layup with eight seconds left.
An ensuing Central Noble miss, then two free throws from Warrior senior Luke Miller closed out a 60-54 victory for No. 7 (Class 2A) Westview over the No. 6 (2A) Cougars in a thriller Saturday night at Westview High School.
“I was telling my JV (players) that I think before this game, I had hair,” said Westview coach Ed Bentley, who is bald. “When you have two good teams, that’s what it’s about. Why are we doing this unless we’re battling with really good teams?”
Even though the layup from Gard didn’t fall, it was a shot attempt Central Noble coach John Bodey liked from his team.
“We got a layup because someone screened for Connor (Essegian),” Bodey said. “Two guys went to Connor, and we got a layup. That can happen the whole game: if you go screen for Connor, you go screen for Sawyer (Yoder), you’re going to get open. I call it active screening, and it’s really five guys playing.”
The dramatic ending came after the Cougars almost erased a 15-point second half deficit. Westview went up 34-19 with 4:25 to go in the third quarter on a bucket from senior Drew Litwiller. The Warriors took a 12-point lead into the fourth before Central Noble rallied.
Cougar junior Connor Essegian was lights out for his team all night, but especially in the final frame. He scored 16 points in the first three quarters — then 16 alone in the fourth. He hit a ‘3’ with 1:34 remaining and a ‘2’ with 48 seconds on the clock to pull Central Noble within two points each time.
Essegian’s 32 points were a game high. Despite only being a junior, he’s now second all-time in scoring in program history.
“He can do that,” said Bodey of Essegian’s scoring outburst. “He’s done that many times over his two-plus years now. … He’s good. He kept us in the game. Thankfully, we had him on offense because some other guys didn’t want to play offense tonight.”
Even Bentley had to acknowledge the effort of Essegian from Saturday night.
“Unreal,” said Bentley of Essegian’s performance. “I thought we defended him really well. … He’s really good, and those guys are going to get their points. I hope he’s getting on the bus going that he had to work for those 32, and I feel like we made him work for them.”
Westview used a more balanced attack throughout the game, anchored by Mason Yoder’s 13 points. Litwiller scored 12, senior Luke Miller and sophomore Brady Yoder had 11 points each, senior Ben Byrkett scored six points, senior Lyndon Miller had five and senior Caleb Cory had two.
After a first quarter that saw five lead changes, none occurred in the final three quarters of play. Mason Yoder’s basket at 2:58 to go in the first to make it 8-7 Warriors would be the last lead change of the game. Central Noble would tie it at 10 a few minutes later, but were never able to regain the lead after the first five minutes of the game.
Westview (4-1, 2-0 Northeast Corner Conference) appears to be in the driver’s seat in the conference with the victory. They will be back in action Friday with another NECC game, this time on the road at Angola.
“I think there was four teams everybody was talking about at the beginning (of the season) in the conference — and that’s not a knock against anybody else — but we play most of those four teams at the beginning of the season,” Bentley said. “Honestly, I know this sounds like a coach cliché, but we just take it day by day. We come in and work our tails off in practice and go from there. We don’t try to make any game more important than the next one.”
