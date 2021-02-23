TOPEKA — With a shot at an outright Northeast Corner Conference boys basketball title on the line, Westview’s chances of clinching on Tuesday night looked high with an under .500 opponent coming into the Warriors home gym.
Westview ran out to a double-digit lead a couple of times in the first half and led by 13 early in the second, but Fremont refused to go away.
The Eagles went on a 17-4 run in the third quarter, which set the stage for a back-and-forth nail-biter down the stretch in the fourth.
Warriors junior Mason Yoder had a good look at the basket, putting up a mid-range jumper to try to give his team the 66-64 victory, but it came up short.
The four minutes of overtime looked a lot like the previous quarter, but the difference was Fremont took advantage late in the period. Senior Kameron Colclasure hit a layup with 10 seconds remaining to put his team up 72-70, and they’d go on to win after desperation ‘3’s’ from Brady Yoder and Ben Byrkett were off the mark.
“The inside play killed us tonight,” Westview coach Ed Bentley said. “We had some guys that grossly missed some assignments. We had them at 33-18, and it was like a light switch went off. I told them that if they don’t do their jobs, we become an average time very quickly. Everybody’s got to be committed to their jobs. … Maybe this will be a bit of a wake up call for us.”
Early on in the game, Fremont (8-11, 5-6 NECC) maybe showed a bit of foreshadowing with the way it came out against the Warriors (16-5, 10-1 NECC).
Three minutes into the game, both teams combined to score 19 points as defense was held to a premium in the first few minutes.
Eventually, the Warriors took over the pace of the game and terrorized the Eagles on the defensive side of the ball, leading to transition baskets off of lazy turnovers from Fremont.
After the Eagles went up 10-9 through the first three minutes of the game, Westview countered with a 15-4 run to end the quarter. That lead continued to grow in the second quarter after a free throw from Mason Yoder put Ed Bentley’s group up 14 halfway through the second quarter. A 9-1 run from Fremont, though, cut Westview’s advantage to six.
“We didn’t compete early enough on the inside, and they took advantage,” said Bentley when asked why Fremont was so difficult to put away early. “We’ve played better bigs than what Fremont’s got, and my guys have done a good job on other teams in the past. … We did have some foul trouble down low late, butt all those are just excuses. Everybody to a man has to show up.”
What momentum the Eagles grasped from the Warriors before half quickly swung again after three-point baskets from Lyndon Miller and Mason Yoder put their team back up 12 at halftime.
At the break, Brady Yoder had 10 to lead the Warriors, while Fremont’s Ethan Bontreger put up four ‘3’s’ to end with a game-leading 12.
The third quarter was Westview’s opportunity to truly put away a scrappy Eagles squad, but Fremont refused to go away. The road team clamped down on defense and strung together quality possessions on offense to build a 17-4 run to round out the quarter with both teams gridlocked at 44.
A wild fourth quarter featured 11 scoring changes during an eight-minute period where it seemed like every possession mattered.
After a pair of Bontreger free throws put Fremont up 63-62 with under a minute to play, Westview took the lead right back after a layup from Caleb Cory with 20 seconds left.
Fremont tied the game on the next possession after Colclasure went 1-of-2 from the line. Westview’s Mason Yoder had a great look to win, but it didn’t fall, leading to overtime.
The Warriors had four players score in double figures in the loss, with Luke Miller leading the team at 17, Mason Yoder coming in right behind him with 16, Brady Yoder adding 12 and Lyndon Miller dropping 10.
In the upset, Fremont was led by Brace (20) and Bontreger (17).
Now, the Warriors can only own a share of the NECC title if Central Noble beats Fairfield on Friday night.
“I thought it was an alright look,” said Bentley, when asked about the team’s final possession of regulation. “We went 11-of-19 from the free-throw line tonight. If we take care of that stuff, we’re winning in this thing. It’s a momentum game, and if you miss some free throws, miss some layups and miss some defensive assignments, that’s like a snowball going downhill just picking up everything in its way. We’re still co-champs, which kind of sucks, but we’ll use this as an eye-opener for next week.”
The Warriors finish up the regular season against Concord (9-9) on Friday before taking on Central Noble in sectionals next Wednesday.
